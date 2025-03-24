Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hubby Mad Wife Won’t Drop Everything For MIL’s Funeral, She’s Determined To Put Baby’s Health First
Couples, Relationships

Hubby Mad Wife Won’t Drop Everything For MIL’s Funeral, She’s Determined To Put Baby’s Health First

Losing someone we love is one of the hardest experiences anyone can go through. But when the weight of that loss is coupled with expectations from others, it can feel like you’re walking a tightrope by trying to balance your own needs, responsibilities, and emotions while also honoring the wishes of those who are grieving.

This was precisely the dilemma faced by today’s Original Poster (OP) who found herself caught between the need to respect her husband’s grief and care for their 4-month-old baby. The decision to stay home a little longer for her baby’s vaccinations and rest before more long travels caused tension with her husband.

More info: Mumsnet

    One thing about grief is that it throws even the most well-organized lives into disarray

    Funeral with flowers on a coffin, reflecting family priorities amid life's challenges.

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author’s husband lost his mother and immediately went to be with his father

    Text about balancing baby's health and attending MIL's funeral trip in remote UK.

    Text: "When she passed overnight last week I stayed as we had already postponed our baby's vaccines by over a month due to all the travel over Christmas and up to see them, and they were due to have them that day.

    Text discussing husband's anger as wife prioritizes baby's health over MIL's funeral.

    Image credits: Charlottef94

    A woman in a yellow sweater holds a crying baby, prioritizing baby's health over other commitments.

    Image credits: Antoni Shkraba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He expected her to join them also, but she wasn’t ready to travel to where they live because of the distance

    Text exchange discussing attending mother-in-law's funeral while prioritizing baby's health.

    Text discussing baby's unsettled journey and staying home for health reasons.

    Text excerpt discussing feeling intrusive at a family member's funeral amid balancing baby health priorities.

    Image credits: Charlottef94

    Elderly man in a cemetery, appearing upset, covering face with hand.

    Image credits: Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She was also very concerned about their baby who was recovering from vaccinations and going through sleep regression

    Husband upset wife prioritizes baby's health over attending MIL's funeral, causing tension.

    Text message discussing baby health concerns during family funeral planning.

    Text message expressing a wife’s struggle to prioritize baby's health over attending MIL's funeral.

    Image credits: Charlottef94

    She began to sense that her husband was upset at her for not coming to join them yet, but she thinks he’s being insensitive to them

    The OP explained that her mother-in-law passed, and this left her husband grieving, which prompted him to visit his father immediately despite the great distance. Her husband was understandably eager for her and baby to join him and his father.

    But the OP, who had recently been through travel, wanted to stay home with their baby just a bit longer to allow their child to recover from vaccinations and avoid the disruption of another long journey so soon. She noticed that this has now upset her husband who is barely speaking to her and simply insisting she make it there as soon as possible, whenever he can.

    The OP believes her husband is being insensitive to her concerns, accusing him of not caring enough about her and their child. She offered to join them as soon as possible, but the uncertainty around the funeral date and the need for her to be there until the funeral made it even more complicated.

    In the midst of this situation, the OP found herself shouldering the emotional and physical load of solo parenting, which only intensified her feelings of isolation. On top of managing the baby’s health and routine, she also had to handle the looming pressure of her husband’s grief and the expectation that she should drop everything and be there.

    Mother prioritizing baby's health, multitasking at home with infant and laptop.

    Image credits: Sarah Chai / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    According to Relate, supporting a grieving partner can be incredibly difficult because grief is often unpredictable and emotionally intense. However, the key is to simply be there for them, offering comfort in whatever way they need.

    While she has valid concerns about their baby’s well-being, finding ways to show emotional and practical support—even from afar—could help ease tensions.

    BHTP mentions that traveling with a newborn is generally safe, whether by plane, car, bus, or train. Parents don’t have to abandon their travel plans but should focus on making the journey as stress-free as possible. They advise choosing simple destinations, adjusting schedules, and seeking babysitting services or helpful apps.

    The OP’s concerns are valid, and Sleep Foundation would affirm that as they explain that various developmental changes can disrupt an infant’s sleep, often leading to sleep regressions. To help maintain healthy sleep patterns, parents should follow safe sleep practices, establish a routine, stick to a schedule, and minimize disruptions.

    Netizens largely expressed sympathy for both the OP and her husband, but emphasized the importance of supporting her grieving husband. Many suggest that the wife should prioritize being there for her husband despite the difficulties, while others argued that while her concerns about travel and the baby are valid, her husband’s loss outweighs the inconvenience.

    Since netizens were divided on if the OP is being unreasonable or not, we would love to hear from you! Do you think the OP is being reasonable in prioritizing her baby’s health, or should she drop everything to support her grieving husband?

    Netizens were divided as some believe she should look after their baby, while some believe she should be there to support her husband

    Comment discussing travel options with a focus on baby's health, suggesting a sleeper train for ease.

    Text exchange discussing balancing baby's health and attending a funeral.

    Comment on a wife's dilemma balancing her baby's health with attending MIL's funeral.

    Comment debating priorities between baby's health and husband's needs after his mother's passing.

    Comment advising wife to prioritize husband's needs for MIL's funeral.

    Text exchange discussing baby's health priority over attending a funeral.

    Text discussion about prioritizing baby's health over attending MIL's funeral.

    Comment on travel decision related to prioritizing baby's health over attending MIL's funeral.

    Text comment debating priorities between a spouse and baby's health amidst a family funeral.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So condensing the trip into one longer one does make sense, but OP isn't showing any understanding that her husband lost his mum this week and sounds like he's the main support for his father, who is probably elderly and has just lost his partner. UK has a year of mat leave so being stranded for a few days really isn't an issue. Also thanks to the NHS you can get jabs from the local GP or pharmacy, you don't have to go to your own. It will mean the baby is fussier, so putting off jabs for another week or month won't medically make a difference. It' won't even get the kid off schedule for nursery/boosters. OP is tired and frustrated but needs to stop making it all about her. Even if she could pull herself together after the death of a loved one, not everyone can and this wasn't an unexpected passing, so she did have time to set up some support and make plans that could go into action. Dont pretend short words while he plans a funeral means he doesn't care about his kid. Jesus

    Sue Ellen Bowen
    Sue Ellen Bowen
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one ever picks a convenient time to die. Her husband just lost his mother. He understandably needs his wife with him. I think she needs to get the baby's vaccines done and go. I sympathize that the OP is overwhelmed with traveling with a fussy baby but death of an immediate family member means she just has to suck it up and deal.

    Jorge Gonzalez
    Jorge Gonzalez
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unpopular opinion. As a father I would prioritise my son's wellbeing over the need to have my wife at my mum 's funeral. The next generation has priority over the old one.

    Sue Ellen Bowen
    Sue Ellen Bowen
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one ever picks a convenient time to die. Her husband just lost his mother. He understandably needs his wife with him. I think she needs to get the baby's vaccines done and go. I sympathize that the OP is overwhelmed with traveling with a fussy baby but death of an immediate family member means she just has to suck it up and deal.

