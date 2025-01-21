Dad Sides With 17YO Daughter Grounded By Mom For Cheating On BF, She Reminds Him Of Own Adultery

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting isn’t all sunshine and rainbows; sometimes, it’s about navigating tricky moral waters. While teenagers are bound to make mistakes, what happens when those mistakes involve breaking someone’s heart?

Today’s Original Poster (OP) was shocked when she found out her daughter was cheating on her boyfriend. When she grounded her and told her she wasn’t allowed to go on a senior trip coming up, it caused a bit of drama.

Parenting is not just about feeding and sheltering your kids, it’s also about shaping them into decent people

The OP and her husband divorced years ago after he cheated on her. She now manages a new normal with her two daughters. One of her daughters is a 17-year-old who has been dating a well-mannered and bright guy for over a year.

However, one day, the OP heard her daughter speaking with someone flirtatiously over the phone. She initially thought the person on the other end was her daughter’s boyfriend until she heard her call him by another name.

A week later, when the OP’s daughter mentioned she would be hanging out with a friend, she was surprised when she looked out the window and saw her kissing another guy who wasn’t her boyfriend.

Despite this, her daughter maintained the relationship with her boyfriend, acting like nothing was amiss. Watching his obliviousness to the situation, however, left the OP both disappointed and disgusted.

The OP eventually decided to confront her daughter, and she didn’t deny her actions. Instead, she brushed it off, claiming that it was her life and her business. She also admitted that, although her boyfriend no longer excited her, she wasn’t ready to commit to the guy she was cheating with.

The OP made it clear to her daughter that cheating wasn’t acceptable. She then grounded her and told her that she wouldn’t be allowed to attend a senior trip that was coming up. Her daughter naturally didn’t take kindly to the restrictions and retreated to her dad’s house. But this brought up new drama.

She received a call from her ex-husband, who had a different perspective and called her response an overreaction. According to him, the OP was just projecting her bitterness over their own divorce onto their daughter’s situation.

Adolescence is a period when teens start to navigate romantic relationships. According to Too Shy to Ask, one common issue during this stage is cheating, which can have a profound impact on relationships. They highlight that cheating at such an early stage is a very big problem.

There are various reasons why teens might cheat in relationships. However, in such situations, they suggest that teens focus on honest communication or consider ending the relationship if it’s no longer satisfying.

Building on this, parents should guide teens through their relationship challenges. As highlighted by the Harvard Graduate School of Education, it’s important for parents to create a safe, non-judgmental environment where teens feel comfortable discussing their romantic experiences.

Instead of imposing their own opinions, parents should focus on providing love, acceptance, and the freedom for teens to learn lessons on their own. In addition to offering support, parents can help by teaching teens about the differences between healthy and unhealthy relationships.

Netizens were quite divided on this one. Some comments showed support for the OP’s stance. They maintained that she was right for wanting to teach her daughter about accountability and respect. Others felt her punishment was overly harsh and disconnected from the offense.

If you were in the OP’s shoes, how would you handle discovering your child was cheating on their partner? We would love to hear your thoughts!

