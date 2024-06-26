If you’re one of those amazing people, know that your efforts are deeply appreciated. In fact, sometimes they resonate so strongly, they get shared all over the internet! Here at Bored Panda , we’ve gathered a collection of these wholesome moments where coworkers have gone above and beyond for each other. Find them below and upvote the ones that touched your heart!

As adults, we dedicate a big chunk of our lives to our jobs , and a significant part of that time is spent with our coworkers. So it makes a world of difference when we genuinely enjoy the company of the people we share our desk (and office snacks) with. Especially when they go the extra mile to brighten everyone’s day with thoughtful gestures, like writing thank-you notes or even bringing homemade treats to the office.

#1 I Had To Say My Final Goodbye To My Kitty Earlier This Week And Took A Last-Minute Day Off During A Really Busy Time. I Was Worried My Coworkers Would Be Annoyed That I Was Out Share icon But they just gave me this. Definitely broke my “no crying at work” rule.



#2 World Needs People Like Ahmed Share icon

Adrienne credits kindness as the reason she landed her job at ABC News. The general manager acknowledged that while Bankert’s resume was strong, it wasn’t the sole factor that impressed her. Instead, after speaking with a woman who knew Adrienne throughout her career, the manager came away with a sense of how she interacted with others. “I can teach you how to be a better writer, or be a better reporter,” she told Adrienne, “but I cannot teach ‘nice’. That is what we need more of in this business.” “Our kind self is our best self,” thinks Adrienne. “Our individual kindness, our voice, our gestures are like our fingerprint.”



#3 This Is The Sweetest Thing I’ve Ever Heard Share icon

#4 My Coworker Built A Feeding Station For His Local Chipmunks Share icon

Truthfully, a positive attitude can transform a workplace. Studies show that employees who are friendly and respectful to each other have 26% more energy, 36% more satisfaction with their job, and 44% more commitment to their organization. Moreover, when people feel supported and valued, they are more likely to be productive and deliver high-quality work. This encouraging environment creates a safe space where employees feel comfortable sharing ideas and taking risks. “Humans are a very cooperative species,” explains Dr. Oliver Scott Curry, Chief Science Officer at Kindness.org. “Kindness in all of its various forms is a way of kickstarting that cooperation.”

#5 This Is Awesome Share icon

#6 Trash Pandas Found At Work Share icon

A recent study by Kindness.org, in collaboration with Beekman 1802, found that employees naturally gravitate towards workplaces where people are treated well. For instance, 77% of respondents said they are more likely to apply for jobs that list “kindness” as a key company value. 74% also reported that it’s important for them to have managers who check in on their team members, offering both professional and personal support. And, surprisingly, kindness at work appears to be a bigger predictor of happiness than income.

#7 My Coworker Brought Her Baby Goat To Work. She Fell Asleep In My Arms Share icon

#8 My Coworkers All Came Together And Gave Me The Money To Finally Change My Name Legally For My Birthday Share icon I am transgender and currently work full-time for Starbucks. I have savings but it’s never been enough to justify paying to get my name legally changed, but for my birthday this year my coworkers all came together and pooled money to give to me to get it changed! This is literally the nicest thing anyone has done for me and it certainly made me smile.



#9 A Head Of The Department At Purdue University Babysat The Son Of An Award Recipient During The Ceremony, So That The Rest Of The Family Could Watch The Event Share icon

And it’s no wonder kindness is so highly valued. Dr. Kathryn Greiner writes that its impact extends to tangible physical benefits. It acts as a natural stress reliever, lowering cortisol levels and blood pressure. When we do something nice for others, our brains get a boost too. Pleasure and reward centers light up, releasing hormones like endorphins and dopamine, leaving us feeling warm and fuzzy on the inside.

#10 This Is So Cute Share icon

#11 She Is Lucky To Have Such Colleagues To Cheer Her Up Share icon

#12 Wish More Jobs Were Like This Share icon

Moreover, good deeds are contagious, research proves. They spark a ripple effect, one person helping another, then another. When someone experiences kindness, they’re more likely to pass it on, creating a wave of cooperation that can influence many people within a social circle. ADVERTISEMENT It’s even more meaningful when this attitude spreads to leadership levels. Three in five employees believe that kind management is the reason they want to stay at their company longer than they originally planned.

