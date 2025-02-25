Pregnant Coworker Cries And Blames Her Cravings: “Do Not Touch My Food”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that many pregnant women are hungry lions. They’re forming a whole new human in their bellies, and are eating for two afterall. Some also have cravings that didn’t exist before they were expecting. Generally, moms-to-be get quite a bit of compassion, sympathy and preferential treatment during the months leading up to the birth. But one worker has shared how they’ve tried to be patient with a pregnant colleague and have now just about had it up to their eyeballs.

The expectant mom is constantly stealing her colleague’s food and snacks from the work fridge. Despite being asked not to. When the pregnant woman recently devoured a decadent dessert that wasn’t hers, and blamed it on the baby’s cravings, the co-worker lost it. They reported the woman to management but are now wondering if that was a bit too unkind.

Pregnant women need to up their calorie intake, especially as they near their due date

But one person is fed up that a certain colleague is doing it by stealing their food and snacks

Share icon

