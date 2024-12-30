Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Won’t Stop Badgering DIL About Pregnancy, Constantly Makes Shameless Remarks, She’s Fed Up
Family, Relationships

Woman Won’t Stop Badgering DIL About Pregnancy, Constantly Makes Shameless Remarks, She’s Fed Up

Christmas is typically recognized as a season of joy and togetherness, but for some, it can feel like plowing a field of emotional triggers. Imagine spending the holidays walking on eggshells while under the same roof as someone who pries in your most vulnerable struggles.

That’s precisely the situation today’s original poster (OP) found herself in during Christmas at her in-laws’ home. What should have been a time to relax with family turned into a test of endurance, thanks to her mother-in-law, who couldn’t seem to keep her intrusive thoughts to herself.

More info: Mumsnet

    Picture spending Christmas walking on eggshells around that one family member who always finds a way to make comments about your personal life

    Woman holding a pregnancy test looking stressed, highlighting Christmas-related pregnancy stress.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author deals with secondary infertility but her pushy mother-in-law is obsessed with becoming a grandmother again

    Text discussing MIL Christmas pregnancy stress, secondary infertility, and family holiday rotation challenges.

    Text about MIL causing pregnancy stress related to timing of sharing news.

    Text discussing stress from a non-supportive MIL during Christmas pregnancy.

    Text discussing IVF and the stress of MIL's comments on pregnancy.

    Two women having a serious conversation on a sofa, one looks stressed, capturing the theme of pregnancy stress.

    Image credits: studiopeace / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    During a holiday visit, the author’s husband asked his mother to stop, but she dismissed him by claiming she was just “excited”

    Text about mother-in-law making teasing comments, causing Christmas pregnancy stress.

    Text screenshot about Christmas pregnancy stress at a fair, mentioning a ride warning for pregnant women.

    Text excerpt discussing mother-in-law's comments causing Christmas pregnancy stress.

    Text expressing frustration over sly remarks related to pregnancy stress.

    Text highlighting pregnancy stress during Christmas amidst personal challenges.

    A woman holding a baby outdoors, conveying themes of pregnancy stress during the Christmas season.

    Image credits: Helena Lopes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    And then, she considered leaving the Christmas family gathering due to more invasive remarks about pregnancy from her mother-in-law

    Text expressing stress during Christmas about disclosing infertility to family.

    Text discussing family dynamics and decision-making related to Christmas and stress during pregnancy.

    Text discussing visits, misrepresentation, and Christmas location arrangements.

    Out of curiosity, the author wanted to hear from netizens as to whether she was being unreasonable for wanting to leave

    The OP, who has secondary infertility, shared that she and her husband have been trying for another child through IVF—a process they chose to keep private. The couple already have a toddler and, like many families, alternates Christmas visits between both sets of grandparents.

    This year, Christmas was at the in-laws’ house. However, the OP’s mother-in-law’s obsession with becoming a grandmother again overshadowed what should have been a peaceful holiday. She had a track record of making insensitive remarks, especially when it came to pregnancies and fertility.

    When the couple waited to announce their first pregnancy at 10 weeks, her mother-in-law was offended. However, the real reason for holding off the announcement in the first place was due to her usual tone-deaf and insensitive nature.

    During this Christmas visit, the OP’s mother-in-law referred to pregnancy non-stop. From snide remarks about food choices to digs about ride restrictions at a fair, she constantly hinted at the OP getting pregnant again.

    Despite the OP’s husband stepping in and asking his mother to stop, she brushed it off, claiming she was “just excited” for when another baby would come along. For the OP, after enduring a miscarriage earlier in the year and the stress of IVF, she felt drained and was ready to leave.

    The idea of staying through more sly remarks seemed unbearable, and she began to consider cutting the visit short for her own emotional health.

    A man comforting a stressed pregnant woman on a couch, highlighting Christmas-related stress.

    According to The IVF Center, secondary infertility—difficulty conceiving after having a child—can have serious psychological effects. Women facing secondary infertility often experience emotional distress, including shock, sadness, frustration, and a loss of self-esteem.

    Infertility is particularly stressful due to societal pressure to have children, and research suggests that couples often conceal their emotions due to the private nature of the issue. This can strain relationships, especially with family members—like the OP’s mother-in-law, who persistently pressured the OP about pregnancy.

    Speaking of in-laws, family relations aren’t always the easiest, especially when it comes to them. In fact, REC Parenting states that the relationship between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law can be the most complicated and challenging.

    These relationships often involve a difference in values, beliefs, and family dynamics, which can create tension. When there’s conflict, it can negatively affect one’s mental health, marriage, and the relationship with the in-laws. In many cases, issues also arise over grandchildren.

    According to the Taylor Counselling Group, setting healthy boundaries with especially difficult family members is important for maintaining one’s mental health. To do this, they recommend approaching the situation directly and kindly, expressing concerns and expectations clearly. It’s essential to be firm, even when family members resist change.

    Netizens largely agreed that the OP was justified in leaving to protect her mental health, as they emphasized that the mother-in-law’s comments crossed boundaries. They suggested that by leaving, the OP might force her mother-in-law to understand the severity of the situation.

    The overall consensus was clear—if the mother-in-law refused to respect boundaries, drastic measures like leaving may be the only way to stop the hurtful comments.

    The OP later stated in an update that she was leaving the family gathering. Do you think leaving would be the best option in this situation, or is there another way to deal with a relentless mother-in-law? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    Netizens were quick to support her, stating that her mother-in-law crossed boundaries, and the best thing she could have done was to leave

    Text discussing stress management with in-laws during pregnancy at Christmas.

    Text response addressing Christmas pregnancy stress with coping advice.

    Text comment about handling MIL Christmas stress during pregnancy.

    Text conversation about mil, Christmas, pregnancy stress, and dealing with rude comments.

    Text advising on handling MIL Christmas pregnancy stress discussion.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    greenideas
    greenideas
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes it helps to simply confront them immediately, e.g. when she makes a remark, say "Well, that's a very rude thing to say. I'm disappointed in you." It usually results in a surprised pikachu face on their part.

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "We are not having another child because YOU would be its grandmother." (said with a straight face.) :)

