Person Complains That Their Sister Wants Them To Pay Rent For A Room They Won’t Use For 2 Months

ADVERTISEMENT

Rent keeps going up as the global housing crisis deepens. To make matters worse, people turning properties into Airbnbs has resulted in locals being priced out of the market. So, if you can find a great deal, it’s a good idea to stick with it for as long as you can.

For one person who’s been renting a room from their sister for a year, they were taken aback when their sister asked them to pay rent even though they’re going to be away from home for two months. Unsure what to do next, they turned to netizens for advice.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

Share icon Rent just keeps going up, but this person’s expected to pay rent even for a room they won’t be using



Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The person explains that they pay rent for a spare room in their sister’s house and contribute to chores and frequent random expenses

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Recently, their brother-in-law’s parents asked them to house sit and dog sit for them, so they’ll be out of their sister’s place for two months

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / FreepikÂ (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the fact that they won’t be living there, their sister has told them she still expects them to pay rent

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: freebirdblue

The person’s friends think their sister is out of line, so they turned to the web to ask whether they’re being unreasonable for not wanting to pay rent while they’re away

OP begins their post by telling the community that they currently live with their older sister and have been paying £100 a week towards rent and bills. On top of that, they frequently pay for take-aways and Ubers – apparently their sister can’t use the app. In addition to all this, OP also takes care of their nephews and walks the dogs daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

They go on to explain that their brother-in-law’s parents have recently asked them to house sit and dog sit for two months. Despite the fact that they won’t be living at home over this period, their sister has told them she still expects them to pay rent. When OP suggested paying half the usual rent, their sister agreed, but wasn’t that impressed.

OP says they don’t think it’s fair that they’ll still have to pay rent since they won’t be coming round for dinner and will still be helping out with their nephews and even working from home on certain days to make that possible. Their mum says they’d still be paying a landlord if they were on holiday, but OP says they’re housesitting for free, and it won’t exactly be a vacation.

They share that they made the mistake of telling their sister their salary, and she’s been holding it over them ever since, telling everyone they make more than her and her husband combined. OP says that’s not difficult, since 10% of their salary is a pension benefit, so they don’t earn as much as it seems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conflicted, OP says they don’t want to come across as ungrateful and feel that paying £50 rent while they’re away is more than fair but turned to netizens to ask if they were being unreasonable for thinking that even that is too much.

Share icon

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

From what OP tells us in their post, it would definitely seem that their sister is acting entitled and perhaps a little jealous, too.

If you’ve ever had to deal with a person who thinks the world owes them a favor, you’ll know just how problematic they can be. When that person is family, things can get even more complicated. So, how should you handle someone who’s entitled? We went looking for answers.

In her article for SavannahNow, Michelle Aycock writes that people who feel entitled usually believe it’s everyone else’s responsibility to take care of them, ensure their happiness, and give them what they want, all without any effort on their part.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her article for Quick and Dirty Tips, Dr. Monica Johnson shares some strategies for dealing with an entitled person. Some of the most effective include practicing assertiveness, setting clear boundaries, avoiding power struggles, validating their emotions, practicing empathy, and steering clear of reinforcing entitlement.

Of course, the world is full of entitled people, perhaps best summed up in this Bored Panda list of 30 times entitled people showed their true colors, and this collection of some of the planet’s most entitled jerks. Perhaps OP doesn’t have it that bad, but they should probably talk it out with their sister before their resentment grows.

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think their sister is playing fair, or being unreasonable? Share your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers swiftly concluded that the person was not being unreasonable, while others suggested they get their own place as soon as possible

ADVERTISEMENT