One person was curious as to the things that have gone awry at weddings, and if you’ve ever thought what could possibly go wrong at a wedding, these stories will prove the answer is: literally everything. So, as usual, of course, we’ve rounded up the most outrageous ones for your amusement because nothing spices up a love story like a little (or a lot of) unexpected drama.

While some weddings go off without a hitch, others turn into unforgettable spectacles for all the wrong reasons. From cake catastrophes to rogue exes, unexpected weather disasters, and vows interrupted by a toddler screaming for snacks, the chaos is endless.

#1 No officiant turned up. They assumed it was included in the package. It was not.

RELATED:

#2 I was at a smallish wedding where a woman and her partner were so drunk that they started arguing at the meal everybody noticed it was all very awkward and it got worse and worse ! I think the hotel staff had to step in.

#3 The hotel lost our flowers

Best man took them the day before but when they went to get them for the table arrangements they had mysteriously disappeared



My bouquet also disappeared from the cake table later on, MIL very upset as I had given it her to put on her parents grave

According to Hitched, even the most carefully planned weddings can face unexpected mishaps. Bad weather may cancel an outdoor ceremony, guests might get injured on the dance floor, or a liquor license issue could disrupt the cocktail hour. ADVERTISEMENT Other potential problems include flight delays affecting key moments, wardrobe malfunctions, last-minute dietary changes from guests, and even venue disasters. However, they suggest that having a backup plan for common wedding day issues whether it's timing setbacks or family drama can help to minimize stress.

#4 Bride was throwing up outside shortly after the speeches, she went home and we carried on dancing until the party was suppose to finish!

#5 Grooms brother and a couple of the brides family got into an argument at the evening do.

Punches thrown, chairs broken. Grooms brother stormed out and police were called.

Bride ‘fainted’ and carried to the toilets.

Once police left the wedding continued but the bride/groom were billed for the damage and banned from the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 DH ridiculous cousin. Had nut allergy. Wanted Waldorf salad. Gave her self an epi pen. Had a reaction, ambulance had to be called. Missed the entire evening reception

Loverly also acknowledges that unexpected wedding mishaps can happen, but preparation is key. Surprise guests may arrive, so leaving extra seating space can help. Outdoor weddings often face weather challenges like rain, heat, or bugs, making backup plans essential. They also highlight technology failures, from malfunctioning lighting to slideshow issues. To prevent this, couples should coordinate with the venue, test equipment beforehand, and assign someone to handle tech needs on the big day.

#7 Recep was in a hall. Hall was used regularly for various events.



Yeah, we had to call the sewerage pumping truck halfway through the evening.

#8 Cheaply undercatered and ran out of food.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Bride & Groom got drunk and broke up at the church after everybody was sat in the church. I wasn't there my parents were there, they were standing for them.

A wedding should be a cherished event, not a stressful ordeal, Brite emphasizes, and managing expectations and planning carefully can help prevent mishaps, but they suggest a fresh perspective by stating that true protection comes from wedding insurance. For a small fee, liability and cancellation policies can cover unforeseen issues like extreme weather, vendor no-shows, venue problems, illness, injury, or even property damage. Some policies even cover last-minute changes of heart. Having this safety net ensures couples aren’t left facing unexpected financial burdens.

#10 I went to one with a "cream tea style buffet" as the one and only meal for the whole day. It was tea and cake and finger sandwiches on a little cakestand thing in the middle of the table, not enough to go round and people were absolutely starving. To the point that some left to go to a chippy

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 My DH was late to mine as his family's booked taxi failed to turn up!

#12 Brides dad passed away just after the meal. He looked obviously very ill, but such a terrible shock.

One thing is clear. No matter how carefully a wedding is planned, chaos has a way of sneaking in. From wardrobe malfunctions to unforgettable speeches (for all the wrong reasons), these mishaps prove that sometimes, the most memorable moments aren’t the ones in the wedding album, but the ones people will be laughing about for years. Of course, not every wedding is a disaster, but these stories are a reminder that perfection is overrated. Whether you’re a bride-to-be, a future wedding guest, or just someone who loves a good wedding fail, these tales show that sometimes, the best thing to do is embrace the unexpected… and maybe have a backup cake just in case. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Bride had norovirus - came to the ceremony and got married (quickly!) and then retired to hotel room for the rest of the day. They’re still married though, but such a shame for them

#14 My brother was at one where the bride's mother had a heart attack at the dinner. Very sadly she passed in the hospital later that night.

Don't think there is anything you can do to avoid this, it must be very rare.

