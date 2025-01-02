Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lady Reduced To Tears After Friend Didn’t Invite Her BF To Her Wedding As She Doesn’t Like Him
Friends, Relationships

Lady Reduced To Tears After Friend Didn’t Invite Her BF To Her Wedding As She Doesn’t Like Him

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Friendships can be quite tricky, especially when significant others enter the mix. It isn’t uncommon to dislike your friend’s partner—and for a valid reason—however, how necessary is it to involve them in plans that have to do with your friend?

Today’s Original Poster (OP) was faced with a similar situation when she excluded her friend’s boyfriend from her wedding guest list. The happiness of her special day was then overshadowed by an emotional confrontation with her friend.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Friendships can be difficult territory, especially if you don’t like your friend’s partner

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author  is not the biggest fan of her friend’s boyfriend, who she believes to be rude and selfish

    Image credits: anon

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    So when the author was getting married, she chose not to invite her friend’s boyfriend as they weren’t close

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anon

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her friend confronted her about it, expressing hurt that she was the only one without her partner present and asking why he couldn’t be tolerated

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anon

    The author apologized as she felt bad, but was left wondering if she should have just invited her friend’s boyfriend

    The OP’s friend had been dating this guy for years, but he was someone their friend group disliked. Described as self-centered and rude, her friend’s boyfriend had a reputation that wasn’t necessarily the best.

    Despite the friend’s insistence that her boyfriend was different when they were alone, her friends—including the OP—couldn’t ignore his behavior in social settings. However, to keep the peace, the group adopted an unspoken rule: tolerate him for their friend’s sake.

    The OP got married and invited close friends and their significant others but intentionally left her friend’s boyfriend out. She simply didn’t want him there. For one, they’d had a major fallout in previous years, and this led to them being civil with each other, but not close.

    However, during the wedding, the OP’s friend felt isolated because her boyfriend wasn’t there. So when the reception came, she tearfully admitted to feeling left out—not just at the wedding, but throughout her relationship with her boyfriend.

    She continued to express frustration over the group’s coldness toward him and how it made her feel alienated. While the OP explained that she always tried to be kind and civil with her boyfriend, she could see that her friend’s reaction revealed years of pent-up feelings that had been left unaddressed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The OP apologized but was left questioning her decision and wondering if she could have handled the situation better by just inviting her friend’s boyfriend.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    La Concierge Psychologist acknowledges that conflict is a natural part of any friendship, however, how it is managed determines how long the relationship will last. They state that “people avoid conflicts in their friendships because they are afraid that addressing issues might lead to strain,” however, this worsens issues and breeds resentment.

    Addressing problems and talking about them can lead to finding common ground. In fact, it strengthens friendships and can help to prevent future issues.

    And what happens when the source of the conflict is a dislike for their partner? Verywell Mind affirms that it’s common for people to dislike their friend’s partner, and it often comes down to personality differences. However, they suggest that it’s important to identify why you feel that way.

    They suggest that dislike for a friend’s partner could stem from two main reasons: how the partner treats your friend or others, or simply personal dislike. If the issue is not abusive behavior, being honest about your feelings and setting boundaries can help you navigate the situation without ending the friendship.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    But should the OP have invited her friend’s boyfriend? Brides agree that creating a wedding guest list can be stressful. However, the key is to invite people who truly matter to you, such as close friends and family members you’re still connected with, as opposed to people you aren’t as close with.

    While they do say that it is good to invite friends’ plus-ones so they don’t feel alone, what is most important is celebrating the day with those who love, respect, and support you and your partner.

    Netizens believe that the OP made the right choice by not inviting her friend’s boyfriend to the wedding, with their reason being that his unpleasant behavior is the real issue.
    Some pointed out the potential strain this event could cause on their friendship but still supported the OP’s decision.

    The consensus is that the OP’s friend should understand the consequences of her partner’s actions. Despite feeling sympathy for her, many agreed that the OP had to prioritize her happiness on her special day.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What would you do if you were in the bride’s shoes—would you have invited your friend’s boyfriend to keep the peace, or would you stand your ground?

    Netizens don’t see anything wrong in her not inviting the boyfriend and believe that’s what the friend gets for dating him

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    2

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rdennis avatar
    R Dennis
    R Dennis
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is doing their best to not drop a friend because their boyfriend is trash. I get the effort, but the friend obviously doesn't appreciate the silent dislike... so maybe it's time to be more open about it. Don't tolerate their behavior and don't keep quiet. If it was just a one on one personality clash, it might be survivable. But Miley needs to understand if it's EVERYONE, then her boyfriend is unlikable and there is a cost... like going to these events alone or being friendless. Her choice.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From the reddit thread: "Oof okay. He used to tell all his friends I liked him and would tell them i was obsessed with him and he rejected me. He tried to set me up with people he knew by telling them I liked them, making them all think I was overly promiscuous and chasing after all his friends. When I was working at a restaurant in college, he came in with Miley, loudly joked that I was making racist comments about them and a bunch of customers complained. I had to get written up and my managers yelled at me. I got cheated on 3rd year and he told me I should’ve tried harder. When I first met my fiance, he told me I wasn’t pretty enough for him. He said I was ugly and that any guy who likes me must be gay. He told me his grandma died and him and Miley convinced me to write an essay for him for a class because he was depressed. I found he was lying a month later. All college btw"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
    rdennis avatar
    R Dennis
    R Dennis
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is doing their best to not drop a friend because their boyfriend is trash. I get the effort, but the friend obviously doesn't appreciate the silent dislike... so maybe it's time to be more open about it. Don't tolerate their behavior and don't keep quiet. If it was just a one on one personality clash, it might be survivable. But Miley needs to understand if it's EVERYONE, then her boyfriend is unlikable and there is a cost... like going to these events alone or being friendless. Her choice.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From the reddit thread: "Oof okay. He used to tell all his friends I liked him and would tell them i was obsessed with him and he rejected me. He tried to set me up with people he knew by telling them I liked them, making them all think I was overly promiscuous and chasing after all his friends. When I was working at a restaurant in college, he came in with Miley, loudly joked that I was making racist comments about them and a bunch of customers complained. I had to get written up and my managers yelled at me. I got cheated on 3rd year and he told me I should’ve tried harder. When I first met my fiance, he told me I wasn’t pretty enough for him. He said I was ugly and that any guy who likes me must be gay. He told me his grandma died and him and Miley convinced me to write an essay for him for a class because he was depressed. I found he was lying a month later. All college btw"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda