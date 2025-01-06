Internet users took to an online thread to share the strangest family traditions that they’ve personally witnessed while visiting someone else’s home. While some of these are incredibly wholesome (we love the ‘turkey parade’ and Addams Family theme song recital), others are weirder than weird. We’ve collected the most interesting traditions of the bunch to share with you, so scroll down to take a peek.

The cool thing about meeting new people and having an active social life isn’t just the awesome company—you get to expand your understanding of the world and humankind. Namely, you get to see what things you have in common with others while also discovering a simple fact—what’s ‘normal’ for you and your folks might not be how your neighbors live.

#1 Instead of praying, a full family recital of the Addams family theme song before meals. They were wonderful people and foster parents.

#2 On the first day of winter they’d all (3 kids and both parents) eat ice cream for dinner, with milkshakes to drink. Needless to say I was very happy to be invited several times.

#3 I had Thanksgiving with a family who took me in once. They did a turkey parade thanksgiving morning. Where they took the turkey through each room in the house saying "turkey parade"

What’s important isn’t that you have a handful of incredibly specific traditions that you follow but that you have something—anything!—that you consistently do with your family to connect with them. This can be Sunday lunch together, vacationing at your usual spot, watching sports live or on TV every time there’s a big game on, celebrating Xmas, going to Easter mass, or organizing football game watch parties where all of your loved ones and neighbors are invited. It can be any combination of activities, anything at all. The feeling, not the format, is what’s important here. ADVERTISEMENT Meanwhile, there are bound to be variations even among widespread traditions like Christmas. Some families might focus on the religious aspects while others hone in on a more lighthearted approach. What food you serve, when you eat, how you decorate, when you exchange gifts, what your overall philosophy on gift-giving is… there are bound to be tons of differences. Over time, these differences can grow and you end up with lots of variations of traditions. It’s nice because you feel like you’re celebrating with your local community while also having a slightly different approach to the holidays that’s unique to your family.



#4 Hot dog time.



My buddy in middle school had like 4 or 5 other siblings, and occasionally they'd do this activity for dinner called hot dog time. Each child was given a paper plate with a bun and plain hot dog. Condiments were hidden around the house, like easter eggs. There was a countdown, and his parents would shout "relish, set, go!". Then we'd run off and try to find the condiments we wanted. "I got mustard!" would be called out, so if we wanted mustard, we'd have to go get some mustard before continuing the hunt. "I got ketchup!" echoed through the house, but I didn't like ketchup, so I always skipped it. If someone dropped a hog dog while running around, everyone would chant "don't cry over spilled dogs!", then they'd be given a cold one as punishment. I once had to eat the cold hot dog.

#5 We have The Werewolf Seat. My father reserved it for people that were new to the family circle, new boyfriends or family friends. He figured that if a Werewolf attacked it would eat the new person in that seat. He would calmly tell the would be partner or friend that they would be the first to go when the werewolf showed up. It was quite the ice breaker. My dad's insane and wonderful.

#6 My uncle does real gifts for everyone on Christmas, but then you get something random too. This year i got a piece of toast. He toasted a piece of bread, stuck it in a ziplock and stuck that in the gift bag with some (much appreciated) gift cards. It’s fun when someone brings a new partner over and they’re so confused. I’ve gotten zip ties, a turkey baster, i think one partially used 9 volt battery (or it was a package of two that had one left, i can’t remember). All of them have been useful at some point, especially the 9 volt bc my smoke detector needed a new battery almost immediately after lol. My kid even stole the piece of toast when he was hungry and found it in the gift bags (it was early the next morning, before the sun was even up, and i forgot it was in there). He said it was “actually REALLY good.” There was no butter or anything on it lol. It’s a cute tradition and i can’t wait for my kid to be old enough to get one but he’s still young enough that he’s not even really aware of the joke right now.

WebMD explains that there are three main categories of traditions: religious, cultural, and family-specific. The latter might not have anything to do with things greater than the family itself, but they’re still very meaningful. Traditions as a whole help you connect to your family, neighbors, country, culture, and religion. They’re a way to feel part of a community and to develop relationships with the people around you through shared values, ideas, and beliefs. Aside from connection, you also get a feeling of stability. If you and your family cook lunch together every weekend, no matter what, it’s something solid for you to cling to, no matter how tough or chaotic things get in other areas of your life.

#7 Eating dessert before dinner because “life’s too short.”

