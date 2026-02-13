MIL Pretends Dog Passed Away So She Can Get Rid Of Him, Acts Surprised When Family Finds Him At The Shelter

ADVERTISEMENT

In a perfect world, a pet would have just one family. The animals would move into their homes and spend their whole lives getting to know everyone and simply having fun. But sadly, that’s not always the case.

In the United States alone, nearly six million dogs and cats enter the country’s shelters every year, many of which are abandoned by the very people who promised to protect them.

Reddit user Erin hates that figure and tried to reduce it by adopting a beagle named Winston. What she didn’t know was that her mother-in-law would turn out to be the biggest obstacle.

This woman had a beagle, who eventually ended up with her husband’s parents

Woman cuddling her dog on a blue sofa, highlighting a story about a dog found at the shelter after being given up.

Image credits: FoToArtist_1 (not the actual photo)

Then one day, she received a strange call from her mother-in-law

Text excerpt discussing MIL pretending dog passed away, family discovers dog alive at the shelter, highlighting dog abandonment issue.

Text excerpt describing adopting a beagle named Winston from the shelter after his owner passed away.

Text describing a story about a MIL pretending a dog passed away to get rid of him and family finding the dog at a shelter.

Text excerpt about trading dogs and concerns of a senior dog ending up in a shelter after MIL pretends dog passed away.

Text excerpt describing MIL pretending dog passed away, shocking family when dog is found later at shelter.

Text excerpt describing a suspicious story about a dog’s supposed death, raising concerns about MIL pretending dog passed away.

She couldn’t shake the feeling that the mother-in-law was lying

Woman and mother-in-law having a tense conversation about the dog and the shelter situation at home.

Image credits: namii9 (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt discussing vet closure and family doubts about MIL pretending dog passed away to get rid of him.

Text excerpt describing a MIL pretending dog passed away and the family discovering him at the shelter.

Alt text: Emotional story of a dog abandoned at the shelter after MIL pretended he passed away to get rid of him

Text about MIL pretending dog passed away to get rid of him, family finds dog safe, revealing shelter and vet details.

Image credits: erin_rockab

This story is a sad example of why so many people don’t trust other people with their pets

Young person in casual clothes sitting with a brown dog, illustrating MIL pretending dog passed away to get rid of him

Image credits: varyapigu / Envato (not the actual photo)

A survey by Talker Research conducted for Newsweek revealed that two-thirds — 66 percent — of people consider their pets part of the family.

Like children, parents want the best for their pets, and even though technically the beagle was no longer living with the woman and her husband, it’s obvious that she had bonded with the dog prior to “trading” him and still cared about him deeply.

The survey also discovered that less than a quarter — 23 percent — of respondents would be okay with leaving their pets with their siblings, followed by 22 percent who would entrust them to their parents. (Friends were on the list for 19 percent of people, extended family members for 17 percent, pet sitters for 7 percent, and neighbors for 5 percent.)

Eight percent of those surveyed wouldn’t trust anyone with their pets.

Even though some might have the expertise, handing total control of a beloved animal to someone else still feels like a risk many owners just aren’t willing to take, and after you read about such experiences, it’s hard to blame them.

People have had a lot of reactions to this woman’s experience

Comments discussing microchipping and a MIL pretending dog passed away to get rid of him at the shelter.

Reddit conversation about MIL pretending dog passed away to get rid of him, family finds dog later at the shelter.

Reddit conversation discussing MIL pretending dog passed away to get rid of him and family finding dog at shelter.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a MIL pretending dog passed away to get rid of him found later at the shelter.

Comment expressing distress and gratitude for rescuing dogs, related to MIL pretending dog passed away at shelter.

Comment discussing MIL pretending dog passed away to get rid of him and family's reaction after finding dog at shelter.

Comment about MIL pretending dog passed away to get rid of him, expressing support for family finding dog at shelter.

Comment discussing disbelief at MIL pretending dog passed away and denying it when confronted by family at the shelter.

Comment on Reddit post saying MIL is pure evil, referencing MIL pretending dog passed away to get rid of him.

Comment highlighting cruelty of MIL who pretends dog passed away to get rid of him, shocking family at the shelter discovery.

Screenshot of a user comment reacting to a story about MIL pretending dog passed away to get rid of him.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing anger towards a MIL who pretends dog passed away to get rid of him.

Comment discussing MIL pretending dog passed away, family finding dog at shelter, and costly rescue efforts.

Comment about family discovering dog at shelter after MIL pretends pet passed away to get rid of him.

Comment expressing strong feelings about cutting someone out of life, in response to MIL pretending dog passed away.

Comment expressing anger about a mother-in-law pretending a dog passed away and abandoning him at the shelter again.

Comment text on a white background sharing relief that someone trusted their gut and investigated the story more deeply

Comment expressing strong disapproval of MIL pretending senior dog passed away to get rid of him.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a MIL who pretends dog passed away to get rid of him at the shelter.

Comment expressing relief after discovering dog was alive despite MIL pretending he passed away to get rid of him.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing anger about animal a***e and relief at rescuing a dog from a shelter.

Comment expressing anger about a MIL pretending dog passed away and family finding him later at the shelter.

Screenshot of an online comment questioning if someone can put their mother-in-law down in a discussion about MIL and dog shelter.

Screenshot of an online comment about a MIL pretending a dog passed away to get rid of him, found at the shelter.

Comment text on a white background expressing strong disapproval and a desire to confront someone with a pitchfork.

Reddit comment reacting to MIL pretending dog passed away, shocked family finds dog later at the animal shelter.

Screenshot of a forum post discussing a MIL pretending dog passed away to get rid of him and family finding him at shelter.

A few even revealed they too had gone through something similar

Text post about dog behavior problems and challenges, highlighting MIL pretending dog passed away to get rid of him.

Comment describing a family’s distress after MIL pretends dog passed away to get rid of him, and the dog is found at a shelter.

Comment describing a MIL pretending dog passed away to get rid of him, family finds dog at the shelter.