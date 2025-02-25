Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Pregnant Coworker Cries And Blames Her Cravings: “Do Not Touch My Food”
Relationships, Work

Pregnant Coworker Cries And Blames Her Cravings: “Do Not Touch My Food”

It’s no secret that many pregnant women are hungry lions. They’re forming a whole new human in their bellies, and are eating for two afterall. Some also have cravings that didn’t exist before they were expecting. Generally, moms-to-be get quite a bit of compassion, sympathy and preferential treatment during the months leading up to the birth. But one worker has shared how they’ve tried to be patient with a pregnant colleague and have now just about had it up to their eyeballs.

The expectant mom is constantly stealing her colleague’s food and snacks from the work fridge. Despite being asked not to. When the pregnant woman recently devoured a decadent dessert that wasn’t hers, and blamed it on the baby’s cravings, the co-worker lost it. They reported the woman to management but are now wondering if that was a bit too unkind.

    Pregnant women need to up their calorie intake, especially as they near their due date

    Image credits:  annazzhuk/Envato (not the actual photo)

    But one person is fed up that a certain colleague is doing it by stealing their food and snacks

    Image credits: stu_spivack/Flickr (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Brave-Departure-8475

    “Theft is theft”: many netizens felt the pregnant colleague was totally wrong

    “I’ve had 5 babies. Never once stole food”: moms weighed in

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Mark Childers
    If anyone steals my food for any reason, there's going to be problems. I would never take anyone else's food because I don't know who made it, how long it's been setting somewhere, what's in it, or anything else about it. I'm not taking any chances getting sick on someone else's food. And my food is spicy with odd combinations of ingredients because that's what I like. Anyone taking my food would not only be disappointed but also have a huge issue on their hands.

    Mark Childers
