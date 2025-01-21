Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Dad Sides With 17YO Daughter Grounded By Mom For Cheating On BF, She Reminds Him Of Own Adultery
Parenting

Dad Sides With 17YO Daughter Grounded By Mom For Cheating On BF, She Reminds Him Of Own Adultery

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting isn’t all sunshine and rainbows; sometimes, it’s about navigating tricky moral waters. While teenagers are bound to make mistakes, what happens when those mistakes involve breaking someone’s heart?

Today’s Original Poster (OP) was shocked when she found out her daughter was cheating on her boyfriend. When she grounded her and told her she wasn’t allowed to go on a senior trip coming up, it caused a bit of drama.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Parenting is not just about feeding and sheltering your kids, it’s also about shaping them into decent people

    Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author’s daughter has a boyfriend, but she was shocked to find out that she was cheating on him with another guy

    Image credits: Dinojars

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Konstantin Mishchenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She eventually confronted her daughter, grounded her, and told her she couldn’t go on her upcoming school trip

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Dinojars

    Her ex-husband would call her days later and tell her she was being unreasonable for punishing their daughter

    The OP and her husband divorced years ago after he cheated on her. She now manages a new normal with her two daughters. One of her daughters is a 17-year-old who has been dating a well-mannered and bright guy for over a year.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, one day, the OP heard her daughter speaking with someone flirtatiously over the phone. She initially thought the person on the other end was her daughter’s boyfriend until she heard her call him by another name.

    A week later, when the OP’s daughter mentioned she would be hanging out with a friend, she was surprised when she looked out the window and saw her kissing another guy who wasn’t her boyfriend.

    Despite this, her daughter maintained the relationship with her boyfriend, acting like nothing was amiss. Watching his obliviousness to the situation, however, left the OP both disappointed and disgusted.

    The OP eventually decided to confront her daughter, and she didn’t deny her actions. Instead, she brushed it off, claiming that it was her life and her business. She also admitted that, although her boyfriend no longer excited her, she wasn’t ready to commit to the guy she was cheating with.

    The OP made it clear to her daughter that cheating wasn’t acceptable. She then grounded her and told her that she wouldn’t be allowed to attend a senior trip that was coming up. Her daughter naturally didn’t take kindly to the restrictions and retreated to her dad’s house. But this brought up new drama.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She received a call from her ex-husband, who had a different perspective and called her response an overreaction. According to him, the OP was just projecting her bitterness over their own divorce onto their daughter’s situation.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Adolescence is a period when teens start to navigate romantic relationships. According to Too Shy to Ask, one common issue during this stage is cheating, which can have a profound impact on relationships. They highlight that cheating at such an early stage is a very big problem.

    There are various reasons why teens might cheat in relationships. However, in such situations, they suggest that teens focus on honest communication or consider ending the relationship if it’s no longer satisfying.

    Building on this, parents should guide teens through their relationship challenges. As highlighted by the Harvard Graduate School of Education, it’s important for parents to create a safe, non-judgmental environment where teens feel comfortable discussing their romantic experiences.

    Instead of imposing their own opinions, parents should focus on providing love, acceptance, and the freedom for teens to learn lessons on their own. In addition to offering support, parents can help by teaching teens about the differences between healthy and unhealthy relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens were quite divided on this one. Some comments showed support for the OP’s stance. They maintained that she was right for wanting to teach her daughter about accountability and respect. Others felt her punishment was overly harsh and disconnected from the offense.

    If you were in the OP’s shoes, how would you handle discovering your child was cheating on their partner? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    Netizens have mixed feelings about the situation, with some saying the author did nothing wrong and others believing she was wrong

    Frustrated woman on a couch reacting to daughter and boyfriend's senior trip plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: user25451090 / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    4

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gfbarros avatar
    Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
    Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being a skeeze is not solvable by grounding. She didnt break a house rule, and she's 17. The mom should definitely talk to her about why thats not okay, but you dont teach morals by punishment, especially at that age. What the mom should do, however, is tell Jacob, after giving the daughter a chance to do so first

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sergiobicerra_1 avatar
    Sergio Bicerra
    Sergio Bicerra
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell her cheaters don't belong inside her household, as proven after her divorce from her cheating dad. But that punishment... I don't think it fits.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With a dad like that, I see why Lizzie thinks there's nothing wrong with cheating. Hope OP was able to continue the "no Senior trip for you" punishment.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    gfbarros avatar
    Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
    Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being a skeeze is not solvable by grounding. She didnt break a house rule, and she's 17. The mom should definitely talk to her about why thats not okay, but you dont teach morals by punishment, especially at that age. What the mom should do, however, is tell Jacob, after giving the daughter a chance to do so first

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sergiobicerra_1 avatar
    Sergio Bicerra
    Sergio Bicerra
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell her cheaters don't belong inside her household, as proven after her divorce from her cheating dad. But that punishment... I don't think it fits.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With a dad like that, I see why Lizzie thinks there's nothing wrong with cheating. Hope OP was able to continue the "no Senior trip for you" punishment.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda