Wife Asks Hubby To Not Post Political Things Online To Save Her Career, He Accuses Her Of Censorship
Couples, Relationships

Wife Asks Hubby To Not Post Political Things Online To Save Her Career, He Accuses Her Of Censorship

It is not uncommon to argue over who will do the dishes in a marriage. Or probably over what to watch on Netflix. But it’s not every day that your partner’s social media page becomes a source of stress in your career.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) is well-known in her field, so when her husband posted something quite provocative one day and he refused to take it down when she begged him to, he claimed she was censoring him.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    The words we choose can ripple beyond us and cause stress for the people we care about

    Image credits: William Hanna & Joseph Barbera / Turner Entertainment (not the actual photo)

    The author’s husband keeps posting his political opinions on social media, and she’s worried about how people might view her

    Image credits: SallyMcCarthy

    Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He accused her of censoring him when he posted something very sensitive and she begged him to take it down

    Image credits: SallyMcCarthy

    She maintained that she wasn’t censoring him, but simply asking that he doesn’t do certain things in the same way she does for him

    Again, the OP is quite known in her field, and so she chooses to remain non-political in public despite having her own political views. However, her husband loves to stir the pot online where politics is concerned—and not just little nudges here and there, but things that could offend people.

    She has asked him to tone it down, mostly because her professional life is stressful enough, and it gets even more difficult when people come up to her to ask her about her views on what her husband posts.

    However, things got interesting one day. The OP’s husband went ahead and put out a very provocative post despite her repeated requests for him to stop. But when she asked him to delete it and reminded him that he was to never post such things, he got very angry.

    He then accused her of censoring him, and of being unreasonable. In her defense, the OP pointed out that she wasn’t censoring him, but was just simply asking him not to do some things for her sake.

    Then came the zinger. She drew a parallel, reminding him that she also avoids saying certain things for his sake. Specifically, that the reason his mother isn’t invited over to their place anymore is that, well, she’s allegedly tried to harm their dogs a few times.

    This analogy may not have exactly smoothed things over. However, the OP just wanted to get her point across.

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    According to the Pew Research Center, sharing controversial political content online can intensify polarization, not just socially but also within personal relationships. Extreme opinions can cause problems between partners and strain communication.

    They explain that such posts can harm professional reputations by influencing how colleagues or clients perceive someone. For couples navigating a difference in political behaviors, this underscores the need to balance self-expression with consideration for their relationship and career dynamics.

    To ease these tensions, You and Me Plus Therapy emphasizes that couples can focus on shared values and establish boundaries around political discussions. This might involve concentrating on mutual goals, agreeing to disagree when needed, taking breaks from social media, and avoiding dismissive or belittling comments about each other’s beliefs.

    Respect and a reminder of the reasons they’re together are important— a difference in political behaviors is just one aspect of a much broader relationship.

    MentalHealth.com also states that a lot of people often set boundaries when it comes to familial and platonic relationships, but don’t realize that they can set boundaries in their romantic relationships.

    They highlight the importance of boundaries in romantic relationships as it builds trust, respect, and a sense of safety, ensuring both partners feel valued and understood. When managing political differences, boundaries play a key role in balancing independence and intimacy. They allow partners to express their views openly while preventing conflicts from spiraling.

    Netizens expressed their frustration at the husband’s lack of awareness about how his posts could impact his wife’s professional life. They also suggested that the wife distance herself from her husband’s online persona to protect her career, with one saying, “I’d unfollow him too.”

    However, others maintained that her husband had the right to express his opinions.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think a person should tone down their online presence for the sake of their partner’s career? Please, let us hear your thoughts!

    Some netizens believe the author’s husband is complicating her life, while others insist he has the right to his opinion

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
