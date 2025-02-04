Guy Makes A Replica Of A Famous House For His Wife, Brother Demands He Gift It To His Daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in my teenage years, my room was plastered with posters of Leo Messi as I am such a huge fan. When you are a fan of artists, celebrities, or athletes, collecting their merch or things associated with them is probably one of the greatest joys of that fandom.

This original poster’s (OP) wife is a big Swiftie and he decided to surprise her by building the Lover House and gifting it to her. When he told his brother, he insisted that he give this one to his daughter for her birthday, but our guy refused and sparked drama!

People love to collect anything and everything associated with the artists and celebrities that they are big fans of

The poster’s wife is a Swiftie and he was secretly building her a replica of the famous Lover House where she can store her little trinkets

Image credits: JustSomeUncleGuy

When he showed its pic to his brother and his daughter Ava, they immediately insisted that he give it to the kid as she was also a big Swiftie

Image credits: JustSomeUncleGuy

He offered to build a new house with Ava but refused to give this one, but his brother wouldn’t back down and even complained to their mom

Image credits: JustSomeUncleGuy

They all made it sound like it was ridiculous that his wife wanted a “dollhouse,” and Ava also kept bringing up the subject when he visited them

Image credits: JustSomeUncleGuy

Sick by this harrowing, he told his brother that he was enabling Ava to be manipulative, but he called the poster a bad uncle

In today’s story, Reddit user JustSomeUncleGuy tells us about the sweetest gesture that he is secretly planning for his Swiftie wife: building her the Lover House and surprising her with it. When he showed its picture to his younger brother, he couldn’t understand it, so he showed it to his 13-year-old daughter Ava.

Now Ava is also a Swiftie and said that she wanted one too, so her dad asked the poster whether she could have it for her birthday. Of course, he refused because he had specifically made it for his wife, but he offered to make a new one with Ava to teach her woodworking.

Well, his brother was adamant that he give this one to Ava and build a new one for his wife as he couldn’t understand why an “adult woman needed a dollhouse.” OP tried to explain that it was not a dollhouse, rather more of a shelf, but to no avail, and his brother even complained to their mom who also found the whole thing “stupid.”

When the poster went to their house over the weekend, even Ava broached the subject, asking why his wife needed a dollhouse and saying that she wanted it. Probably frustrated by the pestering, OP told his brother that he was encouraging Ava to be a manipulator, but he retaliated that the poster was being a bad uncle.

This probably rattled him as he didn’t have any kids himself and it was important for him to be a good uncle to Ava who was also a Swiftie. Caught in a fix, he vented online and sought advice from Redditors, who instantly delivered their verdict.

For all the non-Swifties wondering what’s so special about this “dollhouse,” let us tell you that the much-loved Lover House chronicles Taylor Swift’s career from her 2006 debut album, Taylor Swift, to her most recent, Midnights. Each room in it represents a different album and fans are crazily in love with it.

It’s no wonder that the niece also wanted it, but Redditors said that the way she was demanding it was wrong. They claimed that it must have been her father who said that she could have it and that’s why she was so adamant about it, and even the poster confirmed this in the comments.

It has been observed that children manipulate adults in order to get their desires and also because it has worked in the past. It seems as though Ava is used to manipulating her father and getting things that she wants. Many folks pointed out that her father’s actions were indirectly having an adverse impact on her, and frankly, encouraging manipulation does not sound like a healthy thing.

Many people appreciated that the poster was making so much effort for his wife and also standing up and explaining whenever someone called it a “dollhouse.” They also felt that it would be a weird gift for a niece, and even OP said that it would actually be weird to gift a “Lover” House to Ava.

It does seem like the brother and niece need to back off and consider the fact that OP is willing to build a different house for Ava. If you were in his shoes, what would you have done? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens instantly sided with the poster and claimed that his brother was teaching all the wrong things to his daughter