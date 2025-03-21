Stepmom Wants A Bigger Role In The Husband’s Kids’ Lives, Bio Mom Says Not A Chance, Causing Drama
Co-parenting can be tough, but co-parenting with your ex’s new spouse? Isn’t that just a whole different level of complicated?
Today’s Original Poster (OP) recently found herself dealing with an unexpected problem, not with her ex-husband, but with his wife, who was determined to have more control over custody arrangements.
The trouble with people who insert themselves in certain things is that their interference disrupts balance and creates more tension
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author and her husband divorced due to his career choices that seemed to affect their family
Image credits: SpiritedDog7126
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
He eventually remarried, but now his new wife is requesting to have 50/50 custody of the children
Image credts: SpiritedDog7126
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
OP refused this, stating that her children would only see their father when he was home, but the new wife pushed back
Image credits: SpiritedDog7126
The new wife kept insisting that the children should be at her place half the time, but the author refused to budge
The OP explained that her marriage with her husband ended primarily due to his career choices. Initially, his job had required minimal travel, but over time, he kept taking positions that had him away for weeks at a time without discussing it with her. When he did it yet again while she was pregnant with their second child, she decided enough was enough.
Their divorce reflected this reality, granting him limited custody since he was rarely around to care for the kids. But then her ex-husband remarried, and his new wife decided she wanted a bigger role in the children’s lives, whether they wanted it or not. She pushed for 50/50 custody, arguing that the kids could stay with her even when their dad was away.
When the OP refused, the stepmom started impersonating her husband in messages, forcing a legal intervention. Undeterred, she then became more direct, demanding more time with the kids because she wanted them to bond with their new half-sibling despite the children not wanting to be close to her. They remain distant at their dad’s house, which she blames on a lack of time together.
Despite the stepmom’s repeated efforts, the OP stood firm as she didn’t see why her kids should spend more time in a home where they feel like strangers, which they technically were, especially when their own father is rarely present. The final straw came when the stepmom sent a long email listing reasons why she should get more time with the kids. Her response? Still no.
Image credits: user25451090 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Our Family Wizard acknowledges that co-parenting after a divorce can be challenging, but focusing on the children’s well-being makes it possible. They emphasize that parents should always put their children’s needs first and maintain open, effective communication. They suggest that when new partners enter the picture, both parents should discuss and establish clear roles to prevent confusion or conflict.
Building a strong relationship with stepchildren takes time and patience, and Smart Stepfamilies advises that stepparents shouldn’t expect instant closeness, as children often have mixed emotions about new family dynamics. Giving them space to process their feelings is essential.
They also recommend encouraging the children to maintain bonds with their biological parents without criticism or interference, as that can help to build trust. Most importantly, stepparents should also allow children to set the pace for their relationship, ensuring a more natural and comfortable connection.
A parent’s remarriage can trigger feelings of insecurity in children, making them question their worth or blame themselves for the divorce. Merel Family Law states that they may also feel anxious about their place in the new family and whether the stepparent will accept them. Since divorce can be emotionally traumatic, adjusting to a blended family takes time.
Netizens strongly agreed with the OP’s decision, with many feeling the stepmother is overstepping her bounds. They also emphasized that the stepmother’s actions seemed less about bonding with the children and more about gaining control over the situation. Many stressed the need for clear boundaries, particularly around the children’s comfort.
What do you think about this situation? Was the OP too dismissive, or is the stepmom overstepping big-time? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens believe it’s weird that the new wife is the one clamoring to have the kids, and that she should have no say in the arrangement
Sounds like OP did the right thing, but surely the kids are old enough to be consulted about where they live and how much time. Although it's not the only factor, at 10 and 11, children are normally consulted if there's going to be a change in custody. Sounds like they don't want to spend more time with step mother. Get that on the record.
If the children spend less custodial time in your home, would the maintenance amount be lowered? Is that what she's after, a bigger slice of the money pie?
OP needs to talk to her lawyer re: how UNinvolved her ex is with HIS kids + how OVERinvolved his 2nd wife is. Maybe custody can be mostly OP + some visits to dad when he's home. Also mention: the kids do not like 2nd wife + she makes them uncomfortable.
