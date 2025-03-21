ADVERTISEMENT

Remember when email seemed like such a wonderful invention? "It'll make work communication so much easier," they said. Fast forward to today, and most of us break into a cold sweat just hearing the ping of a new message. From the dreaded "per my last email" passive-aggression to that moment of panic when you realize you hit "Reply All" on something decidedly personal, the work email experience unites us all in collective trauma.

Then there's the special joy of returning from vacation to find 287 unread messages, most of which are just people replying "Thanks!" to entire distribution lists. This collection of brilliantly funny posts captures everything we've thought but never said about our daily email battles, from cryptic one-word responses from the boss to the mysterious colleague who feels compelled to use seventeen different fonts in a single message.