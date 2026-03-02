Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Kicks Sister Out After Finding Out What She’s Been Secretly Doing To His Pregnant Wife And Kid
Pregnant woman in comfortable clothing sitting on couch, gently holding belly reflecting sisters miscarriage affects pregnant wife.
Man Kicks Sister Out After Finding Out What She’s Been Secretly Doing To His Pregnant Wife And Kid

Miscarriage is an incredibly painful experience, both physically and emotionally. It can leave someone feeling angry, vulnerable, guilty, and consumed by grief—which is exactly why support matters so much during that kind of loss.

That’s what one man thought he was doing when his sister suffered a miscarriage and began divorcing her husband. He opened his home to her so she could stay with his family while she got back on her feet. But things took a sharp turn when he learned what she’d been saying to his pregnant wife behind his back.

After hearing how far it had gone, he told his sister she needed to leave and later turned to Reddit to share the situation. Now he’s left asking: was he too harsh?

    The man took his sister in while she was grieving a miscarriage and divorcing her husband

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    But once he discovered what she’d been saying to his pregnant wife, he told her to get out

    Image credits: bristekjegor / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: jamesmm_1

    The author shared more details in the comments

    Readers agreed he did the right thing to protect his pregnant wife, but many also said his sister likely needs professional mental health support

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

    Read less »
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This woman was dangerous, we need an update, I’ve had two miscarriages. They are soul destroying mentally draining painful etc but neither I nor loads of others that have had them go on to be this freaking psychoti! She is ligit going to move up to kidnapping the baby if she’s allowed to stay b around them when baby was born, . Here’s hoping she got help, n op n wife n kids are doing well xx

    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On the one hand, I do feel some level of sympathy for this woman. Going through a divorce and miscarriage at the same time is absolutely devastating. Her entire life has been upended. HOWEVER, her behavior is way, WAY out of line and is borderline dangerous. This man is in the right for protecting his wife and children. His sister needs help for her mental health, and I hope she gets it.

