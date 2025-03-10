ADVERTISEMENT

Ever met someone who makes you wonder if they grew up in a cave? Whether they display a lack of manners, an extreme sense of entitlement, or an acute refusal to be held accountable for their actions, it’s obvious they have zero home training.

Somebody asked the internet, “What’s a sign someone definitely wasn’t raised right?” and netizens were only too happy to share their opinions. Here’s our collection of some of the biggest red flags that scream poor parenting

More info: Reddit

#1

Mother and daughter at breakfast, daughter distracted by phone, illustrating telltale signs of being raised in a cave. They don’t realize what’s normal in a relationship, because they assume the relationship their parents had was normal.

RareCicada415 , Kaboompics.com Report

    #2

    Waitress in apron looks surprised, holding cup and plate, in a café, illustrating signs someone was raised in a cave. Not treating customer service staff well.

    londisan , pressfoto Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's pretty much only an American thing, you perhaps don't realise? In Europe if you don't treat serving staff right you don't get served.

    #3

    Child with a perplexed expression, holding her head, possibly showing signs of being raised in a cave-like environment. When they’re unable to admit they are wrong or made a mistake.

    SupportWontRespond , freepik Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But what if I never make mistakes and it's others who are always wrong ? /s

    Raising kids is basically a long-term social experiment where the stakes are your sanity and their future therapist bills. Do it right, and you get a responsible, kind adult. Do it wrong, and you could end up with a full-grown menace who thinks shopping cart etiquette is optional. So, what makes the difference? In short, parenting styles.

    We all know that one kid who never had to lift a finger in their life because their parents were always hovering like an overprotective drone. Helicopter parenting means shielding kids from every possible failure, scraped knee, and slightly critical teacher comment. The result? Adults who panic when their Wi-Fi drops out for five minutes.

    #4

    Two people laughing while a third person looks frustrated at a desk, highlighting social signs someone was raised in a cave. Making fun of someone for something they can’t control.

    Visual-Piano-1768 , Yan Krukau Report

    #5

    A woman in a white shirt looking at her reflection in a mirror, set against a natural background. Narcissism. This is learned behavior from a parent that had a personality disorder.

    Smoothsailing4589 , kroshka__nastya Report

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or a personality disorder of their own that had nothing to do with the parents.

    #6

    Person using a grabber tool to pick up trash in a park, highlighting telltale signs of littering. Littering.

    _deletedaccount__ , freepik Report

    jessicaspecht avatar
    Jessica SpeLangm
    Jessica SpeLangm
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This isn't necessarily a parenting problem. If a person hangs around people that think littering is normal, despite what their parents taught them, then it's a social issue.

    On the other side of the spectrum, we have free-range parenting. These parents believe in ‘natural consequences.’ This sounds grand until little Timmy finds out that jumping off the garage roof is a terrible idea—the hard way. While independence is great and all, kids probably shouldn’t have the same level of supervision as a houseplant.

    Then there are the parents who believe that their child is an infallible little deity, no matter how many tantrums, stolen lunches, or questionable “pranks” they pull. These are the parents who storm into school demanding to know why their ‘sweet baby’ got detention for setting a trash can on fire. Spoiler alert: this is how you get adults who refuse to accept consequences.
    #7

    A man in pajamas looking confused while sitting on a sofa, representing signs of being raised in a cave. They expect never to be uncomfortable. Discomfort of any kind is a frightening or foreign concept to them.

    Icy_Construction_751 , hryshchyshen Report

    #8

    Three people engaged in conversation, one holding a mug, discussing signs of being raised in a cave in an office setting. Talk and act with no respect or consideration for other people.

    beautywow , katemangostar Report

    Aerial view of a crowded gathering, highlighting diverse individuals in an urban setting. They're unaware of people in their immediate vicinity. A variation on spatial awareness or situational awareness as it relates to spaces where people gather.

    blackeyedsusan25 , EyeEm Report

    Permissive parents take the ‘cool mom’ thing a little too far. Instead of enforcing rules, they believe in ‘letting their kids make their own choices.’ Seems progressive, right? Until you realize those choices include unlimited screen time, skipping homework, and eating nothing but Sour Patch Kids. Sure, a kid should have freedom, but maybe they shouldn’t be negotiating bedtime terms like a corporate lawyer.

    Strict (or authoritarian) parents, on the other hand, mean well, but raising a kid under a military dictatorship doesn’t always lead to stellar results. These parents enforce rules with the iron fist of a 16th-century monarch. Sure, their kids might have perfect grades and impeccable manners, but come adulthood? They’re either rebellious chaos engines or incapable of making a single decision without their parents’ say so.
    #10

    Two men in suits arguing intensely, with a woman pointing, discussing signs of being raised in a cave. Someone who won’t even listen to someone who has a different opinion, just immediately yells and says they’re wrong and not even try to see it from a different perspective. Usually someone who lacks empathy as well.

