You know how weddings bring out the best in some people and the absolute worst in others? Well, nothing tests family bonds quite like deciding who sits where or what color Aunt Linda’s dress should be. Toss in a few larger-than-life personalities, and suddenly, your big day is looking less like a fairytale and more like a sitcom.

But one Redditor wasn’t about to let that happen and took matters into her own hands, coming up with a genius plan to stop her stepmother from stealing the spotlight at her wedding.

Weddings are supposed to bring people together, but sometimes, they do the exact opposite

One bride tricks her stepmom into wearing a dress the color of the wedding décor, knowing she would try to steal the spotlight by going against her wishes

The woman and her stepmother never had a good relationship, as the stepmom always mistreated her, told lies about her, and turned her family against her mom

The woman tells her stepmom not to wear a champaign-colored dress but secretly changes the décor colors, knowing her stepmom will wear exactly that shade

The stepmom goes against the bride’s wishes and wears a champaign-colored dress, trying to outshine the mother of the bride, but ends up blending in with the decor

The OP (original poster) was planning her wedding, getting ready to become a wife. The bride’s stepmother, Karen, had a long history of stirring up trouble. From belittling the bride as a teen to convincing her father she was using illegal substances, Karen played the villain role to perfection. The cherry on top? Karen’s ability to turn family members against the bride’s mom purely out of jealousy.

With her biological mom and her side of the family taking the lead on the wedding planning, this bride saw her chance to flip the script. Karen, ever the drama queen, wasn’t about to let anyone outshine her, not even the bride’s mom—the actual mother of the bride.

But the OP knew that, so she was plotting a little harmless revenge on her wicked stepmom for all the years she mistreated her. Knowing Karen couldn’t resist breaking the rules, the bride set a trap for her. She told her not to wear champagne, a traditional color for the mother of the bride, suggesting she match her dad’s outfit instead.

Karen, predictably, took the bait and showed up decked out in a full champagne ensemble, thinking she’d stolen the spotlight. Think again, Karen.

Little did she know, the bride had already informed her mom to wear a stunning wine-colored gown, flipping the traditional roles. The guests were also in on the plan, ensuring Karen’s champagne look would fade right into the background.

When the bride’s mom, radiant in her wine-colored gown, walked with her daughter to the ceremony lineup, Karen, who had likely spent hours perfecting her champagne-colored entrance, was left standing there with her jaw on the floor. The look of shock and defeat? Priceless. I wish I could have been there to see it.

Karen sulked her way through the rest of the day, blending in so well with the decor that she might as well have been a centerpiece. She even left the reception early while the bride’s dad awkwardly apologized for his wife’s antics. The bride, of course, basked in her victory, knowing she had outsmarted her narcissistic stepmom.

Dealing with a narcissist is like playing chess against someone who’s convinced they’re always the queen—strategy is everything. The pros say that narcissistic behaviors often revolve around attention-seeking, manipulation, and an unshakable belief in their own superiority. Arrogance, lack of empathy, and a sense of entitlement are also clear signs of a narcissist.

Now, this is not a diagnosis, don’t get me wrong—we’ll leave that to the professionals—but it’s good to have an idea of what narcissism looks like in case you ever meet a narcissist in real life. However, the wicked stepmom in our story might just be a drama queen.

We all know at least one person who treats drama like their morning coffee—they simply can’t function without it. These drama enthusiasts thrive on chaos, turning every minor inconvenience into a full-blown soap opera.

The key to dealing with them? Just don’t feed the fire. Stay calm and avoid being pulled into their whirlwind of exaggerated emotions and constant conflict. When they try to drag you into their latest saga, respond with neutrality—it’s like kryptonite for drama lovers.

What do you think of this story and the bride’s genius plan? Have you ever dealt with a family member trying to steal the show at a big event? Let’s hear your stories in the comments!

