Manager Refuses To Police What Pregnant Employee Drinks When Coworker Brings It Up

Pregnancy is not an illness, and many women can continue working well into their third trimesters. Statistics show that 70% of all pregnant women worked during the year of their pregnancy. While pregnant employees might not be able to do all kinds of work, especially physically demanding tasks, for some, work life goes on as usual.

Recently, a manager shared a story of how her bringing a coffee to a pregnant colleague spurred disapproval from another coworker. Under the guise of looking out for the mom-to-be, the office Karen even called a meeting to chastise her manager. So, she started wondering: perhaps she really shouldn’t have bought that coffee?

A coffee for a pregnant coworker sparked drama between two colleagues

Image credits: Sandra Seitamaa (not the actual photo)

One of them thought pregnant women shouldn’t drink coffee and chastised the other

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

Image source: lavatree101

Consuming small amounts of caffeine while pregnant is usually fine

Image credits: White Field Photo (not the actual photo)

It’s nice when people care about you and your unborn child’s health. Sometimes, however, they may cross the line and worry just a tad too much. And while there are some foods pregnant women shouldn’t be eating, like products made from unpasteurized milk, raw meats, eggs, and fish, coffee isn’t strictly off the table.

Experts claim that caffeine is fine for pregnant women, as long as it’s taken in moderation. The daily dose that’s usually allowed is 200mg of caffeine per day. A cup of instant coffee usually has 100mg of caffeine, whereas a cup of filter coffee has 140mg.

Green and black teas also contain caffeine, but there are only 75mg of caffeine in one cup of tea. A can of cola has 40mg of caffeine, a 250ml energy drink has 80mg, and dark and milk chocolate have less than 25mg and less than 10mg caffeine, respectively. However, some energy drinks might have bigger amounts of caffeine, as do some herbal tea blends.

So, doctors recommend checking nutrition labels if the mom-to-be is not sure how much caffeine might be in a food or a drink. “The amount of caffeine per cup of coffee varies between products, but as a general rule, consuming 1 to 2 cups of coffee a day is not expected to be a concern,” experts agree.

Excessive intake of caffeine can pose serious health risks for the baby

Image credits: Sandra Seitamaa (not the actual photo)

What happens if a woman drinks more than the recommended amount of caffeine while she’s pregnant? According to the WHO, excess caffeine intake might result in preterm birth, stillbirth, a baby’s growth restriction, and reduced birth weight.

In 2008, two studies showed different outcomes when it comes to the effects of caffeine. One found that women who consume excessive amounts of caffeine are twice as likely to have a miscarriage. The other found no increased risks when women drank a minimal amount (between 250ml and 300ml) of caffeine each day.

Some research suggests that caffeine consumption might result in a smaller birth size. Compared to babies born to women who did not consume caffeine during their pregnancy, women who reported consuming about 50mg of caffeine a day had infants 2.3 ounces (66 grams) lighter and .17 inches (.32 centimeters) shorter.

Researchers theorize that caffeine makes blood vessels in the uterus and the placenta constrict. That reduces the blood supply to the fetus and inhibits its growth.

On the other hand, other research suggests that consuming caffeine while pregnant can reduce the risk of gestational diabetes. However, that doesn’t mean pregnant women should start drinking coffee for that reason.

“It would not be advised for women who are non-drinkers to initiate caffeinated beverage consumption for the purpose of lowering gestational diabetes risk,” the study’s lead author Stephanie Hinkle, PhD, said.

“But our findings may provide some reassurance to women who already are consuming low to moderate levels of caffeine that such consumption likely will not increase their maternal health risks.”

The office Karen even called a meeting to address the coffee incident, causing the worker even more stress

Commenters sided with the author, saying that he coworkers should mind her own business

After a short while, the woman shared an update about the meeting

Image source: lavatree101