#13 I Would Work There Forever Out Of Irrational Loyalty Share icon

#14 What An Awesome Coworker Share icon

#15 Now That's Really Wholesome Share icon

“Kindness is a choice, and we all have a choice,” says Dr Bonnie Hayden Cheng, an associate professor at Hong Kong University Business School. In Hong Kong, society is more hierarchical, bureaucratic, and traditional, which can hinder compassion and empathy in the corporate space. However, Dr. Cheng argues that these elements can make for an effective leadership strategy. ADVERTISEMENT “[It] doesn’t mean you have to lower your standards,” she emphasizes. “You can still have high expectations, you can still hold your people accountable, but you’re doing so with kindness as the underpinning factor that allows your people to trust your decisions, knowing that you have their best interests at heart.”

#16 This Is Adorable Share icon

#17 In Light Of The Fires In Southern Oregon, My Work Has Set Up A Staging Area For Donations For Those Displaced By This Terrible Event. I Love The People I Work For Share icon

#18 I Made Peanut Butter Cookies with M&M's For The Office Yesterday. I Came In This Morning To My Tupperware And Found This Note On My Desk Share icon

In Harvard Business Review, Andrew Swinand, entrepreneur and CEO of the Inspired Thinking Group, shares his tips on promoting workplace kindness. Start with yourself: prioritize your own well-being, because it directly affects those around you. This might involve setting boundaries, like avoiding non-urgent work emails after hours, or taking a mental health day to recharge. When you’re well-rested, you have more energy to be a great teammate. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 My Coworker Brought Her Day-Old Lamb Into Work Share icon

#20 One Of My Coworkers Brought This Cute Little Motivator Into Work For Us Share icon

#21 My Coworker Knits Crotchet Animals To Hand Out To Kids Share icon

Be intentional and sincere in your interactions with colleagues. Let them know you’re actively listening by remembering details they’ve shared, like their pet at home or their recent move. Ask follow-up questions and maybe even rephrase what they’ve said to show that you’re being attentive.

#22 I’ve Been Anxious About Our Finances All Week. One Of My Coworkers Left This In My Office Today Share icon

#23 I'm The Only Geologist That My Coworker Knows, So He Came To My Office Yesterday All Happy And Eager To Talk About This Rock That He Found Share icon During lunch hour, we spent a little time to look and talk about this rock. He'd found it on his parents' grounds and thought "Hey, I know a geologist, I'm gonna bring this to work to show her". When he told me he had the rock in his car I was ready to send him out to get it, he had the decency to wait until lunch.



#24 Went To Work Thinking We Were Having A Serious Meeting And Was Surprised By My Coworkers With Some Gifts For Our First Baby. 1600 Diapers Share icon

Sarah Goff-Dupont, Principal Writer at Atlassian, suggests that small actions can make a difference. For example, something simple like inviting new coworkers to grab lunch or coffee is a great way to welcome them. Take note of your colleagues’ interests: if you see an article they’d love or an album that fits their vibe, send it their way. Highlighting their achievements is also easy—leave a personal recommendation on LinkedIn to show you care about their work.

#25 My Coworkers Brought Cake And Food For My Birthday Since I Didn't Have Anyone To Celebrate It With Share icon

#26 Period Present For My Coworker. Some Women Don't Always Have A Partner In Their Life Or Don't Have One That Is Super Thoughtful To Women's Feelings Share icon My coworker and I work our butts off on graveyard shifts and if you're a lady you can understand how bad the first few days of your period can be. I don't always do this but as she is my new friend I wanted to give her a surprise gift. We talked about our lives and turns out we both had a really bad day, we cried and laughed together before our shift. I know this made her day better tho so if you have a lady who's having a hard time, don't forget to appreciate her and all her hard work (this really goes for anyone at anytime, our mental health is so important and we really have to be there for each other). I hope this inspires you to take care of yourself and your loved ones.



