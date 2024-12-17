Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Kind Lady Helps Out Pregnant Neighbor, Years Later Finds Out She Had Husband’s Affair Baby
Couples, Relationships

Kind Lady Helps Out Pregnant Neighbor, Years Later Finds Out She Had Husband’s Affair Baby

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

We all binge-watch drama-filled soap operas from time to time and gasp at their crazy twists and turns. But sometimes, real life decides to throw its own soap-worthy storyline your way, complete with betrayal, secrets, and heartbreak.

For today’s Original Poster (OP), her marriage unraveled when an old phone call unveiled a secret that had been hidden for years. And unlike TV, there was no “to be continued”—just a painful reality to grapple with.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The pain that comes with betrayal can be very deep, and sometimes it comes from the ones in our home— or the one next door

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author mentioned to her husband that their neighbor had a crush on him, but he reassured her that he would maintain boundaries

    Image credits: Fale_pompathy29

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Three years later, she would discover that the neighbor’s child is her husband’s daughter, despite years of financial support

    Image credits: Fale_pompathy29

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She confronted her husband who admitted to an affair and confirmed the child was his, leaving her feeling betrayed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Fale_pompathy29

    The author had seen a few signs that indicated a possible affair but she never expected her husband’s betrayal

    The OP and her husband, who were financially comfortable, had a younger neighbor who was struggling to make ends meet with her grandmother. The neighbor, then in her early twenties, seemed to have a crush on the husband.

    The OP could sense this and didn’t fail to mention it to her husband, but he reassured her that he would never let things go far between them. However, for the neighbor, it wasn’t just the OP’s husband she admired; she also admired and shared his passion for historical buildings.

    However, this common interest turned into something much more serious than casual work trips, and things took a weird turn when the neighbor fell pregnant. When she did, no questions were asked. Both the OP and her husband decided to support her financially out of kindness as she was struggling.

    The OP never once suspected the husband’s connection to the child. Yet, hindsight was painting a different picture: regular financial support and frequent trips to “help”. But years later, the truth came out when the grandmother tearfully called the OP and revealed that the child was the husband’s.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The shocking reason for their sudden move years ago? Fear that the little girl would call her biological father “daddy” in front of others, outing the affair. She revealed that her granddaughter felt guilty for accepting help from her, and was avoiding her out of fear.

    The OP confronted her husband, and he confirmed the betrayal. Not only did he admit to the affair, but he had secretly been paying the woman €1,500 monthly to support their daughter. While he apologized, the damage was done.

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The psychological impact of cheating can be devastating, and can trigger intense emotions like betrayal, anger, sadness, and confusion. According to Better Help, infidelity causes agitation and could lead to long-term consequences including trust issues, low self-esteem, and symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress.

    It also leads to feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt, potentially affecting their self-worth. The effects of infidelity may even extend to future relationships, leading to a fear of intimacy, chronic anxiety, and depression.

    It is important to address another side to the infidelity of the OP’s husband. “Keeping money secrets from your partner can cause as much damage to your relationship as having an affair,” Debt.com states.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    It involves “hiding financial assets”, keeping secret purchases, debts, or income, draining savings, or even lending money without consent. This type of betrayal can deeply harm a relationship, and once trust is broken, it is often very difficult to rebuild.

    The US News and World Report acknowledge this and go further to provide tips to avoid financial infidelity in marriage. According to them, it involves setting up monthly meetings to discuss money and create a budget, ensuring both partners are on the same page.

    They state that it is also important to track spending and respect each other’s independence by allowing some personal spending freedom, while agreeing on limits for individual credit card use.

    Many commenters firmly believe that the husband’s actions are unforgivable and that the OP should not waste any more time with someone who disrespects her.

    The overwhelming sentiment from netizens is that the OP deserves better and should prioritize her well-being by leaving her husband behind, with some of them already referring to him as her “soon-to-be ex”.

    Do you think the wife should focus on rebuilding her life or try to fix things with her husband? Please, let us know your thoughts!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The advice from netizens for the OP is clear and it revolves around moving on from her husband, reclaiming self-worth, and leaving the past behind

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    18

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    18

    Open list comments

    5

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's something of a generalisation that "you can't leave married men with younger women". Some of us respect the wedding vows and have no desire to jump on another woman. Yes we can look and find them attractive, but many of us do have a moral compass.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He cheated and is a loser, so should be an ex. Aside from that, has a paternity test been done? The mother is a proven little tart, and has no right to be offended by this requirement.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It hurts reading how she blames herself. But no it was not the extra weight... if that was the problem it would have been addressed. The cheater lied over and over again... All on him and on the other woman of course. How can she keep a relationship with someone she is backstabbing like that?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's something of a generalisation that "you can't leave married men with younger women". Some of us respect the wedding vows and have no desire to jump on another woman. Yes we can look and find them attractive, but many of us do have a moral compass.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He cheated and is a loser, so should be an ex. Aside from that, has a paternity test been done? The mother is a proven little tart, and has no right to be offended by this requirement.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It hurts reading how she blames herself. But no it was not the extra weight... if that was the problem it would have been addressed. The cheater lied over and over again... All on him and on the other woman of course. How can she keep a relationship with someone she is backstabbing like that?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda