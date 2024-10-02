ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling is probably one of the best ways to actually learn more about other cultures. After all, many of the things one might read in a book about art and architecture can give you some ideas, but until you’ve walked around a foreign place, you often don’t know the details. Sometimes one might even learn that other places have very good ideas on how to live.

Someone asked “What cultural tradition from your country do you think the world should adopt?” and people shared their favorite examples. We also got in touch with Andres Zuleta from Boutique Japan to learn more about cultural traditions and travel. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to share your own ideas and experiences in the comments section below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere Free entry to all state owned museums. It's one thing I love about Ireland is you can just stroll into the National Gallery or National History museum on your lunch break or whatever for free.

fedupofbrick , Suzy Hazelwood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the problem (at least for italy) is founding. So if museum doesn't ask money from visitor doesn't have money to stay alive. And this is sad considering how much historical/cultural things we have to show

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere Not needing tipping because the workers are paid a fair wages already.

Angel_Madison , Jessie McCall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere In Argentina when a child is found lost on any crowded beach people around them wil start to clap their hands seeking to attract attention so the family will notice and go and get the kid. Everybody is aware of the situation and keep an eye on the kid until they're happy reunited with their family.

Active_Lettuce325 , David Trinks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and when the child is reunited with the family a long big clapping?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Bored Panda got in touch with Andres Zuleta from Boutique Japan and he was kind enough to answer some questions for us. While it is a pretty far-away destination for most of us, we were still curious to hear his thoughts on it as a travel location even for more inexperienced folks.

“I would definitely recommend Japan for first time travelers. There are so many reasons! First off, it's just such a culturally fascinating destination (both modern and traditional), and you don't need to speak any Japanese to have a wonderful time,” he shared.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere Australia: Telling rude customers to get the f**k out.

Emergency-Twist7136 , Lisa Fotios Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Many years ago visiting Australia, we were on Bondi beach queuing at an ice cream stand and in front of us was a couple with 5 children, they order their ice cream and the seller asks if the all the kids are theirs, they say yes and the seller replies: Wow! You've been busy. They were not amused while my wife and I are trying to not laugh our arses off.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere Mandatory 4 week paid vacations. As an American living in Germany, it’s f*****g incredible.

therwinther , Solen Feyissa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
stefanscheiben avatar
The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

4 weeks are the absolute legal minimum if you are working a five day week in Germany. If it is six days, the number is 25 days. Most people have around 30. And none of those have to be spent for sick days, as those are unlimited (if medically prescribed) and also paid. Also, holidays are work-free by law (exceptions do of course apply, but are usually paid well), which is not mandatory in the states. Oh, and did I mention healthcare is not tied toi the employer, and it is nearly impossible to get fired?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

I‘m from Luxembourg.

It‘s not really a tradition, but we have free public transport, and I think it should be like this everywhere!

InfiniteOmniverse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brisbane in Australia is trialing 50c fares at the moment. They still needed a ticketing system so that they could record demand, peak travel, capacity etc so they decided a nominal fare of 50c (USD$0.30) would work. Has been hugely successful.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

“Another thing that makes it easy for first-time travelers is the fact that Japanese people are so friendly and hospitable to visitors (and it's an extraordinarily safe country). There are so many other aspects of traveling around Japan that make it so traveler-friendly, for example, the fact that everything runs so smoothly and efficiently (bullet trains always being on time as just one example!).”
#7

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere Siestas!! they’re perfect for recharging and staying productive.

WholesomeThyme , SHVETS production Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

I think this actually came from Sweden but we have an app in Denmark that’s called Hjerteløber meaning heart runner. And what happens is if you take a cpr class you register as certified on the app. Then if someone calls for a heart attack the app pings a certain number of people in the direct vicinity. Your phone starts blasting an emergency signal and then you decide if you’re in a place where you can safely take the “mission”. If you accept you will either be directly routed to the person to perform cpr or routed to an AED and then the person. If you respond to the alert, the next day you will also get a follow up text asking if you’re ok or if you want to talk to someone about what happened. 

I was called once and able to accept and it was amazing, horrific, and wonderful. I was able to grab an aed and when I got there (7 minutes after the call went out) I was the third aed to arrive and someone was actively performing cpr. All the extra people who came were helping all the people who were there and directing the ambulance when it arrived. I dont know what happened to the person but seeing all these people coming from every direction and running as fast as possible on a Friday night just really restored all hope in humanity. 

Also they’ve done a lot of research on the calls and determined that it 100% is saving lives. It’s really amazing. .