#8 Santa leaving each family member matching pajamas while everyone is at midnight Mass. Kinda sweet really.

#9 It was s Sunday. My family was visiting church friends because they had kids the same age as us. We were sent to the basement where we sat. We did nothing. They had a rule that you couldn't watch tv, listen to music, read, or even do homework on Sunday. We were that bored we asked about homework! They literally sat and did nothing on Sunday after church.

We never went back. I think my parents even thought it was a little weird.

Keep in mind that traditions aren’t static. They gradually change over time to accommodate new people and ideas. And that’s okay. Again, to reiterate, the important thing is to have the tradition itself, not clinging to one particular way that it’s expressed. So long as you and others get together, deepen your connection, and feel uplifted, you’re doing things right. The awesome thing is that you can start new traditions whenever you want, but you’ll need to be proactive. A weekly hike or a family meal (preferably with no phones at the table!) might not require too much effort, but it still needs to be organized. ADVERTISEMENT



#10 Years ago, Thanksgiving at a friends house. When the table got set up, and we all sat down, the Westminster (?) dog show was playing on a small 13inch TV/VCR combo on a buffet table at the head of the table. When I started to speak general table conversation, I was shh'ed, and told (like I was an idiot), "TV is on," and they pointed to the TV. Not a word was uttered the entire meal, just all 10-12 people around the table, all watching the dog show on this tiny TV while serving themselves in silence.



Later on, my friend said it wasn't so much that they "worshipped television," as I had accused them of, but that years ago, the fighting around the table got so bad that the rule became "no talking while the TV was on." So, that worked, and so when the TV was on in the room, nobody was allowed to speak. This eliminated all the snippy side comments that turned into verbal brawls, I guess.



Other than that, they seemed like a nice family.

#11 The mom roping the living room off in the summer, rope had a keep out sign on it lol.

#12 Wasn’t my encounter; a friend of mine told me about the first time they stayed at their partner’s in-laws for a holiday to spend the night.



The place wasn’t spacious, which was fine, and the partner’s mother used a sound machine to fall asleep. Something a lot of people do. I do that, my kids do. Fan sound, ocean sound- it’s fairly common.



What they discovered, too late, was that the mother of the house went to sleep every night listening to *vacuum cleaner* noise. And not a handheld, whirring one. More like a big- industrial sounding suck machine. She would turn it on before bed, and the gentle calm was assaulted with loud pipe exhaust and squealing belts.



When my friend asked their partner why they didn’t at least warn them, they told them they hadn’t thought it was a big deal.

What are the weirdest traditions that your families have, dear Pandas? Do you know how they came about? What’s the strangest tradition you’ve seen being practiced in other homes? We can’t wait to hear about your experiences. Share your thoughts in the comments!

#13 I had a friend who was required to go to church 7 days a week. No church in town actually did that, so they would go to several different churches, even though they weren't the same denomination. I was invited once to the pentecostal. It was.. an experience.

#14 They all got up at like 7am sharp, showered and dressed for the day, and then went downstairs to eat breakfast together at the table.



I guess that's not weird in of itself (well, it was for me), the weird thing is that apparently they didn't inform guests of that.



I slept over said friend's house when I was 11-12, wondered where my friend had wandered off to when I woke up. I came downstairs still in my pajamas, hair unbrushed, to find them at the fully set up table finishing up. Pancakes, eggs, bacon, orange juice, the works.



The parents shot me a dirty look. They said I couldn't eat at the table because there wasn't enough room and they only made enough for their family. They offered me a bowl of cereal instead lol. I wasn't even allowed to take a shower because I didn't bring any toiletries and they didn't have any to spare.



I went home hungry and in my pajamas, never went back!

#15 My wife and I would occasionally have dinner with this family who had a large dog. While eating dinner they would all stick a piece of food between their own teeth and get the dog to eat it out of their mouth. All of them. It was some weird trick they taught the dog and did it every dinner. They asked us to do it too, which was even weirder.

#16 Maybe not the strangest after reading the rest of this thread but my childhood best friend had a couch nobody was allowed to sit on. It was all white and had plastic sheets over it. I sat on it one day while putting my shoes on to leave his house and go out to play. His dad proceeded to berate me and tell me that the couch was just for show and nobody was allowed to sit on it. I have no idea why that was the case. Who the f**k has furniture you’re not allowed to sit on. Especially when it’s covered in protective plastic?

