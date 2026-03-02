Man Kicks Sister Out After Finding Out What She’s Been Secretly Doing To His Pregnant Wife And Kid

ADVERTISEMENT

Miscarriage is an incredibly painful experience, both physically and emotionally. It can leave someone feeling angry, vulnerable, guilty, and consumed by grief—which is exactly why support matters so much during that kind of loss.

That’s what one man thought he was doing when his sister suffered a miscarriage and began divorcing her husband. He opened his home to her so she could stay with his family while she got back on her feet. But things took a sharp turn when he learned what she’d been saying to his pregnant wife behind his back.

After hearing how far it had gone, he told his sister she needed to leave and later turned to Reddit to share the situation. Now he’s left asking: was he too harsh?

RELATED:

The man took his sister in while she was grieving a miscarriage and divorcing her husband

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

But once he discovered what she’d been saying to his pregnant wife, he told her to get out

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: bristekjegor / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jamesmm_1

The author shared more details in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers agreed he did the right thing to protect his pregnant wife, but many also said his sister likely needs professional mental health support

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT