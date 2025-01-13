Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride's Wedding Dress Reveals Baby Bump, Her Mother Claims It Is A Family Embarrassment
Bride’s Wedding Dress Reveals Baby Bump, Her Mother Claims It Is A Family Embarrassment

Wedding planning is often an interesting journey, but when you throw in a pregnancy, things could take a more interesting turn.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) made a decision to embrace her pregnancy on her wedding day. However, that didn’t sit very well with her mother, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law. Worse, they made sure she was well aware of it.

More info: Reddit

    Imagine putting in so much effort for your special day, and then people come to rain on your parade

    Image credits: Amina Filkins / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author and her husband planned their wedding before a child came along, but they weren't about to postpone the wedding

    Image credits: Beautiful_Catch_2399

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She opted for an outfit that would embrace her pregnancy, but her mother, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law weren't too happy about that

    Image credits: Beautiful_Catch_2399

    Image credits:Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After a lot of jabs from them, the author's husband stepped in and asked them to leave if they wouldn't respect their day

    Image credits: Beautiful_Catch_2399

    It caused a scene, and the author was accused of ruining the wedding; now she's wondering if she was wrong for wearing the dress

    The OP and her husband had planned their wedding long before, so when she got pregnant, postponement wasn’t an option for them. They would still go ahead with the wedding despite her being nine months pregnant. In fact, for her, celebrating her wedding and pregnancy was a double celebration.

    She chose an outfit that would embrace her pregnancy— a fitted dress. Her husband also loved it and thought she looked great. However, this dress choice horrified her sister-in-law, mother-in-law, and even her own mother.

    They believed wearing the dress would be “disrespectful” and “attention-seeking,” convincing her to wear something looser or even avoid walking down the aisle altogether. Despite their criticism, the OP was determined to celebrate her day her way.

    On the big day, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law arrived in dresses way too close to white. They spent the morning gossiping about her, with the mother-in-law accusing her of making the day all about her and her unborn child.

    To the OP’s disappointment, her mother sided with them again, insisting she wears a shawl to “tone it down”. When the OP and her husband refused to cave to their antics, things got worse at the reception. Her mother-in-law and sister-in-law cracked a cruel joke about her “popping” on the dance floor.

    Her husband stepped in and asked them to leave if they wouldn’t show any respect. This then triggered a meltdown, with her mother-in-law accusing her husband of betraying his “real family”. Her sister-in-law burst into tears, and her mom stormed out while claiming that the OP had ruined the wedding.

    Even after the wedding, the drama didn’t end. Her mother-in-law began badmouthing her, her sister-in-law took to social media with passive-aggressive posts, and her mother demanded an apology for her disrespect.

    This has now left a deep rift in the family, with her husband’s family taking sides and her family largely rallying behind her mother.

    Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Planning a wedding can typically be overwhelming, with high expectations and pressure from family and friends. Perfect Union suggests that boundaries are very important when planning a wedding to manage stress.

    For this, they recommend that couples should communicate their personal limits and decide who will be involved in different areas of the planning as it helps filter out unnecessary noise.

    And how much more when the bride is pregnant? According to The Birth Boss, being a pregnant bride can bring criticism as they may not exactly deem you “worthy to celebrate”, but it’s important to recognize that their reactions say more about them than you.

    “There’s no shame in it!” their website states before recommending that focusing on the love and support around you on that day is key. This is because, during pregnancy, it is important to protect your emotional health.

    Balderman Wellness touches on family conflicts during weddings. They explain that conflicts often stem from “mismanaged expectations, inappropriate or explosive behavior during the wedding” however while the resolution may take time, an apology remains a powerful tool in mending relationships.

    Netizens stated that the OP was completely justified in standing her ground. They also praised her for embracing her pregnancy on her wedding day.

    They condemned the in-laws and the OP’s mother for overstepping boundaries, disrespecting her personal decisions, and causing drama on a day she should remember forever for good things.

    The OP just wanted to enjoy her day and embrace her pregnancy. Was she wrong for sticking to her choice, or should she have compromised for the sake of family peace?

    Netizens rallied around her in support, emphasizing that it was her wedding day and she did nothing to ruin it