RainbowZebraGum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have this in the Netherlands as well. My neighborhood has several AEDs placed strategically and there are more than 20 trained first responders. My neighbor is a first responder and has a AED almost directly outside his house. He was the first on the scene to an incident involving our other neighbor across the road, arriving in less than 3 minutes and performed CPR until the ambulance arrived. She survived the original incident. He said it was the most difficult and rewarding thing he has ever done in his life.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere Complete separation between state and religion.

Justaredditor85 , RDNE Stock project Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This should be much higher. Imagine how much better the whole world would be if religion held no power.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Naturally, we were curious to hear what cultural traditions and norms from Japan he finds interesting and useful. “I find that people in Japan tend to practice mindfulness in daily life, without being pretentious about it. There is a culture of respect in Japan that our travelers always comment on. Wherever you go (whether a fancy restaurant or a convenience store), the service is amazing because people tend to take such care in everything they do.”
#10

Stop idolising/deifying politicians & veterans. .

Cpt_Riker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Bike roadway systems and streets with no cars allowed.

CowsWithAK47s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere Public transport that works in cities.

straightedge74 , Marcelo Moreira Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't they all? I mean, I've been to countries where I've been too frightened to use public transport, but I've never been to a city with public transport that didn't work.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere The Japanese practice of mindful eating, which focuses on savoring and appreciating each bite, could benefit the world.

fast_foof_tsaf , Quang Anh Ha Nguyen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere I am from Finland, I think other countries should also start giving out baby boxes.

And you should also have saunas in every house, but this should have gone without saying. .

Live_Angle4621 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Scotland has followed Finland and has a great baby box programme.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere Wearing a face mask when you're sick and in public. Even if it's not COVID, I'd rather not get sick and have to use PTO to recover or work 8 hours while sick.

Gobnobbla , Anastasiia Chepinska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
stefanscheiben avatar
The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Having to use PTO as sick days is another purely american speciality.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Allemansrätten - or The Freedom to Roam.

Take care of the environment, leave it as you found it, and go wherever you please without having to worry about invading private property.

wakeupwill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"leave the world better as you've found it" (BP - I've translated the quote from italian, so sorry if is not exact)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Jokaisenoikeudet, "the rights of all": walk freely, or even make camp in most areas, and forage for wild berries and mushrooms. As long as you don't do damage to your surroundings, you're good to go.
Fishing is also included, unless that particular water has a protected species (I don't fish, so I'm not as clear on the exception rules on that one).

bliip666 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

İn South Africa we have something called Ubuntu. Literally it means "I am because you are". İn practise it means doing for others not because you have to, but because you want to and it is good for the community as a whole.

Doc_ENT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Queuing. Having travelled the world a decent amount I love coming back to the uk where we wait for our turn. Japan was the best place I’ve been to for this and good manners overall.

No-Kitchen5780 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

British people always think they are good at queuing, but they are missing at best. If it's generally done well people don't obsessed about it. In the Philippines people line up their sandals so they can sit or talk but still keep their spot in the queue.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere Sagre - proper town festivals, lasting a few days, with amusement attractions and real traditional food (the kind you can't find in restaurants) and fun stands and charity lotteries.

New_to_Siberia , Lalu Fatoni Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Bike riding tests for kids.

ZnarfGnirpslla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
stefanscheiben avatar
The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course I still have my "bicycle driver's license" from first grade somewhere - but I never was asked for it later...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#22

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere Not talking or making a lot of noise on public transportation.

EndedUpFine , diGital Sennin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the dedicated quiet cabins they have in the Netherlands. There are regular cabins for groups who want to talk and be social which is especially nice when travelling with friends or kids. And there are quiet ones for people who want silence which is perfect when I am travelling for work.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

Bidets. Toilets are a serious business in Japan, as I discovered.

Gloorplz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well I can assure that also here in italy bidet is a thing

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere Fika. ([Fee-kah]. Group coffee break with pastries at work.).

erikstarck , Daniel Masajada Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

is a thing also in italian (with c instead of k) but don't google it if you're at work

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

Preferential and compulsory voting, complete with democracy sausages at polling stations.

arcedup Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere My wife and I had a Chinese wedding where guests brought red envelopes of money in lieu of gifts. So nice to start our marriage with no debt.

Through the years, we have paid back some of the money as former guests and their families have also been wed.

irishhighviking , Angela Roma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere The art of taking a long, leisurely lunch to truly enjoy food and conversation.

SassyGemx , fauxels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Social distancing and personal space.


And sauna.

Korpikuusenalla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere We have a tradition to wash our feet before we enter our houses and wash our feet again before we go to bed. Feels clean, man.

yozoragadaisuki , Masjid Pogung Dalangan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Taiwan's “Trash doesn’t touch the ground” system.

Basically, instead of holding onto your trash/recycling until a specific trash day and remembering to wheel the bins out, a truck goes around to set points each day and plays a jaunty ice cream truck esque song so you know it's time to toss the trash (there's also a phone app).