#15 There was a fire and explosion at a building next to the reception venue. All nearby building evacuated.



We heard the fire engines tearing past as we got to the church. Whispers of the explosion passed round during the service. The bride was informed after signing the register. She took it amazingly well.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Where the hotel had double booked some rooms.



We arrived early the Friday afternoon to the hotel to spend the weekend for a friends wedding (to be held the Sat). There was a wedding on when we arrived and the bride groom and bridal party were in the grounds taking photos. We checked in and enjoyed our day. We found out the next morning that when the bridal party actually arrived to check in all their rooms were gone. Some issue with the booking system and my friends guests had checked in first and taken the rooms. So the bridesmaids and groomsmen ended up sleeping on camp beds in the spa area

#17 My sister was at a wedding where both the bride and groom had a sickness bug, they were rushing out during the service to be sick. Both of them missed the reception.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 The groom went home after the registry office, so the bride hosted the reception herself.

#19 Bride late to the church as in all the excitement of leaving home with the bridesmaids/family, the dog escaped and spent half an hour galloping up and down the street outside while loads of well dressed people tried to catch him!

#20 Not went wrong exactly but I went to a wedding that took place at the same time as England were playing at Euros match and pretty much every man stayed in the pub watching the match rather than coming to the church.

#21 Went to one where just as the bride arrived in the car outside the heavens opened. It was a freak rain storm in the middle of summer so no one had an umbrella or even a coat. The bride and bridesmaids had to walk down the aisle like drowned rats. Only made worse by the fact that everyone else in the church was completely dry...!

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Only the one I was glad to have missed, since dh had just been admitted to hospital. Apparently the venue was very cold, the supposedly hot food likewise.

#23 i was MOH at a wedding where a bride organised most of things herself, and after getting ready at the hotel with me and bridesmaids and photos she drove off in a beautiful car to the wedding venue: at which point it became clear she forgot to organise or ask me to organise transport for her bridesmaids and flower girls 😁

luckily we managed to find two taxis in time 😁

#24 Also from personal experience- don’t encourage your bridesmaids to drinks a lot of champagne while getting ready together. Save it till the evening

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 The worst was a wedding where they'd been in a relationship for years and the bride spent the whole evening by herself while the groom stood at the bar with his friends getting hammered.

#26 One of my Dds were asked to be a flower girl because there was no other little girls in the b&g family, I was a friend of a friend I declined because i thought it would be too much for a toddler then got our invites revoked !



This was 30 odd years ago I had totally forgot about it a pp reminded me of Bride madness!

#27 One where the bride’s gran collapsed at the reception then sadly later that evening died in hospital and one where the groom got absolutely [drunk] and tried fighting several of his groomsmen / friends… the latter was absolutely bizarre as it was so completely out of character for him, even when he was drunk. He’s normally the nicest guy in the world.

Anywho! I don’t think general little bumps in the road matter. People don’t notice half so much as you think you do!

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 During his speech, the brides father quoted chapter and verse on the brides three young children and who their errant fathers' were............we really didn't need to know all that did we?!

#29 Went to a wedding where most of the best man’s speech was taken up with him talking about how his uni room was next door to the groom’s and how he could hear them shagging all the time. Everyone was cringing.

#30 I forgot the one where the bride's parents stayed for the wedding, came to the reception for all of five minutes and then left "to get back to the dogs" so there was no father of the bride speech and empty chairs at the top table. Bride cried for a bit but then wiped her eyes and enjoyed her evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 One where the bride was late because the car had driven her to the wrong church. Us bridesmaids were standing outside the actual church, feeling worried as she'd left before us (our taxi didn't show up!), when the wedding car screeched round the corner at top speed, with bride waving her bouquet at us. So funny in retrospect, but the groom was already nervous!

#32 I attended one where only half the guests got fed, mix up with the number of people attending the wedding breakfast. Very awkward when they started clearing away the starters not knowing that 30 or so had not yet been served.

#33 The groom was gay and very much in the closet, and everyone but the bride knew.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Bride and Grooms child (age 6), fell into a pond. They spent a while upstairs in the hotel trying to dry him out

#35 I went to a wedding where it was actually a brilliant day and everyone had a fantastic time.



Monday morning the happy couple flew out to Mexico for their honeymoon and on the first night he confessed he’d been having an affair for over a year and shouldn’t have gone through with getting married

#36 In the late nineties, my friend hired a DJ for her wedding evening do. The fuses went on his sound equipment and he didn't have any spares with him. No music for the reception.