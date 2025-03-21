ADVERTISEMENT

Remember when email seemed like such a wonderful invention? "It'll make work communication so much easier," they said. Fast forward to today, and most of us break into a cold sweat just hearing the ping of a new message. From the dreaded "per my last email" passive-aggression to that moment of panic when you realize you hit "Reply All" on something decidedly personal, the work email experience unites us all in collective trauma.

Then there's the special joy of returning from vacation to find 287 unread messages, most of which are just people replying "Thanks!" to entire distribution lists. This collection of brilliantly funny posts captures everything we've thought but never said about our daily email battles, from cryptic one-word responses from the boss to the mysterious colleague who feels compelled to use seventeen different fonts in a single message.

#1

Funny work email text highlighting common phrases used in work-email-jokes.

emily_murnane Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
48 minutes ago

third time: CC boss, fourth time, CC CEO, fifth time, "I quit"

    #2

    Tweet humorously comparing cover letters to love letters for work-email-jokes.

    jzux Report

    #3

    Man in a suit with earbuds, overlooking water while pondering work-email-jokes.

    StoolieMemes Report

    #4

    Tweet joking about Microsoft Outlook in a work-email-jokes context.

    gabrielledrolet Report

    #5

    Tweet about writing a work email so well it discourages artistic aspirations.

    ameliaritt Report

    #6

    Fashion show judge humorously deciding punctuation for work-email-jokes on a panel.

    amandaach Report

    #7

    Tweet featuring a humorous take on work email timing, highlighting a late-night email with a witty remark about response expectations.

    schLEEpington Report

    #8

    Tweet humorously questioning work before email, highlighting work-email-jokes.

    MichaelaOkla Report

    #9

    Twitter post about work email jokes, expressing frustration when a quick response comes back unexpectedly.

    copymama Report

    #10

    Tweet humor about work-email-jokes, suggesting a meeting instead of emailing from an attractive colleague.

    jzux Report

    #11

    A humorous tweet about receiving a work email on December 28, highlighting a relatable work-email-joke.

    jaxxonhoward Report

    #12

    Social media post about adding humor to work emails with the phrase "...If you even care."

    FUNNYsnarkyJOKE Report

    #13

    Tweet screenshot about former Twitter employees finding out they’ve been laid off through a work-email joke.

    oneunderscore__ Report

    #14

    Tweet about HR being like an email cop, popular work email joke with 20.2K likes.

    jzux Report

    #15

    Tweet screenshot of a joke about a work email offering $50 extra for overtime with "NO CAP" phrase.

    DuctTapeShawty Report

    #16

    Tweet about work email jokes, humor in delayed response emails, by user trash jones with likes and replies visible.

    jzux Report

    #17

    Cat sitting in garden with text overlay; a humorous take on work-email-jokes.

    thespy_harriet Report

    #18

    Tweet joking about Kpop idols being emailed to return to work, highlighting work-email-jokes.

    RaidenMontana Report

    #19

    Dolls reacting humorously to a failed phishing test at work, highlighting work-email-jokes.

    843KT Report

    #20

    Joker makeup representing work-email-jokes about insincere gratitude in a tweet.

    GalaxyPeaBrain Report

    #21

    A man in a red cap and hoodie humorously posing with a skateboard, satirizing awkward work-email-jokes.

    lucyj_ford Report

    #22

    Person in a humorous yellow outfit holding a wine glass, surrounded by party decor, showcasing work-email-jokes theme.

    gibsonsjr Report

    #23

    Tweet humorously references work-email-jokes about an awkward sign-off, expressing desire to escape.

    _RobertSchultz Report

    #24

    Tweet humorously comparing lowercase typing to formal "work email" styles with strong engagement numbers.

    chillextremist Report

    #25

    Tweet about a work-email joke, replying "that sounds like a you problem" to every work email as an experiment.

    DrakeGatsby Report

    #26

    Tweet about adding emojis to work emails for humor and expression.

    gigiesguerra Report

    #27

    Text exchange showcasing humorous work-email-jokes with responses to email delays.

    roobeekeane Report

    #28

    Tweet humorously describing how to edit work emails with jokes.

    georgeciveris Report

    #29

    Tweet humorously highlighting work email jokes, noting that weekend emails are more memorable than job roles or workload.

    ItsMattsLaw Report

    #30

    Tweet about work email jokes, jokingly admiring a sent email as a masterpiece.

    rutujax Report

    #31

    Man in a field smiling with a cigar, embodying work-email-jokes by ignoring a work email.

    SopranosWorld Report

    #32

    Tweet screenshot with a humorous comment about work emails, posted by user Ann_Hedonia1.

    Ann_Hedonia1 Report

    #33

    Tweet screenshot about work-email-jokes with a passive-aggressive message apologizing for an assumption about job competence.

    ItsMattsLaw Report

    #34

    A humorous tweet about work-email-jokes, questioning why women do email jobs instead of casting spells.

    Skoog Report

    #35

    A woman with white hair reacts humorously to work-email-jokes, holding a cigarette, dressed in colorful attire.

    LMAsaysno Report

    #36

    Woman in kitchen reacting to work email issue, portraying a humorous take on work-email-jokes.

    obeyyurTHURST Report

    #37

    A humorous tweet about punctuation in work email jokes for professionalism.

    TheLoneActor Report

    #38

    Tweet about work-email-jokes, suggesting professional language for errors, with over 17K likes.

    spermatomancer Report

    #39

    Text image featuring a humorous exchange about sending a work email late.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    #40

    Tweet showcasing a humorous evolution of work email language for politeness, highlighting work-email-jokes.

    SwiftOnSecurity Report

    #41

    Tweet screenshot featuring a humorous work-email scenario about deleting inbox messages after maternity leave.

    pamelacolloff Report

    #42

    Social media post displaying a humorous work email joke about a sister emailing HR to increase the user's salary.

    _abena_claudia Report