#27 Someone Broke Into My Car And Stole My Steering Wheel For The Second Time This Summer. My Coworkers Showered Me With Love And Hugs Share icon One brought me cakes (not pictured) and another made me this “screw thieves” care package.



So, you don’t have to be incredibly elaborate to think of ways to support your coworkers. Make kindness a part of your lifestyle and see how your office becomes a happier place for everyone.

#28 Today Was My Last Day At The Best Job I’ve Ever Had. My Coworkers All Wrote Me Kind Notes, But This One I’ll Remember Forever. I Feel So Loved Share icon

#29 Helping A Coworker With His Ties Share icon

#30 In 2020 Both My Parents Lost Their Jobs And I Was The Only Person Working In A House Of 4, Making $14.80 An Hour. We Had Decided We Wouldn't Do Thanksgiving That Year Share icon When my coworkers found out 15 of them came together to make sure we had a proper family holiday. My sister's boyfriend even joined us.



#31 As A Going Away Gift, My Coworker Knitted Me My Favorite Children's Book Characters Frog & Toad Share icon

#32 I Will Steal This Idea For My Own Parties Share icon

#33 That's Beautiful Share icon

#34 I Just Finished A Memorial Piece For My Coworker’s Cat. The Recipient Is An Avid Night Sky Photographer, So I Hope It Will Suit His Style Nicely Share icon

#35 My Boss At My Internship Was Told By A Coworker That I Like To Listen To Music But Don't Have Headphones At The Moment, So He Gave Me A Headset Share icon

#36 The Plaque/Crest I Made From Scratch For A Coworker Share icon

#37 My Work Introduced These New Sheets That Workers Can Fill Out About Their Coworkers When They See Them Doing A Good Job In Order To Promote A Happier Work Environment And Motivate Workers Share icon And the good worker gets extra rewards.



#38 Birthday Haul From The Most Considerate Coworkers In The World Share icon Been at a new job for 4 months and really didn't expect anything, but I sure was wrong. Among many other perks, the owners set aside $175 and have the person's coworkers pick out the gifts (on the clock, of course). A couple of months ago I mentioned how I love Kerrygold, but man it is expensive, so I got 2 lbs of it. Also, I was talking about how I love making pizza from scratch but needed a new peel and screen so they got that as well as a few lbs of specialty pizza flour. Lastly, I just built my first PC with the help of a coworker (so they knew all the specs), but I mentioned how I could use a little more RAM, so they got me another 2 sticks of the same kind. I guess this is what an awesome workplace is like!



#39 Today I Made Curry For My Coworkers Share icon I won’t be working here much longer, and my coworkers have come to really enjoy my food (curry buns and beef bulgogi mostly), so to show them I appreciate all of their kind words about my cooking, I made as many to go boxes of curry as I could and handed them out.



#40 My Birthday Is Tomorrow, And A Coworker Made Me A Cake! Thanks, Kim, You're The Best Share icon

#41 Yesterday The Owner Of My Company Noticed That My Shoes And Jeans Were Worn Out. Today He Took Me To Costco And Bought Me 2 New Pairs Of Shoes, 4 New Pairs Of Jeans, And Some Food Share icon I started in December of 2020 after being laid off/unemployed for the vast majority of the year. I’m still trying to get back on my feet financially and make ends meet. It was such an unbelievably nice gesture. I cried and gave him a hug. I can’t wait until I’m able to pay it forward.



#42 My Dad Dressed Up As Batman For A Coworker’s Kid Who Was Celebrating A Birthday (Sometime In The Early To Mid-1990s). I Think He Was Pretty Cool Share icon

#43 It’s A Hot Day In Omaha, And At My Job, We Mostly Work Outside, So The Supervisors Decided To Come Around And Give Us Employees Free Ice Cream To Keep Us Cool Share icon

#44 No, You Stayed Up Until 2:30 AM Making Octopus Cupcakes For Your Coworkers Share icon

#45 I Was The Only Person In My Office Building To Get The Security Team A Christmas Present. Today, As A Thank You, One Of Them Brought Me Back A Gift From Their Trip To Jamaica Share icon

#46 Started A New Job Last November. Traveling All Around My County Bringing The Library Resources To Patrons Who Cannot Reach A Physical Library. My Coworkers Left This Today Share icon The card says: "Alex, everyday I appreciate the enthusiasm and flexibility you bring to handling our crazy schedule, equipment breakdown, staffing challenges and workload. Your openness to face every learning opportunity with heart makes you an incredible fit for our team! I mean it when I say thank you for what you bring each day".



#47 My Coworker Hand-Made Me A Screaming Goat For Christmas Share icon We did Secret Santa at work. I put down “a screaming goat” thinking... One of those easy buttons, that would lighten the mood when things get crazy. Anyways, we exchanged gifts and my technician had hand-made me a screaming goat made of straw, complete with a screaming goat button (in its bag) and a poem. I don’t know what I did to deserve this magnificence and I am speechless!



#48 The Decorating I Did For My Good Friend's And Coworker's 30th Birthday. Even More, Her Reaction. I Was Able To Sneak In After Hours To Do This And Surprise Her The Next Morning Share icon

#49 Made My Coworker A Pouch So She Could Carry Paperback Books In Her Tote Bag Without Fear Share icon

#50 This Would Be Framed At My Home Share icon

#51 My Coworker Made A Crochet Mushroom Guy, And Someone Tucked Him In Share icon

#52 A Fellow Coworker And I Burned A Checkerboard Into The Stump Of An Old Tree. We Played The First Game With Dandelion And Clover Flowers Share icon The tree was struck by lightning and had to be removed for safety purposes. We thought putting the board there would be a neat way for the students to continue enjoying it.

#53 They Better Be Paying You Extra For This Service Share icon

#54 A Very Sweet Coworker. I Gifted Her A Pie And She Bought Me A Beautiful Pie Plate! I Can’t Stop Smiling Over It Share icon

#55 Homemade Seed Packets For Two Of My Coworkers Share icon

#56 I'm An American Intern In Sydney. The Office Made Me This Spread Of Classic Australian Goodies Share icon

#57 A Note Someone Left On My Locker In Our Warehouse At Work Share icon

#58 Despite Being The Only Vegan In The Office, I Still Have Plenty Of Options On National Pumpkin Spice Day, Thanks To Considerate Coworkers Share icon

#59 A Coworker is Cooking Lasagna For A Company Lunch. He Just Needs One Pan Share icon

#60 I'm A Dental Technician And My Coworker Is Getting A New Crown. She Allowed Me To Add Some Extra Love Share icon

#61 My Coworker Remembered I Always Wanted To Collect Keys And She Got Me Some Share icon

#62 My Coworker Asked If I Wanted To Game Online With Her. I've Only Ever Played By Myself, And Just Had A Cheap Earbud Microphone. Today, She Surprised Me With This Share icon

#63 One Of My Coworkers Is In Her 70s And Always Asks Me To Help Her With Tech-Related Issues. She Made A Point To Find Me Today And Give Me A Little Christmas Gift As A Thank You Share icon Such a cute little old lady gift! Complete with old lady candy in the dish too!



#64 I Work At A Doggy Daycare And One Of My Coworkers Left This For Me At My Station Share icon

#65 I Work In A Dental Lab As Part Of A Team Making Dentures For Patients. My Coworker Always Drew Happy Faces During The Final Steps Of The Process Share icon He's saying that "They always end up messed up if I don't". He's out with COVID right now, so I went ahead and drew this little guy in his stead.



#66 Coworkers Noticed I Am A Big Fan Of These Treats, 2 Of Them Have Begun Taking Turns Buying Them For Me Every Day Without My Asking. I Now Have More Than I Can Keep Up With Share icon

#67 Yesterday Was The Last Day For My Favorite Coworker, With Whom I Shared A Love For The Movie "Office Space". I Found This On My Desk This Morning. Happy Trails, My Friend Share icon

#68 The Flower Shop I Work For Threw Me A Going Away Party. I Was Absolutely Shocked And Almost Cried In Front Of All My Coworkers. I Have Never Felt So Appreciated Share icon

#69 At My Daycare Job, We Did A Little Assignment Where We Had To Say What We Admire About Our Coworkers. This Is What My Coworkers Had To Say About Me. This Really Made Me Smile Share icon

#70 Last Year, I Had The Members Of My Department At Work Make An Ugly Sweater For Me By Each Drawing Something Holiday-Themed On A Sticky Note Share icon

#71 I Am Obsessed With This Mask My Coworker 3D Printed For Me Share icon

#72 A Son Was Born In The Family Of A Kyiv Policeman. He And His Colleagues Took A Moment To Congratulate His Wife And Baby Share icon

#73 We Can Forgive The "Swifties" Typo Because This Is So Cute Share icon

#74 What A Great Start Share icon

#75 It Is Bring Your Cat To Work Day, And Our Coworker's Cat Fell Asleep In The File Tray Share icon

#76 My Coworker Has Been Updating Me On Her Orchid Share icon

#77 Gave My Pothos A Haircut Today And Thought I’d Share It With My Coworkers Share icon

#78 It Might Be Kind Of Dumb, But This Guy In The Office I Work In Gives Me Pistachios Every Time He Walks By My Desk Share icon

#79 I Live And Work In Texas And Share Our National Pride With Coworkers. I Bought Those Hundreds And Thousands From Back Home Share icon

#80 A Coworker Passed These Goody Bags Around Work Today Share icon

#81 My Coworker Scooped Up These Baby Birds Off The Ground With An Empty Kleenex Box And Taped It To The Wall Nearby Because The Floor Of Their Nest Had Fallen Out Share icon The mommy and daddy birds are visiting frequently.



#82 My Wife And Her Coworkers Who I’ve Never Met All Offering Their Support As I Try To Get Onto A Better Career Path Share icon When I was drinking and using I always felt like no one cared or wanted to help me. It’s nice to no longer feel so isolated. After being in recovery I want to cry sometimes when I realize how many people are actually there for me when I need help.



#83 When You Give Your Coworker Your Debit Card To Get You A Little Snack, And She Comes Back With All This And Says, "Oh I Didn't Use Your Card". What A Dang Sweetheart Share icon Mentioned to my coworker it was my, uh... “female suffer week” and she showered me in snacks!



#84 My Coworkers Got Me A Plant And A $50 Fred Meyer Card For My First Apartment Share icon

#85 The Cookies That My Coworker Made Me Last Year. She's Always Doing Stuff To Make People Feel Better. She's A Lovely Person Share icon

#86 My Coworker Retired After 20 Years And Decided To Do This. Thank You And We'll Miss You Share icon

#87 Coworker Passed His Citizenship Test Share icon

#88 Last Month, My Coworker And I Got A Gift For Another Coworker For Ramadan. We Didn't Want Her To Feel Left Out Since We Typically Celebrate Easter Share icon I have since gotten a promotion, and she sent this to my new building.



#89 Instructions My Elderly Coworker Left For Himself In The Training Manual Share icon

#90 My Coworker That I Worked With For A Few Months Just Turned 18 And Left For College Last Week. She Left Us All Sweet Little Notes And Here Is Mine! She Was A Pleasure To Work With Share icon

#91 Went To My Office And Saw A Coworker Left This On My Desk Share icon She’s very happily taken, so it wasn’t that and she may have left one for everyone I’m not sure, but I’ve been feeling bad for once again being single on Valentine’s Day and this made me feel better.



#92 My Department At Work Threw A Small Going Away Party For My Last Day Before Starting A New Job. They Do Like Me, I Swear Share icon

#93 My Husband's Company Couldn't Do Their Regular Christmas Lunch This Year, So Instead They Gave All The Employees And Their Families A Christmas Dinner. This Is Just For 2 People Share icon

#94 My Company Has A "Great Ideas" Board. I Gave Notice Recently, Came Into Work Today And Found That One Of My Staff Members Left This On The Board. It's Good To Know I'll Be Missed Share icon

#95 My Coworkers Threw Me A Gender Reveal Party! I'm Having A Little Girl Share icon

#96 The Other Day Was My Uncle’s Birthday, His Coworkers Made Him The Best Card/Valentine Ever Share icon