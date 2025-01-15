Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Person Loses Partner And Is Grieving, Friend Cuts Them Off Over Delayed Text Response
Friends, Relationships

Person Loses Partner And Is Grieving, Friend Cuts Them Off Over Delayed Text Response

Grief is unwieldy and can be very isolating. Suddenly, you can’t keep up, and responding to texts seems like a burden. So what do you do when your friend is upset when you can’t respond to texts?

Today’s Original Poster (OP) lost their partner in an accident and spent months abroad sorting things out while trying to process their grief. However, one friend wasn’t understanding of this.

More info: Mumsnet

    It can be strange that in moments when we are utterly broken, people can still make it about themselves

    Airplane flying at sunset, silhouette against colorful sky.

    Image credits: szgfzhjkxfs / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author lost their partner and wasn’t able to respond to their messages, and while most friends understood, one didn’t

    Text excerpt about losing a partner and the impact on friendships.

    Text discussing a UK/US citizen's experience with understanding friends during personal challenges.

    Text about managing grief and friend relationships after the death of a partner.

    Text conversation about concern for a friend's well-being without a response, relating to relationships and partners.

    Text conversation about a friend leaving group chats on Instagram and WhatsApp, with no response when asked privately.

    Image credits: sarabanks

    Woman in a cemetery holding a white rose, mourning a dead partner.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    They would later find out that their friend usually cut off people who didn’t respond to her messages immediately

    Text about mutual friends discussing a well-being check in a friend relationship.

    Text discussing expectations in friend relationships and timely replies.

    Text excerpt about dealing with grief after a partner's death.

    Text about dealing with grief while maintaining friendship and communication online.

    Text message about UK number misunderstanding between friend and relationship partner.

    Image credits: sarabanks

    Woman on bed with thoughtful expression, arm to head, relating to friend and partner topics.

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    They reached out and tried to apologize and initiate meet-ups, but they were met with silence every time

    Text about apologizing and offering dinner to discuss the friend-relationship.

    Text about coping with a partner's sudden death and its impact on life.

    Text about feelings of disappointment and acceptance in a friendship-relationship context.

    Image credits: sarabanks

    And now the author is starting to think that their friend is just doing too much

    The OP started by explaining that after their partner died, they weren’t able to respond to some friends’ messages. Most of their friends could understand because they knew that they were grieving.

    By the time they could put themself together, they sent a message to a group chat, but they noticed that one friend abruptly left. Initially, it seemed inconsequential to the OP—group chats can be overwhelming, after all. They texted the friend privately to ask if they were okay, but there was no response.

    The same thing happened three weeks later. The same friend left an Instagram group chat after they texted. The OP reached out privately to ask if something was wrong, only to be met with silence. Again.

    They reached out to their mutual friend who mentioned that their friend was doing fine. However, that was when their mutual friend revealed that the friend in question typically cuts people off when they don’t respond to her messages on time.

    Despite explaining the overwhelming circumstances—being abroad, juggling grief and life adjustments—and the fact that they didn’t want to be a burden to anyone, the friend remained unmoved, saying that the OP had time to send cute animal videos, so they couldn’t have been grieving.

    Let’s be honest: there’s no right way to grieve. And small, simple things—like sharing cute videos—might provide some comfort for people. But for the OP’s friend, this came across as contradictory.

    The OP apologized and sent invitations to meet up, but they were still met with silence. And now they wonder if they’re being unreasonable to think the friend is doing too much.

    Three people standing together, each focused on their phone, symbolizing friendship and connection.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The OP being unable to respond to messages from friends is understandable. Intuitive Healing explains that grief typically affects energy levels and emotional capacity, therefore impacting the social life of the grieving person.

    They state on their website that this emotional shift can “make it hard to maintain friendships” as there is a lesser desire for surface-level interactions and more need for reflection.

    As for a friend to someone who is grieving, The Student Life emphasizes that it’s much more important to offer emotional support without requesting or demanding a response.

    Friends who send messages without expecting immediate replies make the grieving person feel understood, as it’s more about being present and showing empathy during difficult times.

    When a friend is going through a difficult time, focusing on their needs rather than yours is important. Healthline highlights that a toxic friend tends to make everything about themselves, lacking empathy for the struggles of others.

    They also explain that a common attribute of a toxic friendship is that one may find themselves apologizing for the other person’s bad behavior. They advise that while offering a second chance can be considered, it’s often better to set boundaries, take space for yourself, and walk away.

    Netizens believed the OP’s friend to be self-centered and lacking empathy. Many found it baffling that she made the grieving person’s tragedy about herself.

    Others emphasized that the friendship is not worth salvaging at all and that the OP should stop apologizing, prioritize their peace, keep the supportive friends close, and move on.

    Grieving is often difficult, and the OP just didn’t want to be overwhelmed. Do you think their friend’s behavior was justified, or do you agree that it was selfish? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    Netizens agreed with them and stated that their friend is indeed selfish and that they need to stop trying to make amends

    Text message expressing relief and sympathy related to a friend-relationship-partner.

    Comment on friend relationship issues, expressing sympathy and concern.

    A comment from user Justice4Friend addressing issues in a friend relationship, expressing frustration and criticism.

    Text message discussing loss of partner and criticizing a friend's reaction.

    Supportive message about partner's tragic death and toxic friend relationship.

    Text offering advice on dealing with unsupportive friends after a partner's death.

    Text discussing the end of friendships and expressing sympathy for a grieving friend.

    Text expressing frustration over a friend's selfish behavior during a partner's death.

    Text expressing advice on evaluating a friend relationship partner due to negative behavior.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a friend whose son committed suicide. She didn't send me a Christmas card one year. No way in the world would I blame her; she got back in contact when she was ready and had, and continues to have, my full support. You cannot, and should not, expect anything from people who are dealing with grief, let alone the intercontinental admin of dealing with an estate.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