    Its_ya_girl_abs_ , yanalya Report

    Cars parked in a row near a blue parking sign with trees and buildings in the background, highlighting urban development. Zero civic-mindedness. It costs 0$ to throw your litter in the bin, refrain from parking in disabled bays, return your cart after use, stand and wait in line and the list goes on. If you can't even teach your kid which side of an escalator to stand on, you probably didn't teach your kid much else.

    fckvapiano , EyeEm Report

    jessicaspecht avatar
    Jessica SpeLangm
    Jessica SpeLangm
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Explain how there's a "right side" of an elevator to stand on? Middle aged person here. I wasn't aware there was a right side and wrong side on an elevator. LMAO

    #12

    Two people holding a smartphone, discussing signs of being raised in a cave. People who use their phone on speaker in public, or watch videos without headphones/earbuds.

    Also people who don't wash their hands after using the bathroom. WTAF.

    xtingu , Budgeron Bach Report

    Of course, there’s also the case where parenting styles clash and kids get inconsistent messages, which can lead to confusion about how to behave. That being said, different parenting styles can also complement each other, so it’s worth parents exploring and discussing each other’s styles and finding common ground for the sake of everyone’s sanity.

    Parenting isn’t just about keeping tiny humans alive—it’s about making sure they don’t turn into full-grown nightmares. Every style has its ups and downs, but one thing’s for sure: kids need guidance, discipline, and, yes, a little bit of independence. Otherwise, we end up with adults who microwave foil, cut in line at the grocery store, and think ‘customer service’ means ‘verbal punching bag.’

    #13

    Man in a suit making a fist, possibly illustrating signs someone was raised in a cave behavior. Unprovoked Violence.

    tomjohn29 Report

    #14

    Two people in a kitchen, with one holding a dish, discussing signs someone was raised in a cave. Never take any accountability for their actions.

    No_Reason8645 , Alex Green Report

    #15

    A woman with curly hair and red lipstick grimacing, illustrating a sign of being raised in a cave. No manners.

    PM_ME_UR_FEET_69 , Polina Zimmerman Report

    The examples on this list are just some of the downsides of poor parenting, but we’re sure there are plenty more. What kinds of bad behavior have you come across that made you think someone must have been raised in all the wrong ways?

    We’d say netizens really delivered when it came to answering OP’s question. Which do you think are the worst results of a questionable upbringing? Upvote your favorites and don’t forget to leave a comment if you can relate!

    #16

    Man in checkered shirt looking frustrated at a laptop, illustrating signs someone was raised in a cave. Entitlement.

    Correct-Jellyfish124 , fabrikasimf Report

    #17

    Three women comforting a friend who is crying, illustrating support and compassion. They lack empathy and kindness.

    ronnyjottenobvs , RDNE Stock project Report

    #18

    Young woman in sporty attire standing with a bicycle on a forest path, symbolizing signs someone wasn’t raised in a cave. Stealing. I was friend with a girl at 19-20. She was an only child, her parents had both good wages and provided all she needed. She would steal just because she had the opportunity to do so: a bike left with its keys on it (when we left a party), or an iPhone that a drunk person lost. I was so mad at her. Why do you need to steal that instead of just be good to these strangers?? Ffs.

    Reasonable_Drop_7101 , senivpetro Report

    jessicaspecht avatar
    Jessica SpeLangm
    Jessica SpeLangm
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And why didn't you say anything to her at the time, if you had such a problem with it?

    #19

    Two women in cozy sweaters sharing a laugh at an outdoor market, exemplifying lively social interactions. When the happiness of the person is making fun of others.

    Thera_Margaret99 , freepik Report

    #20

    Person eating a donut in front of an open fridge, representing a telltale sign someone was raised in a cave. They think you can just eat all the food in the cupboard without replacing it themselves. god d**n rich pieces of s**t thinking the food comes from the sky.

    TheJuggernautReturns , freepik Report

    #21

    Teen leaning against a brick wall with crossed arms, appearing isolated while two others chat in the background, suggesting cave upbringing. People who feel the need to comment on others appearance.

    Manymuchm00s3n , freepik Report

    #22

    Smiling woman in plaid shirt holds a fluffy dog outdoors, illustrating signs of being raised in a cave. Poor treatment of animals or using pets as accessories and not family members.

    MuppetBonesMD , prostooleh Report

    #23

    Person sitting comfortably inside a shopping cart, smiling on a sunny day. Raised in a cave theme. Won’t put their shopping cart in the return.

    macts , EyeEm Report

    #24

    Woman in tan blazer checking watch, displaying signs of impatience, possibly unaware of social norms. Zero respect for others' time.

    PhilosopherLanky4075 , benzoix Report

    #25

    Three people in a casual discussion, highlighting telltale signs and behaviors. They never tell the truth, gaslight you, use everyone one as an object, no respect of boundaries, think of women as objects for there personal pleasure, maid, chef etc. blame you for everything.

    IntoStarDust , cookie_studio Report

    #26

    Man with a beard holding a door open, wearing a beige shirt. Not holding open a door for the person right behind you.

    RootHint , Drazen Zigic Report

    #27

    Two girls whispering, portraying telltale signs of being socially inexperienced and sheltered. They're anxious that you'll abandon them, or will suddenly hate them one day without explanation.

    Suitable_Being_4584 , EyeEm Report

    #28

    A group of professionals in formal attire walking in a modern office corridor. They neither have any boundaries nor will they respect anyone else's.

    GoodieLil2Shoes , syda_productions Report

    #29

    Woman covering ears while another woman gestures, illustrating signs of being raised in a cave scenario. They are super passive-aggressive.

    Curious_Inside238 , freepik Report