#17 Licking the plates clean after having dinner, but the plates were see through glass ones

#18 In high school, I gave a buddy a ride home after football practice. His mom asked me to stay for dinner.



I sit down with the family, my buddy, his mom, dad, and brother. They’re having a roast and potatoes. There’s also a 2 liter of coke on the table.



After a few minutes, I’m thirsty, so I ask where they keep their glasses. The dad tells me, “we just drink out of the bottle” and takes a swig of coke. He passes it to the younger brother, who also drinks from it, and he hands it to me.



I just said, “I’m good”. I ate and got the heck out of there.

#19 40 years ago… friend’s Bulgarian mom gets McDonald’s for dinner. Yay!



Sets table like it’s a major holiday. OK, whatever.



Takes all the food out of the wrappers and puts in plates. Sure, classy. That’s cool.



Sits down so it’s time to dig in. I pick up my Big Mac like a normal person and feel eyes upon me. Every else is eating their sandwich with a fork and knife. I just couldn’t. Ate it with my hands and shrugged.



Oh, same friend would bring sandwiches to school with 1/2” thick slice of cold-cut meat and 1/2” thick slice of cheese. “My mom buys a few pounds of uncut deli meat at a time and slices it herself.” That s**t looked so unappetizing. Remember, it’s the 80s with brown paper bags, no fancy cooled bags. So that *slab* of American cheese was melty and surely affixed it to the top of friend’s mouth like glue. Weird.

#20 I would not call this tradition, but I went over to someone's house in the summer(when I was a kid) and for breakfast, they brought their son the food from the previous night's dinner that he didn't eat. They had blended it in a blender and heated it up for him. Was spaghetti or something.



His Mom said, "We don't know how you do things in your house, but in our house when we pray over the food, we have to eat all of the food."



I can't explain it adequately, but it was creepy.

#21 You need to leave the same door you came in. came in the back door? must leave the back door

#22 My wife's family has a chant they do for anyone opening presents, so birthdays and Christmas presents. Every single grandchild (and there are a lot of them) added their own line to the chant... when they were 3. Every line also has added gestures to go with it. Nothing like a room full of adults yelling "dee! dee! dee! dee!" while pointing at the nearest ceiling fan! My favorite is probably making siren noises while doing a low level head bang, though.



It takes 2 to 3 minutes and they do it before. every. single. person. opens their first gift. Thankfully it's been toned down as it used to be done every single time for every single gift. In a group of over a dozen people!



That first Christmas was hell, and let me tell you, I did that chant in full every single time wondering about my life choices. Still married though, and they're great people!

#23 I went to dinner at an older couple’s home in the late 90s. They invited my whole family. They had classical music playing. Candles lit. Little treats on silver platters. They owned a few paintings from famous artists. The whole night was like a fairy tale dream. Soft light. Plush furniture. No television in sight. The man even got my chicken plant worker country dad wrapped up in a conversation about Monet painting his wife on her death bed. I thought that’s what life should look like. Just perfect.



We say our goodbyes. It’s after 11pm. Taken our fill of cheesecake puffs and amaretto (it was what the French do so my parents were cool with it) we get into our rusty buick lesaber and pull out of the driveway. Our car slips in the ice and gets stuck in the debris on the side of the road.



My sister and I walk up the driveway to knock on the door and ask to use their phone to call our uncle with 4 wheel drive to come get us.



The couple were watching an Adam Sandler movie (happy Gilmore I think?) and wearing sweatpants already. Suddenly there was a huge tube television on a rolling cart underneath the impressionist paintings.



The man answered the door and had a Budweiser in his hand. All the candles were out and the bright lights were on. I called my uncle and just stood there. The couple said we were welcome to sit on the porch until my uncle came. They ushered us out of the house as soon as I hung the phone up. Turned off all the lights, including the porch lights.



Me and my sister slid down the driveway telling each other we would never tell our parents what we just saw.

#24 Strange? My in laws invite like 40 people over for Christmas or thanksgiving, only have enough food for like 20 people and watch all the outsiders starve while the blood family knows to rush the food trays and load up their plates like gluttons.



Needless to say I have not spent another holiday with them in over 10 years. Love having to leave a family event to go to Jack in the box

#25 Once I was at my neighbor's house, which was huge and worth millions. She was the top producer in a mlm and they were all about appearances, so their clothes, cars, everything were flashy. But in the kitchen cabinets were just paper plates, flatware, and cups - she's like "yeah, I hate washing dishes."

