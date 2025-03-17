Teen’s Hearing Aids And Glasses Get Hidden As A ‘Joke,’ Sister Steps In With A CPS Threat

ADVERTISEMENT

Stealing clothes, calling each other embarrassing nicknames, and even fighting over the TV remote; sibling rivalry should be unserious and chalked up to these. But we know not every family has it easy, because these conflicts could escalate from playful teasing to outright cruelty.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) is just a 13-year-old girl who found herself at the center of a full-blown family war when her siblings took things way too far by hiding her medical devices. What happened next? Well, let’s just say it turned the entire household into a battlefield.

We’ve heard of how Joseph’s brother hated him for the coat of many colors, but this girl’s siblings hated her because she was ill and received more attention

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author’s health has always been a source of a concern, which left her parents overprotective of her

Image credit: anon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

It also left three of her siblings, except her elder sister, jealous of her, which has led to them being very mean to her

Image credit: anon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She was in the shower one day when one of them took her medical devices while the other two refused to help her

Image credit: anon

Her parents and sister were furious when they found out, and the sister threatened to call CPS, which upset their parents

The OP is the youngest of five children, and has had a rough hand dealt by genetics. With multiple health issues affecting her heart, lungs, eyes, ears, and stomach, plus dyslexia and anxiety, her parents naturally give her extra attention and care. Unfortunately, her siblings resent her for it, except her oldest sister who doesn’t live in the house, but maintains very close contact with her.

One day, while her parents were at work, one of her siblings decided that it would be fun to hide her glasses and hearing aids while she was in the shower. Though she could still see and hear without them, it was difficult. Even worse, her two other siblings knew about the prank but refused to help her get them back.

The OP reported this to her parents and older sister, and their parents didn’t just scold the trio, they went full punishment mode. The main culprit got grounded and lost his phone, laptop, and TV privileges. The other two were removed from the family phone plan and locked out of the WiFi. Her older sister was more upset than their parents, though. She was furious.

She threatened to call Child Protective Services if their parents didn’t do more to stop the mistreatment. She also started taking the OP to her own house when their parents weren’t home. However, everyone is mad at someone now. The three siblings are mad at the OP for “snitching”, and their parents are angry at the older sister for the CPS threat, which left the OP wondering if she was wrong since she’s now caught in the middle.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

To better understand the impact of sibling resentment on a child with disabilities, we reached out to a special education teacher, Milda Valantinaitė, who shared valuable insight into the emotional and even academic consequences of such family dynamics.

We asked whether mistreatment or exclusion within families is a common issue for children with disabilities or disorders, to which she confirmed that it is very possible. She stated that while some parents are highly attentive and do everything for their child, others may provide little support, leading to neglect.

She explained that in many cases, families fail to invest in teaching essential life skills like social interaction or self-care, which can contribute to further isolation. This lack of encouragement can make a child more dependent and excluded, ultimately limiting their independence and confidence in everyday situations.

According to her, a negative home environment can significantly increase stress levels, making a child more impulsive and reactive in other settings, like school or a children’s center. She explained that this stress doesn’t just stay at home; it affects their ability to focus, regulate emotions, and maintain healthy relationships.

Given the challenges children with disabilities may face at home, we asked how teachers can help build resilience in these students. “Maintaining open communication with parents and providing helpful resources is key,” she explained, emphasizing that school difficulties often stem from home issues.

She also stressed the importance of creating a safe, structured environment where children feel secure, as this can help reduce problematic behavior. While emotional support is necessary, clear boundaries and consistency will help them feel grounded and develop healthier coping mechanisms.

By addressing these challenges both at home and in school, families and educators can work together to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for children with disabilities. But when family tensions run deep, finding a balance between parental care and sibling dynamics becomes even more critical.

Netizens showed support for the OP and her older sister, and insisted that her other siblings should face the consequences of their actions, emphasizing their ages and the fact that they should all know better. They were appalled by the mistreatment of someone with health issues, and also feel that their parents may have failed to properly intervene until now, hence why they celebrated the older sister for calling them out.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP’s parents’ punishment was too harsh, too lenient, or just right? We would love to hear your thoughts!

With her siblings angry at the author and her parents angry with the elder sister, she believed she was at fault, but netizens disagree

