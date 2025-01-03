Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Daughter Honors Late Mom With Baby Name, Dad And His Wife Fume Over Not Getting First Dibs
Family, Relationships

Daughter Honors Late Mom With Baby Name, Dad And His Wife Fume Over Not Getting First Dibs

Family drama can be messy, but when family traditions and grief come into the mix, things can get even messier.

That’s precisely what happened when today’s Original Poster (OP) made the decision to honor her late mother by giving her newborn a name she would have wanted. She would end up contending with her father and his new wife, the woman he’d cheated on her mother with, for the name.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    When it comes to family traditions, they carry sentimental value, especially when a loved one’s memory is involved

    Image credits: olia danilevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author’s mother named her four children to spell “L-O-V-E”, but it was left incomplete after her untimely death

    Image credits: BunchAffectionate812

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman wanted to name her baby according to her late mother’s wishes, but her father and his new pregnant wife had other plans

    Image credits: BunchAffectionate812

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    They wanted to give their child the name which the late mother wanted, but the author would not have it

    Image credits: BunchAffectionate812

    Her father and his new wife were livid that she chose to go ahead and give the baby the name, and she soon faced backlash from her family

    The OP’s mother had a desire to name her children to form the acronym “LOVE,” but never made it to the final “E.” Life got complicated, especially with her husband’s infidelity, and the dream remained incomplete as she died.

    Before her death, the OP’s mom stated that if she couldn’t finish the naming tradition herself, one of her children could carry it forward with the names “Elise” or “Emilio”. Fast forward to years later, the OP became pregnant and decided she was going to honor her mother’s desire.

    However, her father—now remarried to the woman he had cheated on her mother with—announced their pregnancy. Thinking their baby would be a boy, they claimed the name “Emilio,” which horrified the OP and her sister.

    It didn’t sit well with the siblings, who found it disrespectful given the circumstances of the father’s remarriage. Besides, their mother had said that she wanted her children to keep on with the tradition. Their father wouldn’t have it, though.

    Shortly before the OP gave birth, her father and his new wife discovered they would be having a girl instead. The OP, thinking wisely and fast, went ahead to lay claim on the name “Elise” before they could.

    And so, she did. She named her baby Elise before her father and stepmother had their child, securing the name her mother had wanted. Her father and stepmother, however, were livid, accusing her of destroying the tradition and her mother’s wishes.

    That wasn’t the worst part, though. Relatives from her father’s side started calling her names with passive-aggressive social media posts celebrating their upcoming baby being the real “E” baby.

    Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    People often think that cheating in marriage only affects the couple; however, My Well Being states it also affects the whole family. Trust is a huge part of human relationships, and so infidelity has a way of undermining the stability and security that families provide, often having an effect on the children who witness the betrayal.

    Blended Family Success suggest that this is only normal as children might remain deeply entrenched in grief for their lost parent, feeling disconnected from their parent’s happiness when they move on. For the OP, it might have been more of a slap in the face that her father moved on with his mistress.

    So was it so bad that the OP really wanted to give her child the name her late mom so loved? According to the UK Deed Poll Office, names are integral to how we are recognized and remembered.

    Therefore, passing down or using a family name can create a sense of connection and continuity as some names often carry sentimental value within families. For the OP, it was not about turning it into a war, but rather, she only cared that her late mother was honored properly.

    Netizens all agreed that the OP was in the right, with many pointing out that she was simply honoring her late mother’s wishes and that was a great thing to do. They also expressed disapproval of her father’s choice to continue the naming tradition with his new wife, calling it disrespectful and inappropriate.

    Sometimes, honoring a loved one’s memory can be more complicated than necessary. Would you have handled this situation differently, or would you have stood your ground like the OP? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    Netizens affirmed that the father and stepmother’s actions were a blatant disregard for the author’s mother’s memory

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read more »

    Read more »

    Read more »

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So glad OP got to use the baby name before the cheaters! 😁

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tlilly avatar
    Gracie Mae
    Gracie Mae
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mobius_Stripping said it best--have them pick out an R name to honor their (cheating) relationship!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