#26 In middle school, friend’s mom invited me to come over for dinner before we would leave for a concert which was nice. But I found it just a little odd that it was the night the two kids of the house had to make dinner as a chore, and I was expected to help since I was a kid too.



I guess it could be a cultural disconnect because in my house, my mother would have cut her hand off before asking a guest to do work. If I had school friends over, chores were postponed or if it was time sensitive, my mom would either ask my friend to wait 5 minutes for me or do it herself because…guests.

#27 More a rule than a tradition, but I had a sleepover with a friend once when I was a kid, and during dinner we weren't allowed to have any of our drink until we had completely finished our food.



It was so bizarre I still think about it 25+ years later.

#28 Ate a meal with an Asian family when I was in high school. When I finished I got up to wash my plate. The family laughed because my buddy was still eating. They said that if anyone was still eating when someone washed their plate, the one still eating would never marry. Buddy never got married. True story. Also how I learned to eat crabs and rice with my hands.

#29 Having to open presents one by one while everyone stares at you and waits for your reaction. I feel like an actor with the bright lights on. I'm not a good actor.

#30 One for my husband: my family does a Thanksgiving lasagna instead of the traditional meal.



My mom hated all the food fuss, so I suggested making lasagna instead one year. It stuck until I left home, and my mom will always make one if we visit for the holiday and vice versa. My husband was baffled at first, but has loved the tradition. Doesn't matter if it's homemade or store bought, just depends on what we feel like doing each year.

#31 My family has the strange ones lol. Tonight is new years. Most of my family (the ones that follow the family tradition) will get an apple and shove as many quarters in it as they can and it goes to the first male that enters the house after midnight. I have read a male has to be the first to walk through the door after new years because it’s good luck. The apple I don’t know… must be my family tradition.

We have some old traditions and beliefs and a good bit go back 5+ generations. We got some scary ones too, not traditions just beliefs

#32 My friends mom used to sit on people’s heads while they were on the couch and fart. horrified the first time i witnessed this my friend said “haha she does that it’s her thing”. never encountered it again and it is not,in fact, a thing.

#33 Thanking a picture of Jesus. I grew up with atheist parents so I thought every single Christian kid did that. It was just my friends family

#34 I remember as a kid at my friend's house they would make openface sandwiches with white bread and a thick layer of butter covered in sugar. I had never had that before but ngl, it was tasty.

#35 My in-laws bake a birthday cake for Jesus on Christmas and sing him the Happy Birthday song. They open gifts on Boxing Day.

#36 My friends stepdad doesn’t let anybody out of their bedrooms in the morning until they’ve gotten dressed. like can’t even go to the bathroom or eat breakfast in the morning in your pajamas because it’s “sloppy.” i hate that guy.

#37 Having to go outside to fart.

#38 Can binge drinking count as a family tradition?



I’m talking about those parties when you go in and at first you’re like “oh wow that’s a lot of alcohol!”



And then a few hours in, you’re like “Uhhh does my friend come from a family of functional alcoholics?”



I hope I don’t come off as judgemental. It’s just strange, when you mostly hang out with people who don’t drink much, to see how much actual binge drinking is normalised in some families.



Oh and also, some of the older generations haven’t gotten the memo that it’s not cool anymore to pressure people to drink. That might be what bothers me most about it.

#39 Had a friend when I was a kid whose parents were cheap as hell. They pinched a penny so tight they could sell it as copper wire.



One example - no toilet paper in the bathroom. They had a basket of socks. Use the sock, then toss it in the diaper basket.



They'd laugh when a girl visited, "just don't use Timmy's socks, you might get pregnant." (Tim was 14)

#40 Was at a sleepover at a friends house and we had a bunch of junk food, one of which was a bag of marshmallows. Friends mom comes in while we are watching a movie and takes the bag of marshmallows because and I quote " No marshmallows after midnight, they will expand in your throat and choke you while you sleep".

#41 Baby sat for a family once that had recently bought a turkey for a pet. Apparently the store told them to feed the turkey corn, but didn’t get any more specific. These people were city folks newly transplanted to our rural area, so they didn’t know dry, cracked corn for animal feed was a thing. They were feeding their turkey canned corn. I grew up on a hobby farm with a few turkeys and was so incredibly confused when they told me to give their turkey a can of corn for dinner. That was 20 years ago and I still think about it frequently lol

#42 Dinner at my uncle's house. After dinner, they told us to flip the plates over, food side down, so they could be saved for the next meal without washing, apparently to save water.Never ate there again.

