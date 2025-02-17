Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Can’t Believe Mom Invited Step-kid To Wedding But Not Her Due To The Cost, Vents Online
Family, Relationships

Woman Can’t Believe Mom Invited Step-kid To Wedding But Not Her Due To The Cost, Vents Online

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard to imagine being left out of an important event like a wedding, especially when it’s your own mother tying the knot. But, well, welcome to the world of family dynamics, where financial practicality often rules over love and tradition.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) was in such a situation when after dropping everything to care for her aging mother who had pneumonia, was not invited to her mother’s wedding for financial reasons.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Have you ever wondered what it would feel like if you weren’t invited to a family member’s wedding?

    Elderly couple in autumn attire, man holding swing chains, smiling at each other.

    Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author’s elderly mother is getting married, although she already made it clear that she doesn’t want to spend any money on a wedding

    Text excerpt discussing a woman upset about her mom's wedding invitation exclusions due to cost concerns.

    Text discussing wedding plans at a registry office with family, including sister and partner's daughter.

    Text image discussing mom's wedding cost issues and guest decisions, highlighting a woman's online frustration about the invitation.

    Text from an online post discussing a wedding invitation issue related to cost.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Candlemascand

    Wedding planning notebook with venue ideas, open with notes and decorations, pen, and flowers nearby.

    Image credits: Natasha Fernandez / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, by the time her mother and her partner picked out their guests, she was surprised to see the only guests were the partner’s daughter and her husband

    Text screenshot discussing family not being invited to a wedding due to cost concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about wedding plans disrupted by mother's illness, causing travel concerns.

    Text about a woman expressing stress from balancing work, family, and a situation with her mom's priorities.

    Image credits: Candlemascand

    Woman in hospital bed, looking concerned, connected to medical monitors.

    Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her mother fell sick, but the author and her sister dropped everything just to take care of her while balancing taking care of their own kids

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text expressing hurt feelings about not being invited to a wedding, excluding step-kid due to cost concerns.

    Text discussing feelings about wedding costs and family dynamics.

    Text expressing disbelief over wedding cost affecting invitations.

    Text questioning normalcy of inviting daughters to weddings when affordable, with no major conflicts.

    Image credits: Candlemascand

    By the time the mother felt a lot better, the wedding was set to happen, but she and her sister were still not invited to the wedding

    The OP started off by saying that her mother and her partner, both aged 81, had shared the same house for thirty years. They wanted to get married, though, to make their lives easier financially. They originally wished for a low-key wedding in a registry office, and they invited just the OP and her siblings along with their partners and children. But they made it clear that they did not want any big wedding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As the year went by, the wedding plans of the OP’s mother came down to just the partner’s daughter and her husband as guests, and the rest of the family weren’t invited. It would have been okay if the others were invited to the dinner after the wedding, but they weren’t invited to that either.

    Then her mom got very sick. Pneumonia landed her in the hospital, and all of a sudden everything else had to take a backseat. The partner’s daughter wasn’t available because she had her own family problems, but the OP and her sister dropped everything, juggling work and three children each, to sit with her while she was ill.

    But even after her mother got better, the wedding plans still didn’t move forward. The wedding was postponed, but the OP was still not invited.

    Elderly woman in wedding attire smiling under a veil, outside in natural light.

    Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Love and marriage can be beautiful at any age, but tying the knot later in life often comes with financial complexities. As FYI 50+ points out, whether marriage makes economic sense depends on the couple’s unique circumstances. For older couples—like the one in this story—practical concerns such as taxes, inheritance, and financial obligations often outweigh sentimentality.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This focus on practicality is common in later-life weddings. According to Shine, these ceremonies tend to be more intimate, centered on the couple’s commitment rather than grand celebrations.

    Many older couples personalize their weddings, deciding how much, if at all, family and friends will be involved. In this case, the couple’s decision reflects that mindset—prioritizing meaning over tradition without diminishing the significance of the moment.

    However, while a smaller, simpler wedding may make financial sense, it can still cause emotional ripples. According to The Knot, being left off a guest list—especially when attendance is expected—can feel deeply personal. But often, such choices are shaped by budget, venue limitations, or the couple’s priorities rather than a desire to merely exclude anyone.

    Netizens sympathized with the OP’s feelings, acknowledging how hurtful it must be to be excluded from her mother’s wedding. Others suggested finding a compromise, like joining the meal at their own expense or planning a separate celebration later.

    On the other hand, several people felt her mother’s approach was practical rather than personal. They emphasized that at their age, her mother and her partner had every right to do what was easiest for them and urged the woman to respect their wishes rather than take it as a slight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP’s mother is being reasonable, or is she sending a hurtful message to her children? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens acknowledged that she did have the right to be upset, but they also urged her to take her mother’s wishes into consideration

    Online user comments on mom's wedding decision involving step-kid and cost concerns.

    Comment online about being hurt by wedding guest decisions.

    Text on screen discussing wedding invitation logistics and witness decision.

    Online user comments on controversial wedding invitation excluding daughter due to cost concerns.

    Text from user HamandCheeseSandwich discussing wedding invite importance.

    Text comment on a forum about wedding preferences, emphasizing respecting wishes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing second and third marriages, mentioning kids and the idea of a small wedding ceremony without guests.

    Text message from user WattleTyler discussing wedding arrangements and guest preferences.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    5

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tiffanybuchner avatar
    Orange Panda
    Orange Panda
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get where she's coming from. My step sister and I would have lost it if our parents had left us out of their wedding, but we were the witnesses. There is good advice in there about how it's just a piece of paper to them and his daughter is closer, which is why she was chosen. What got me was why she's worried others would know if and when her mom is getting married. If they live 200 miles away, that's doubtful unless she's running her mouth.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What I want to know is how the birth control talk went down.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "But how do I make this all about meee?!"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    tiffanybuchner avatar
    Orange Panda
    Orange Panda
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get where she's coming from. My step sister and I would have lost it if our parents had left us out of their wedding, but we were the witnesses. There is good advice in there about how it's just a piece of paper to them and his daughter is closer, which is why she was chosen. What got me was why she's worried others would know if and when her mom is getting married. If they live 200 miles away, that's doubtful unless she's running her mouth.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What I want to know is how the birth control talk went down.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "But how do I make this all about meee?!"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda