Roommate Furious After Friend Reveals HIV Status To Date, Says Her Reputation Is Destroyed

ADVERTISEMENT

Knowing the truth about something can be very powerful and risky, especially when those around you are unsuspecting. So what does one do in a situation when they are privy to information that could cause some serious damage?

Today’s Original Poster (OP) knew their roommate had HIV and couldn’t keep quiet when a guy showed up to spend the night with their roommate. Disclosing her status didn’t sit well with the roommate, ultimately leading to their fallout.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Sometimes, we hold the truth that could potentially save a person, but it also comes with a dilemma

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author’s roommate had told her that she tested positive for HIV and was going to have a guy spend the night

Image credits: oneinnahunnid

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

They tried to talk the roommate out of it and also asked her to let the guy know, but she refused, so they went ahead to tell him instead

Image credits: oneinnahunnid

Netizens saw nothing wrong with what the author did, pointing out that it would have been criminal if she didn’t mention it to the guy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In an update, the roommate revealed that the guy ghosted her due to what he knew and accused the author of ruining her reputation

Share icon

Image credits: oneinnahunnid

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: oneinnahunnid

They apologized, but maintained that the guy had the right to know, and that she wasn’t going about it the right way

The OP’s friend announced that she was having a guy over for the night right before telling them that she recently tested positive for HIV. Naturally, the OP was concerned and tried to talk her out of it, but the friend brushed it off. They then asked her to inform the guy at the very least, but she refused to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

The guy then showed up while the friend was in the shower, so the OP pulled him aside to let him know the situation. He listened but stayed for dinner and also watched movies with the OP’s friend.

However, the next morning, the friend confronted them angrily, asking why they told the guy. She yelled at the OP for interfering and “ruining everything.” This left the OP feeling guilty and wondering if they did the right thing by telling the guy.

In an update by the OP, they revealed that the roommate indeed wanted nothing to do with them ever again as she felt humiliated after having her personal information disclosed.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

To understand the motivation of the OP and to find out if she did the right thing, Bored Panda reached out to medical doctor Petrina Uukule, who has knowledge of public health and ethics. She started by explaining that since HIV has no cure, withholding one’s status is as serious as endangering another’s health, making disclosure a crucial part of responsible relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone has the right to know their partner’s HIV status, and couples are encouraged to get tested together before getting intimate,” she affirmed, hinting that the OP was not wrong. She also suggested that regular testing is especially important in cases of infidelity or multiple partners, and condom use is highly recommended to prevent transmission.

Given the stigma around HIV, we asked Uukule how the outlook for individuals has changed with advancements in treatment. She explained that antiretroviral therapy (ARV) has turned HIV from a fatal condition into a manageable chronic illness. In the past, an HIV diagnosis was a death sentence, but today, she noted, “individuals can live long, healthy lives if they adhere to treatment.”

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She went further to explain that while there is still no cure, proper medical management has significantly reduced HIV-related deaths. “The key factor remains adherence,” she highlighted. Those who consistently follow their treatment plans experience much better outcomes, highlighting the importance of health education and regular medication use.

ADVERTISEMENT

We then asked for the steps that those who are HIV positive should take to ensure their partner’s safety during intimacy, to which she responded, “For individuals living with HIV, it all starts with strict adherence to treatment.” She mentioned that antiretroviral therapy (ART) can suppress the virus to undetectable levels and significantly reduce transmission risk.

She recommended joint counseling at healthcare facilities for education and guidance. Using condoms remains essential, and medical advice should be sought when planning to conceive. “PrEP is around 90% highly effective in preventing HIV transmission when taken correctly, offering an additional layer of protection,” she added.

Netizens firmly believe that the OP did the right thing by informing the date about the roommate’s HIV status. Many emphasized that withholding such critical health information is not only unethical but also illegal.

Do you think the OP was right to step in, or should they have stayed out of it? We would love to hear your thoughts!

Netizens maintained that they were right for telling the guy

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon