ADVERTISEMENT

Being a good Samaritan is always admirable. But sometimes, that kindness is met not with gratitude. In fact, the recipient might leave you wondering why you stepped in to do them any favors at all.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) shares the story of how they helped a friend in need by inviting him into their home, only for him to refuse to pay rent, and then leave the room a hot mess when moving out.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

When you give someone an inch, they sure know how to take a mile

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author’s friend was in a bit of a situation, so they invited him to stay at their house for a while until he got a promotion

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: notasingle-thought

Share icon

Image credits: notasingle-thought

He refused to pay the rent and stated that he would be leaving his “most expensive items” for them to sell

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: notasingle-thought

Not only did he leave the room a big mess when he eventually moved out, the author also discovered items he had stolen

The OP offered their spare room to an old friend who claimed he was in a poor situation. Things seemed promising at first, but after just two and a half months, the cracks began to show. Their friend suddenly announced he’d be moving out halfway through the month, refusing to pay rent for the remaining time.

His justification? He’d leave behind his “most expensive things” for the family to sell. Amongst the treasures left behind were an entire closet full of clothes, random items like a car door (yes, really), and scattered dirty underwear. As if refusing to pay rent wasn’t bad enough, the OP’s husband made another shocking discovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Missing items, including a backpack and even medicine for their young son, were found stashed among their friend’s belongings. That wasn’t all. The OP explained that their friend had left his cat locked in the room for some days, and the family was left to clean up not only the litter but also stray messes scattered across the floor.

When the friend finally left, he didn’t exactly leave on a high note. While he did clean the cat’s litter box, his method of disposal defied logic and decency—he dumped the litter, sans bag, into the family’s recycling bin.

Share icon

Image credits: notasingle-thought

According to My Moving Reviews, living with friends or inviting them into your personal space might initially seem like the perfect arrangement. However, the reality often unfolds with challenges. Differences in daily habits, levels of responsibility, and overall lifestyles can sometimes lead to friction, and eventually put the friendship at risk.

For instance, living in close quarters often highlights quirks you may not have noticed or were never aware of before, and that can escalate into more serious conflicts over time. They state that, while such experiences may test relationships, they can also help strengthen them when approached with planning and a mutual understanding of expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Best Friends Forever emphasizes the importance of setting clear boundaries and fostering mutual respect when living with others. Respecting the personal space and belongings of whoever you’re staying with is important, as well as maintaining cleanliness, regardless of whether it is in shared areas or not.

They also advise that open communication plays a key role in resolving minor issues before they grow into larger disputes. Being honest about responsibilities, such as shared financial contributions, is equally important. For example, making sure to pay rent on time and compensating fairly if you’ve caused any damage can go a long way.

The sentiments of netizens on the post range from outrage to dark humor. They expressed disbelief and many felt the OP’s friend was disrespectful. Some even went further to advise the OP to take legal action.

Have you ever had a roommate or guest leave you with an outrageous mess? How did you handle it? We would love to hear your thoughts!

Netizens turned to dark humor regarding the situation, but were also seriously bewildered by the friend’s actions

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)