#43 My boyfriend collects nutcrackers and displays them every year. Not necessarily strange I guess, but I find it adorable how excited he gets when he receives a new one to put up during the holidays

#44 Not really a tradition, but my friends family keeps their cups and coffee mugs in drawers rather than cabinets. It's absolute anarchy in that house.

#45 After dinner you go and watch Dad crack the whip. Literally just cracking a whip. At first I thought it was weird but, actually it's kinda cool to watch so *shrug*

#46 So not necessarily a tradition, but my friend thought it was. She comes over once a week and has for almost a year. Every evening, I use an old laptop to charge my vape basically using it as a portable charger. The thing is though, it has to be open and on which gets annoying so I cover it with a towel.



She apparently never saw me plug my vape into it so for months she thought I just brought out a like ceremonial laptop and covered it with a towel. 😂



I'm amazed she still kept coming over and even more surprised she just rolled with it!

#47 Unseasoned food at Christmas like overcooked unsalted pasta, a s**t ton of Hellman's mayo, and frozen mixed vegetables left to thaw out as you stir it in. Shaking paprika over the pumpkin with the ferocity of gentle parenting because 'you don't want it too spicy'. Being astonished at the idea of adding wholegrain mustard to a dressing.



The strangest one is that my in-laws have is the tradition of treating my husband like s**t, making him the butt of every joke, delivering snide comments about him and his interests and then roasting him for never visiting.

#48 My ex and her family will not go to concerts for any band without all wearing shirts of the band. They invited me to a fall out boy show once, and my ex (still wife at the time) asked me to pick out a shirt from their merch site to order so I “would have something to wear”. She was disgusted when I said I didn’t really want to buy one. Her mom and sister also seemed pretty annoyed that I was comfortable going to that show in a shirt that I actually wanted to wear. She then explained that whenever they buy tickets to a show, the very next thing they do is buy the band’s shirts to wear.



You’d think these were like the front row super fan kind of people, but when it came to the actual tickets they always bought the cheapest ones way in the back and stood quietly for the entire show, maybe quietly singing along if they knew enough of the lyrics.

#49 When I stayed at my friend's house for the weekend in high school, his mom had this thing she’d make us do before we could go to bed. She’d call everyone down to the living room, put on Christian praise and worship videos, and we had to stand there singing along. If we didn’t sing, we’d be stuck there even longer.



So rude-- interrupting her son and his friends watching American Pie to sing Jesus songs.

#50 It was tradition to watch Goonies on Thanksgiving Day.

#51 In college I visited my friend’s family. Before eating everyone clutched their utensils upright in their fists and slammed them down on the table repeatedly chanting, “We are Romans, we are Romans.” I knew that the family was Italian American but I didn’t realize there was such a hierarchy among people from different regions. They told me that Romans had the highest prestige.

#52 Seemed strange the first time it happened, but my cousin’s family all sings the Doxology for grace at the beginning of a family meal. They were hosting Thanksgiving the year I turned 10, and all my father’s brothers and sister, and their children, about 60 people in all, were there. That year it was only the one family singing, 8 in all, that were singing, but in future years, we all did. Standing around the table, heads bowed, hand folded, singing. Every family had some choir members, we’re all musically trained, so even the non-vocalists are not bad to hear. Even remembering it now, 50 years later, it’s kind of moving.



I was at a family funeral last year and I mentioned it to one cousin, sort of as a remembrance of the deceased. Of course, she got up to eulogize, and led off by singing the Doxology - participation wasn’t universal, but she wasn’t alone. Another cherished memory.

#53 Not lighting the wood burning stove (which heated the entire house) until Christmas Eve. The a******s lived on a ranch in the mountains, it got freezing in there! They are a family of weirdos (except one sister who got the hell outta Dodge)

#54 They would do a dance with their dogs in the middle, watching them eat. And only after the dogs had finished, were they allowed to start eating

#55 You were not allowed to be barefoot. They had a basket of socks for guests to wear if they did not arrive with their own socks. When you left you returned their socks. You were still expected to remove shoes when you arrived.

#56 Went home with a girl from school, to be alone together



The tub in the hallway bathroom was filled with bags of garbage "from the kitchen" because her older "brother didn't want to take it out"



The smell was everywhere and I couldn't be there



Did he refuse to take it out for a week? A month? Why did her parents say nothing?