Not only does this make composting + recycling a breeze since there's a separate bin for food scraps you just dump your veggie peels from a meal into and there are people to help you sort recycling out (Taiwan has one of the highest recycling/lowest waste rates in the world), but it's really nice to just catch up with your neighbors while you wait for the truck to come around. Also the cities are super clean despite there being like zero trash cans, which is pretty neat!

wang78739 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Japan - onsens, and a culture of reasonably priced vending machines selling a range of delicious hot and cold drinks

Finland - saunas, and the approach of ‘enjoy the nature we have, and don’t be stupid about it’

UK - museums and galleries funded by the government so they can allow free entry

Georgia - when three people get together they just HAVE to start singing, which is really fun. Not two - you need three for a proper polyphonic singalong.

vestibulepike Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere From the USA, Thanksgiving Dinner, the actual dishes everyone makes and loves. And, having it on Thursday always with a four day weekend.

JulesInIllinois , RDNE Stock project Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've a curiosity (I am italian). When you cut the turkey where are the bones??? I see in movies and stuff people making slices as if the bones was removed... How does it work?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

From Australia, I’d say the concept of "the long lunch" – where people take a relaxed, multi-hour meal to connect and enjoy each other's company. It fosters meaningful conversations and a slower, more mindful approach to life that the world could benefit from.

SereneeStarlet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

NZ, I love the “nope we’re shut” of Christmas and new Years, and often well into January too. Stuff off, we’re at the beach…..

jingletoes268 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Sobremesa.

Basically staying at the table drinking coffee / schnapps, eating cake, chatting or playing cards with people after lunch.

cocoisidoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Direct communication.

The American style of sugar coating and being as non confrontational as possible is wasting everybody's time.

source- am nordic working with a few Americans, it's frustrating.

No_nukes_at_all Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Not wearing shoes inside the house.

Swimming_Affect_3630 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

The Japanese ability for people to just mind their own business and not feel a constant need to make a statement.

Freak_Out_Bazaar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

"dia de muertos" i really apreciate the close relationship we have with the concept of mortality in Mexico and it also allow us to have our grief in small doses, in our culture death is not something painted so terrible.

utared Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere Free public pools. Nothing like grabbing your kid at the daycare after work and ending the day enjoying the nice summer evenings at the pool. You meet the whole neighborhood there and just enjoy life.



Could you do it if you had to pay entry each time? Yes. Would you do it? No.

Vlip , Megan Bucknall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
talitha-alders90 avatar
The Big Bad
The Big Bad
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's 27,50 euros for a family with two kids where I live. It's not even a big pool. That's why every Dutch family has a kiddy pool. So could I do it if I had to pay entry each time I want to go swimming? Afraid not.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

The Danish tradition of Hygge, which is roughly translated as a feeling of coziness and contentment.

Gaara__Chikito_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
talitha-alders90 avatar
The Big Bad
The Big Bad
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dutch people call this "gezelligheid" if it is with more than one person.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#42

The concept of a National Park is one of the few ideas the US came up with that is worth encouraging other countries to adopt, and many have since Yellowstone was created.

Distinct_Safety5762 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
stephanietrosch avatar
Scotira
Scotira
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤣🤣 that's worded quite hilarious. Anyways Yellowstone National Park was founded in 1872 (as per wiki), when exactly Yellowstone formed, I couldn't find the exact date... sometime after the glacier moved back after the last ice age would be my guess... 🤣😇

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

National Pancake Day - because who doesn't need more excuses to eat pancakes?

Wide_Ad9885 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

“Saunas In Every House”: Cultural Traditions Folks Wish Were The Norm Everywhere Halloween in the US. Y’all dress up in fun costumers and pig out on sugar while hanging with friends. A true holiday for everyone.

Marowo14 , Yuting Gao Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

I'm Greek American, so olive oil on everything?

Maximum_Possession61 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

I've watched a lot of Rick Steves, but the concept of passeggiatta is one I wish we had here in the US. Especially as someone who likes to walk at night but doesn't because being a woman and walking at night doesn't mix.

But I like the thought of people leisurely strolling the main strip at night interesting and fun.

lil_adk_bird Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Name’s days in addition to birthdays. Basically two birthdays a year.

TwoAmoebasHugging Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Not sure if this is cultural but I really do appreciate not having to pay to go to the bathroom in America.

carissadraws Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm happy to pay if it means my toilet door closes properly, there is no gap, the toilet is clean and there is paper and soap.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#49

How about the American BBQ tradition? It's all about bringing people together, enjoying good food, and just having a laid-back, fun time with friends and family.

Big_Coyote_9889 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not uniquely American. People all over the world do this.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#50

Financial help in weddings and funerals.

just_now_2021 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!