Dad Watches His Kids Struggle While Wife’s Mental Illness Worsens, Faces An Impossible Decision
Couples, Relationships

Dad Watches His Kids Struggle While Wife’s Mental Illness Worsens, Faces An Impossible Decision

Interview With Expert
Parenting is already a rollercoaster, but imagine if the person who’s supposed to co-pilot decided to just jump off mid-ride.

That’s the reality of today’s Original Poster (OP) who is watching his wife spiraling deeper into mental health struggles, neglecting their children, their home, and even her own well-being. And now, it’s not just affecting their marriage, it’s hurting their kids.

More info: Reddit

    There are many difficult decisions to make in life, and one of them might include walking away from a person you love for your safety

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author's wife struggles with poor mental health, which has affected her role as a wife and parent

    Image credits: redbull4455

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She had offered his niece an illegal substance and also shared inappropriate content with her which got CPS involved

    Image credits: redbull4455

    Image credits: somemeans / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, CPS did nothing, and their kids are continually being affected by his wife's actions

    Image credits: redbull4455

    After a conversation with his wife, she shut him down immediately, and now he's ready to serve divorce papers

    The OP explained that his wife struggled with borderline personality disorder, anxiety, and depression, and that over the past few years she had gotten worse. She had now distanced herself from family responsibilities, could barely hold a job, ignored household tasks, and, most painfully, was uninterested in their children. Instead, she finds solace in illegal substances and talking to random men on Snapchat.

    However the breaking point came when she crossed a serious line after she offered this illegal substance to his niece who is a minor and shared inappropriate content with her. Despite admitting everything to Child Protection Services, there were no real consequences.

    The OP also recounted that their kids had expressed wishes of their mother being more active in their lives. Despite all the pain, he still sees his wife as someone who is sick, not cruel. He added that she has finally started therapy, which gives him a sliver of hope.

    But after years of failed conversations and ignored attempts to make her see the damage she’s causing, he also wonders if it’s worth trying. With divorce papers ready and a lawyer on standby, he’s at a crossroads. Should he give her one final ultimatum, or accept that nothing will change and file for divorce?

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    To gain insight into how mental health disorders like BPD and depression affect parenting, Bored Panda reached out to psychologist and certified NLP specialist Irina Matveeva, who explained that these conditions can create significant challenges for parents. She highlighted that BPD, which involves mood swings, impulsivity, and unstable relationships, can prevent parents from offering consistent emotional support.

    She added that this creates an environment where children may feel insecure and confused. Depression, she noted, causes emotional withdrawal and lack of energy, often leading to neglect of parental duties and emotional unavailability.

    We followed up by asking how a partner can handle this situation when it becomes overwhelming. “It’s crucial to set or reconsider boundaries,” Matveeva explained, emphasizing that if helping a partner is only worsening the situation, it’s time to reassess the role you’re playing.

    “No one is obligated to sacrifice their mental health for another’s,” she continued, advising that professional intervention is often the healthiest solution for both parties involved.

    Matveeva also discussed the long-term effects on children when a parent’s mental health struggles lead to neglect. She shared that children may adopt unhealthy behavior patterns, like becoming caretakers or normalizing toxic relationships, which can have lasting emotional consequences. “It’s easier to raise healthy children than to fix broken adults,” she stressed.

    Netizens emphasized that the OP’s priority must be the children’s well-being. Many said that keeping them in such a harmful environment will cause serious emotional damage. The consensus is that while the wife’s mental health struggles are serious, they do not excuse her neglectful and dangerous behavior. Others also urged immediate action, with many pushing for divorce and legal protections.

    What would you do in this situation? If you were in his shoes, would you try one last conversation or file for divorce immediately? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    Netizens insisted that the wife's actions were doing serious damage, and applauded the author for prioritizing his kids

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where could OP live hat he can't get custody because of his gender? He's the stable parent, I don't know a judge that wouldn't give full custody to the non-we ed providing parent who sticks around and holds down a job. Sounds like rage bait.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To clarify BPD is Borderline Personality Disorder, not Bipolar (BPAD) - when a family member was diagnosed there was a lot of confusion over which was which. OP is talking about BPD, but says a Dr said it could be bipolar or MDD. It's interesting because there's some big differences. "Bipolar is a mood disorder where someone experiences extreme changes in mood, energy and activity that are more intense than just feeling a bit sad or happy. Usually lots of symptoms happen at the same time and last many days or weeks. BPD is a personality disorder that mostly affects how someone relates to other people and how they manage their emotions. It involves intense and unstable emotions, difficulties in maintaining relationships and a fear of abandonment. The mood changes that people with BPD typically experience are intense and short-lived (several times a day), whereas the mood changes in bipolar typically last a number of days or often weeks in between periods of stability." Edit re link. Link below.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are police reports and CPS reports, any decent judge would hand custody to dad. Or let her take off and just keep going as you are in her absence.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
