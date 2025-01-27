ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are a beautiful celebration of love, commitment, and… boundary testing, apparently. You know how it goes: the moment you send out those invites, some people act like you’ve just offered them a golden ticket to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. But what happens when someone doesn’t even make the guest list but somehow still manages to RSVP “yes”?

That is what one Redditor had to deal with when planning her wedding, having to uninvite her dad’s cousin from the event, probably 12 times, and she still didn’t get the message.

Uninvited guests at weddings are like glitter—they’re unnecessary, they stick to everything, and you’re always the one who ends up having to clean up the mess

One bride finds herself dealing with an overbearing relative, ready to crash the wedding despite constantly telling her she is not on the guest list

The bride and her family tell the cousin repeatedly that she is not invited to the wedding, but she keeps trying to get an invite and even books a hotel close to the venue

The cousin crashes the wedding weekend, follows the bride everywhere, making rude comments about her, and shows up at the rehearsal dinner all dressed up

Image credits: HellfireMe

The cousin keeps begging to be allowed to the wedding, won’t take no for an answer, and ends up being kicked out by the bride’s brother

The OP (original poster) was planning a dreamy, intimate destination wedding. The couple carefully curated their guest list to fit within the venue’s strict capacity. But one family member, the bride’s dad’s cousin, saw this as just a suggestion. She pestered, begged, and even weaseled her way through the RSVP process, completely ignoring the word “no” like it was written in invisible ink.

Even after the bride’s parents repeatedly explained that the guest list was maxed out, this cousin wouldn’t let it go. Months later, when the bride and her mom arrived to prep for the wedding, they made the mistake of agreeing to a pre-wedding dinner with the cousin and her husband. It was meant to be a peace offering, but instead, it opened Pandora’s Box.

After dinner, the cousin casually announced that she and her husband had booked a hotel in town for the entire weekend. Coincidence? Not a chance. Suddenly, the bride was dealing with an uninvited guest who began following her and her family around, inserting herself into every reunion and pre-wedding festivity. I don’t know about you, but I’d be fed up at this point. And so was our bride.

From awkward lunch interruptions to loud, unsolicited comments about tacos and sunburns, this woman just couldn’t take a hint, and she only made things difficult for the bride. Because planning a wedding is overwhelming enough, and having to deal with difficult family members just adds to the stress.

Handling family members who won’t respect boundaries can be tricky, but it can be done. The pros say to start by setting crystal-clear expectations, whether it’s a polite but direct conversation or a group email laying down the ground rules.

If guilt-tripping starts, hold your ground and remember—their feelings are not your responsibility. For the particularly persistent ones, enlist a trusted family member to act as a buffer. After all, it’s your big day, not a group project!

Despite being repeatedly told that she wasn’t invited to the wedding, the cousin and her husband showed up to the rehearsal dinner, dressed to the nines and ready to party. She even made the rounds, pleading with guests to let her stand outside the venue and “just watch through the windows.”

At this point, the bride’s brother had had enough. Channeling his inner bouncer, he laid down the law and told her to leave. Thankfully, she finally got the message and didn’t crash the wedding because planning a destination wedding is already hard enough, even without having to deal with uninvited guests.

Professional wedding planners say that narrowing down the guest list is a must. Stick to the must-have guests and be sure to give them plenty of notice, as travel logistics can get tricky (and expensive).

Consider offering a mix of activities so everyone—from your beach-loving aunt to your adventure-seeking cousin—has something to enjoy. Oh, and pro tip: make sure your venue has Wi-Fi. Nothing ruins a destination wedding vibe faster than losing access to the group chat to show off your outfit.

So, how would you handle an uninvited guest who refuses to take no for an answer? Share your thoughts and stories below!

Netizens were shocked by the woman’s behavior, sharing their own frustrating stories about uninvited wedding guests