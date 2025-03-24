Hubby Mad Wife Won’t Drop Everything For MIL’s Funeral, She’s Determined To Put Baby’s Health First

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing someone we love is one of the hardest experiences anyone can go through. But when the weight of that loss is coupled with expectations from others, it can feel like you’re walking a tightrope by trying to balance your own needs, responsibilities, and emotions while also honoring the wishes of those who are grieving.

This was precisely the dilemma faced by today’s Original Poster (OP) who found herself caught between the need to respect her husband’s grief and care for their 4-month-old baby. The decision to stay home a little longer for her baby’s vaccinations and rest before more long travels caused tension with her husband.

One thing about grief is that it throws even the most well-organized lives into disarray

The author’s husband lost his mother and immediately went to be with his father

He expected her to join them also, but she wasn’t ready to travel to where they live because of the distance

She was also very concerned about their baby who was recovering from vaccinations and going through sleep regression

She began to sense that her husband was upset at her for not coming to join them yet, but she thinks he’s being insensitive to them

The OP explained that her mother-in-law passed, and this left her husband grieving, which prompted him to visit his father immediately despite the great distance. Her husband was understandably eager for her and baby to join him and his father.

But the OP, who had recently been through travel, wanted to stay home with their baby just a bit longer to allow their child to recover from vaccinations and avoid the disruption of another long journey so soon. She noticed that this has now upset her husband who is barely speaking to her and simply insisting she make it there as soon as possible, whenever he can.

The OP believes her husband is being insensitive to her concerns, accusing him of not caring enough about her and their child. She offered to join them as soon as possible, but the uncertainty around the funeral date and the need for her to be there until the funeral made it even more complicated.

In the midst of this situation, the OP found herself shouldering the emotional and physical load of solo parenting, which only intensified her feelings of isolation. On top of managing the baby’s health and routine, she also had to handle the looming pressure of her husband’s grief and the expectation that she should drop everything and be there.

According to Relate, supporting a grieving partner can be incredibly difficult because grief is often unpredictable and emotionally intense. However, the key is to simply be there for them, offering comfort in whatever way they need.

While she has valid concerns about their baby’s well-being, finding ways to show emotional and practical support—even from afar—could help ease tensions.

BHTP mentions that traveling with a newborn is generally safe, whether by plane, car, bus, or train. Parents don’t have to abandon their travel plans but should focus on making the journey as stress-free as possible. They advise choosing simple destinations, adjusting schedules, and seeking babysitting services or helpful apps.

The OP’s concerns are valid, and Sleep Foundation would affirm that as they explain that various developmental changes can disrupt an infant’s sleep, often leading to sleep regressions. To help maintain healthy sleep patterns, parents should follow safe sleep practices, establish a routine, stick to a schedule, and minimize disruptions.

Netizens largely expressed sympathy for both the OP and her husband, but emphasized the importance of supporting her grieving husband. Many suggest that the wife should prioritize being there for her husband despite the difficulties, while others argued that while her concerns about travel and the baby are valid, her husband’s loss outweighs the inconvenience.

Since netizens were divided on if the OP is being unreasonable or not, we would love to hear from you! Do you think the OP is being reasonable in prioritizing her baby’s health, or should she drop everything to support her grieving husband?

Netizens were divided as some believe she should look after their baby, while some believe she should be there to support her husband

