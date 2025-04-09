Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Insecure Mom Can’t Wait For Family Vacation, Horrified After Hubby’s Friends Join With Whole Family
Couples, Relationships

Insecure Mom Can’t Wait For Family Vacation, Horrified After Hubby’s Friends Join With Whole Family

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine that you are about to go on a long-awaited vacation, only with your closest people. Just calm, relaxation, and nothing but a good mood. It’s a vacation that you and your spouse have been planning for a long time—and now you are anticipating the pleasure that lies ahead.

But then, completely unexpectedly, things go differently. Instead of a quiet and peaceful trip, it turns out that it will be a noisy party with half-strangers, who, in particular, brought a little kid with them. This is exactly what happened to user AbbeyDown recently, the author of today’s tale.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    The author of the post and her husband recently went on a 10-day vacation abroad, together with their 16-year-old daughter

    Aerial view of resort pool with families relaxing poolside, enjoying their vacation.

    Image credits: Manuel Barros / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The main idea was to celebrate the daughter passing her school exams and to unwind a bit as well

    Insecure mom upset about sudden changes to family vacation plans, seeking outside perspective.

    Text discussing an insecure mom feeling unsettled about a situation involving family vacation plans.

    Text describing a family vacation plan for relaxation after daughter's exams.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from insecure mom about husband's friend joining their family vacation.

    Text describing family vacation changes with unexpected guests joining.

    Text screenshot about a mom surprised by husband's friends joining family vacation.

    Image credits: AbbeyDown

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Family ready for vacation with luggage in hotel lobby, mom excited and nervous.

    Image credits: dragonimages / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Before the very trip the author found out that her husband’s old friend and his fam will come as well

    Text about an insecure mom upset as husband's friends and family joining vacation uninvited.

    Text revealing an insecure mom's struggles with confidence and desire for a relaxing family vacation.

    Text expressing an insecure mom's discomfort about a family vacation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text expressing insecurity by mom about being unable to be herself comfortably.

    Text about an insecure mom feeling misunderstood by her husband on family vacation.

    Image credits: AbbeyDown

    Insecure mom sitting on the floor, looking thoughtful in a cozy living room.

    Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    It turned out that the husband let it slip to the friend—and they decided to surprise her

    Text expressing an insecure mom's feelings about losing space and freedom during a family vacation.

    Text asking if feeling upset about family vacation issue is justified.

    Text update from a mom feeling insecure about family vacation plans and overwhelmed by others' involvement.

    Text about an insecure mom considering changing hotels during a family vacation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text expressing frustration about avoiding people during a family vacation.

    Text image expressing frustration over unexpected vacation changes, mentioning damage control.

    Text describing a family's unexpected holiday guests, mentioning a girlfriend apologizing for joining the vacation.

    Text about an insecure mom feeling awkward during a vacation with unexpected family guests.

    Text expressing an insecure mom's discomfort about personal space and family vacation plans.

    Text about a mom's plan for a quiet family vacation disrupted by hubby's friends joining.

    Text expressing frustration and disappointment about unplanned family vacation guests.

    Image credits: AbbeyDown

    Now, the author feels upset as she wanted to have a calm rest, not a friendly party with folks who were unfamiliar to her

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Original poster (OP) says that recently she, her husband, and their 16-year-old daughter decided to go on a ten-day vacation abroad. Just the three of them—to celebrate the daughter finishing her GCSEs (General Certificate of Secondary Education) at school, and, of course, to take a break from all the city bustle, unwind a little, and ‘reboot.’

    Our heroine was anticipating a great, relaxing vacation—and how surprised and upset she was when she found out that her husband’s old friend, his girlfriend, and their two children—a teenager and a 5-year-old will come too! As it turned out, the husband had let it slip to his friend about the upcoming trip, and they decided to surprise the OP in this way.

    Moreover, the friend and his family booked the same hotel, so the author found herself in the dubious prospect of spending the whole vacation with people she didn’t know that well (this guy and his girlfriend are more her husband’s pals, not hers). Realizing that the kids—especially the youngest—will make this vacay completely different. Certainly not what she expected.

    What also worries our heroine is that she struggles with confidence, especially around her body and skin, and having someone around who she barely knows and is 12 years younger than her doesn’t actually add anything to her confidence. The husband brushed the OP off, claiming that it was not that important, but she was genuinely upset and considered her vacation totally ruined.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two people carrying luggage, walking outside, hinting at a family vacation scenario.

    Image credits: Tahir osman / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    “On the one hand, this woman’s husband most likely really didn’t want or plan anything bad for her, but simply wanted to brag to his friend about the upcoming trip,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment on this case. “On the other hand, his reaction to her mood seems really inappropriate.

    “In any case, long-time friends are good and important, but your spouse is still a more significant person for you. So, you need to take their opinion and wishes into account first and foremost. Therefore, a reaction in the style of ‘shrug and wave it off’ is definitely not what is needed in the situation similar to described.

    “Moreover, if it even turns out that the husband secretly planned this trip with his friend beforehand, this may be a reason for further and serious family spat. Be that as it may, each person has every reason to be dissatisfied when a long-awaited family vacation goes completely differently than originally planned,” Irina sums up.

    The vast majority of people in the comments also expressed solidarity with the author, noting, on the one hand, that she is absolutely not obliged to spend time with people she doesn’t know well. “Being anonymous is one of the bonuses of going on holiday,” someone aptly added.

    But, on the other hand, some people reasonably note that the husband will want to hang out with the friend and his wife at least a few times, and the OP will definitely be asked to babysit the 5YO. By the way, do you, our dear readers, agree with the reaction of our heroine?

    Most commenters supported our heroine, claiming that the friends would definitely ask her to babysit their youngest kid as well

    Text advice on not spending time with unwanted guests during a family vacation.

    Comment about family vacation and children by FrenchandSaunders.

    Comment suggesting hotel change for a vacation with unexpected family members.

    Comment consoling an insecure mom about family vacation worries.

    Text from a comment discussing a family vacation scenario involving childcare.

    Comment about a family's vacation plans being disrupted by unexpected friends joining.

    Comment discussing vacation challenges and hotel rebooking.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    1

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    springgainer avatar
    *raspberry sound
    *raspberry sound
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is b******t, I'd be furious. As a woman, I always get lumped in with my friends' girlfriends or boyfriends' friends' girlfriends and it's like, I'm not a toddler, you can't just shove women into a room and expect them to enjoy themselves and play nicely, so now she has to make small talk and entertain some random woman so her husband can enjoy his bro time during what was supposed to be a highly anticipated break and quality family time. I'm annoyed for her.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    springgainer avatar
    *raspberry sound
    *raspberry sound
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is b******t, I'd be furious. As a woman, I always get lumped in with my friends' girlfriends or boyfriends' friends' girlfriends and it's like, I'm not a toddler, you can't just shove women into a room and expect them to enjoy themselves and play nicely, so now she has to make small talk and entertain some random woman so her husband can enjoy his bro time during what was supposed to be a highly anticipated break and quality family time. I'm annoyed for her.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda