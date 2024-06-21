At Bored Panda , we’re all about spreading smiles at the office. It’s what keeps us going and makes each day more exciting. So, to share the joy, we’ve handpicked some awesome pics of people who love to make their coworkers laugh —and probably deserve a raise for it. Check them out below and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

Let’s be honest—heading to work day in, day out can sometimes feel like stepping into a routine that’s a bit too predictable, or even miserable. Unless, of course, you’re blessed with colleagues who can channel their inner Jim Halpert and liven things up with an innocent prank or a clever joke!

#1 I Am Being Forced To Compete In An Office Fitbit Step Challenge Share icon

It turns out, as an adult, finding moments of fun amidst all your responsibilities is truly a luxury. Studies show that while children laugh around 400 times a day, adults only do it 15 times on average. And it’s no wonder—according to Gallup, more than 60% of people at work feel disengaged and lack inspiration to do more than the bare minimum. Only a fraction, around 30%, say they feel genuinely fulfilled both in their personal and professional lives.

#2 I Asked My Coworkers Not To Put Huge Decorations On My Desk Share icon My workplace is the kind to bubble wrap your entire desk and fill your cubicle with balloons for your birthday. I asked them to keep it low-key. The picture shows a shelf on my desk.



#3 Just Let This Man Do His Job Share icon

Humor is the secret ingredient that makes employees feel consistently happier. It’s because laughter actually lowers stress hormones like cortisol, creating a relaxed atmosphere that encourages collaboration and productivity. Daniel Sgroi, an economics professor at the University of Warwick, notes that “it’s almost like being happy generates more time” to accomplish work tasks.

#4 4 Years Of Sobriety! My Coworkers Got Me “Clean” Stuff Share icon

#5 Just Started At A New Shop And This Work Of Art Was Left Above My New Workstation Share icon

Research also shows that office jokesters are perceived as more confident and capable by their coworkers. Their ability to lighten the mood and connect with others suggests strong social skills, which are often admired in the workplace. According to Stanford experts Naomi Bagdonas and Jennifer Aaker, humor is crucial for effective leadership. “We can do serious things without taking ourselves too seriously. And in fact, often we can do them better and more fashionably,” Bagdonas explains.

#6 The One Time I Wore My Halloween Costume To Work Share icon

#7 Opened The Hood And Found My Coworker Trying To Scare Me Share icon

#8 My Boss Offered Me $300 To Shave My Mustache, So I Framed It For Him Share icon

The Stanford duo highlights that being able to share a laugh with the people you see at work every day is what shifts your relationships from “transactional to human”. For those who feel like they’re just a replaceable part in a big system, this can make a significant difference.

#9 Power Move Share icon

#10 Workplace Safety Share icon

#11 The System Is Rigged At My Job. She Wins Every Month Share icon

However, while a harmless prank can brighten anyone’s day, making insensitive remarks can quickly turn the workplace toxic. Bagdonas and Aaker insist, “It’s not about you.” “Don’t ask, will this make me sound funny? Instead, ask how will this make other people feel, which also means never punching down,” Aaker said.

#12 Workplace Safety Share icon

#13 My Coworker Took Customers' Orders Wearing A Spider-Man Mask To Brighten The Days Of People In The Drive-Thru Share icon He had gotten extremely excited when a kid in the backseat of a car waved at him.



#14 My Best April Fools' Prank: I Put This In The Office Bathroom With Ketchup Inside Share icon

A good way to tell if you’re crossing the line with your coworkers is if you constantly have to explain that whatever you say is “just a joke”. This is often just an excuse to be mean, and instead of finding you witty, your colleagues might think, “Oh god, I can’t believe you just said that.” ADVERTISEMENT

#15 How My Coworker Decorated Her Car For Halloween Share icon

#16 Found At Work Share icon

#17 Only Gold And Swedish Fish Are Acceptable In The Workplace Share icon

Ronald E. Riggio, professor of Leadership and Organizational Psychology at Claremont McKenna College, believes you can keep your interactions positive and lighthearted by bonding over shared experiences with your coworkers. For example, you can start by making casual observations about common things you all deal with and then point out something amusing or unusual. Like, when talking about a time you had to work from home, you might joke about missing the days when you could wear pajama pants instead of a suit.

#18 My Workplace Asked Us To Recreate Famous Works Of Art Using Only What We Had At Home. I Think I Nailed It Share icon

#19 I Asked My Boss If We Could Pose With (Some) Of Our Prop Money At The End Of The Day. He Insisted We Use All Of It Share icon

#20 When You And Your Coworker Accidentally Twin Outfits. I Look Like His Mini-Me. I Should Have Grown Out My Mustache Share icon

Remember that you don’t have to be the office comedian round-the-clock or make a big show of it. There are plenty of subtle ways to leave a lasting impression. ADVERTISEMENT Bagdonas and Aaker suggest adding a fun twist to your email signature. You could sign off with something like “Yours, heavily caffeinated” or “Still wondering who let the dogs out” if a furry friend unexpectedly joins your team’s Zoom call.

#21 My Friend/Coworker Quit To Go Back To School And I Feel A Way About It Share icon

#22 I Put A Couple Of Layers Of Boot Polish On One Of My Coworker's Boots Every Day He Was On Vacation... One Of His Boots Share icon

#23 Coworker Has A Tabasco Holster That His Wife Gave Him. He Brings It To Lunch Every Day Share icon

You can also experiment with developing your distinct humor style. Bagdonas and Aaker outline four types you can focus on to find what suits you best: The Stand-Up, bold and daring, unafraid to stand out; The Sweetheart, sincere and likes to lighten the mood; The Sniper, edgy and sarcastic; or The Magnet, expressive and charismatic.

#24 Banner For A Coworker Whose Last Day Is Today Share icon

#25 My Coworker And I Have Been Putting Little Hats On The Office Cat Share icon

#26 I Love Her Fluffy Legs Share icon

And if you learn to understand yourself better, it becomes easier to know which jokes to avoid. For instance, Sweethearts and Magnets should be careful not to indulge too much in self-deprecation, as it could hurt their reputation. At the same time, Stand-ups and Snipers need to make sure they don’t offend or isolate others.

#27 My Doctor's Office Is In The Holiday Spirit Share icon

#28 Brought A Houseplant To The Office And Named It After A Coworker. They Struck Back And Brought In A Friend For It Share icon

#29 My Coworker Was Complaining About Losing His Headphones. I Think I Found Them Share icon

So why not tap into your funny bone and put yourself out there? You might just make your office a much happier place for both you and your coworkers!

#30 You Cannot Be Serious Share icon

#31 I Make These And Put This One Up For My Coworkers Share icon

#32 One Of Our Lunch Ladies Passed And Her Staff Set This Skeleton Up In Her Honor Share icon

#33 Someone Got Fed Up With Food Theft At My Workplace Share icon

#34 Employee Of The Month Material Share icon

#35 Coworker Got Tired Of People Taking His Cart While He Was At Lunch Share icon

#36 My Workplace Has A Sense Of Humor. Poor Nathan Share icon

#37 The People At My Workplace Are Getting Salty About Their Water Fountain Rules Share icon

#38 Someone Put This Up In The Ladies' Room At Work Share icon

#39 Attended A Meeting Booked At A Conference Room/Library In A Local Church, And A Coworker Noticed This Ironic Placement In Their Library Share icon

#40 Occasionally I Wear My T-Rex Costume To Work To Bring My Coworkers Some Joy Share icon

#41 Husband’s Coworkers Pulled This Prank On Their Manager Share icon

#42 I Will Think About This For A Long Time Share icon

#43 It’s Balloony Share icon

#44 A Friend's Coworker Likes To Take Stealth Box Naps At Work Share icon

#45 This Banana Has Been Taped To A Beam At My Work For 2 Weeks Share icon

#46 Coworker Left Her Phone Unattended Again Share icon

#47 One Of My Coworkers Set This Background Weeks Ago And It Still Hasn't Been Changed Share icon

#48 Every Workplace Has That One Colleague Share icon

#49 I'm A Security Guard Just Doing My Rounds, Walked Into The Conference Room And Saw This Share icon

#50 A German, Frida And Ruth Bader Ginsburg Walk Into A Conference Room Share icon

#51 We Are Like A Family Up There And We Are Really Upset She Is Leaving. She Knows We Love Her Share icon

#52 Found This In The Bathroom At A Former Workplace. Wasn’t Even Mad Then, Because The Chuckle Made My Day Share icon

#53 My Coworker Makes Signs For The Service Desk With Rotating Topics Share icon

#54 He's Comfy, Leave Him Be Share icon

#55 When Your Coworker Accidentally Wears Their Favorite Street Shoes To Work Share icon

#56 This Is Disgusting And Fantastic At The Same Time Share icon

#57 Brilliant Share icon

#58 One Of The Most Successful Pranks We Pulled Off In Our Workplace Share icon

#59 This Is The Conference Room I Take My Employees To When I Need Them To Do Something I Know They Won't Want To Share icon

#60 My Coworkers Make Fun Of My Pencil. Why Get A New One When I Can Use This Entire One First? It's Too Small To Sharpen, So I Have To Use A Razor Blade Share icon

#61 My Coworkers Built A Snowman In OPD (Online Pickup And Delivery). His Name Is Fred Share icon

#62 Coworker's Last Day Yesterday Share icon

#63 I Told My Coworkers I Had Never Tasted A Pickle. The Next Week Share icon