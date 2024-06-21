ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be honest—heading to work day in, day out can sometimes feel like stepping into a routine that’s a bit too predictable, or even miserable. Unless, of course, you’re blessed with colleagues who can channel their inner Jim Halpert and liven things up with an innocent prank or a clever joke!

At Bored Panda, we’re all about spreading smiles at the office. It’s what keeps us going and makes each day more exciting. So, to share the joy, we’ve handpicked some awesome pics of people who love to make their coworkers laugh—and probably deserve a raise for it. Check them out below and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Am Being Forced To Compete In An Office Fitbit Step Challenge

I Am Being Forced To Compete In An Office Fitbit Step Challenge

ikareaboutyou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
43points
Add photo comments
POST
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have done the same last year, i just put it on my 8 year old daughter, i was performing good and i learned that a kid can do 20 000 steps in one day.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

It turns out, as an adult, finding moments of fun amidst all your responsibilities is truly a luxury. Studies show that while children laugh around 400 times a day, adults only do it 15 times on average.

And it’s no wonder—according to Gallup, more than 60% of people at work feel disengaged and lack inspiration to do more than the bare minimum. Only a fraction, around 30%, say they feel genuinely fulfilled both in their personal and professional lives.

#2

I Asked My Coworkers Not To Put Huge Decorations On My Desk

I Asked My Coworkers Not To Put Huge Decorations On My Desk

My workplace is the kind to bubble wrap your entire desk and fill your cubicle with balloons for your birthday. I asked them to keep it low-key. The picture shows a shelf on my desk.

jester_kat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Just Let This Man Do His Job

Just Let This Man Do His Job

MakeMeFamous7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I liked this way of being a boss but also cool but also the message is still here

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Humor is the secret ingredient that makes employees feel consistently happier. It’s because laughter actually lowers stress hormones like cortisol, creating a relaxed atmosphere that encourages collaboration and productivity. Daniel Sgroi, an economics professor at the University of Warwick, notes that “it’s almost like being happy generates more time” to accomplish work tasks.
#4

4 Years Of Sobriety! My Coworkers Got Me “Clean” Stuff

4 Years Of Sobriety! My Coworkers Got Me “Clean” Stuff

Better_Draft_1270 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Just Started At A New Shop And This Work Of Art Was Left Above My New Workstation

Just Started At A New Shop And This Work Of Art Was Left Above My New Workstation

rwmurphy10 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST

Research also shows that office jokesters are perceived as more confident and capable by their coworkers. Their ability to lighten the mood and connect with others suggests strong social skills, which are often admired in the workplace.

According to Stanford experts Naomi Bagdonas and Jennifer Aaker, humor is crucial for effective leadership. “We can do serious things without taking ourselves too seriously. And in fact, often we can do them better and more fashionably,” Bagdonas explains.
#6

The One Time I Wore My Halloween Costume To Work

The One Time I Wore My Halloween Costume To Work

steelystan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Opened The Hood And Found My Coworker Trying To Scare Me

Opened The Hood And Found My Coworker Trying To Scare Me

Jumpy_Part_8513 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In hospital we use to do that in the mortuary chamber. Yeah i know it's really bleak but a very effective jump scare for sure

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

My Boss Offered Me $300 To Shave My Mustache, So I Framed It For Him

My Boss Offered Me $300 To Shave My Mustache, So I Framed It For Him

chattgraham Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Two weirds caterpillars are going to do naughty things ! (oh damn i hope i will never have to do a Rorschach test with a shrink)

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The Stanford duo highlights that being able to share a laugh with the people you see at work every day is what shifts your relationships from “transactional to human”. For those who feel like they’re just a replaceable part in a big system, this can make a significant difference.
#9

Power Move

Power Move

midget_jazz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Workplace Safety

Workplace Safety

LogicBomb76 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

The System Is Rigged At My Job. She Wins Every Month

The System Is Rigged At My Job. She Wins Every Month

TheCraftypickle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

However, while a harmless prank can brighten anyone’s day, making insensitive remarks can quickly turn the workplace toxic. Bagdonas and Aaker insist, “It’s not about you.”

“Don’t ask, will this make me sound funny? Instead, ask how will this make other people feel, which also means never punching down,” Aaker said.
#12

Workplace Safety

Workplace Safety

lucidviolet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

My Coworker Took Customers' Orders Wearing A Spider-Man Mask To Brighten The Days Of People In The Drive-Thru

My Coworker Took Customers' Orders Wearing A Spider-Man Mask To Brighten The Days Of People In The Drive-Thru

He had gotten extremely excited when a kid in the backseat of a car waved at him.

crustytoegaming Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

My Best April Fools' Prank: I Put This In The Office Bathroom With Ketchup Inside

My Best April Fools' Prank: I Put This In The Office Bathroom With Ketchup Inside

Sosowski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
aschofie0003 avatar
Stu𝓹𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪ous!
Stu𝓹𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪ous!
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh that’s evil. A warning that you know they’ll laugh off… and then you strike.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply

A good way to tell if you’re crossing the line with your coworkers is if you constantly have to explain that whatever you say is “just a joke”. This is often just an excuse to be mean, and instead of finding you witty, your colleagues might think, “Oh god, I can’t believe you just said that.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#15

How My Coworker Decorated Her Car For Halloween

How My Coworker Decorated Her Car For Halloween

Franks-gun-2006 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Found At Work

Found At Work

tonyle94 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that high level of water normal? Here it is max at the top of the pipe

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Only Gold And Swedish Fish Are Acceptable In The Workplace

Only Gold And Swedish Fish Are Acceptable In The Workplace

shadimusa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
die_maya avatar
BieneMaya
BieneMaya
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Be careful what you wish! There is one swedish fish you particularly won't enjoy....

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Ronald E. Riggio, professor of Leadership and Organizational Psychology at Claremont McKenna College, believes you can keep your interactions positive and lighthearted by bonding over shared experiences with your coworkers.

For example, you can start by making casual observations about common things you all deal with and then point out something amusing or unusual. Like, when talking about a time you had to work from home, you might joke about missing the days when you could wear pajama pants instead of a suit.
#18

My Workplace Asked Us To Recreate Famous Works Of Art Using Only What We Had At Home. I Think I Nailed It

My Workplace Asked Us To Recreate Famous Works Of Art Using Only What We Had At Home. I Think I Nailed It

lexifers516 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Girl you are the winner even if i have not seen the others !

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

I Asked My Boss If We Could Pose With (Some) Of Our Prop Money At The End Of The Day. He Insisted We Use All Of It

I Asked My Boss If We Could Pose With (Some) Of Our Prop Money At The End Of The Day. He Insisted We Use All Of It

lhbruen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

When You And Your Coworker Accidentally Twin Outfits. I Look Like His Mini-Me. I Should Have Grown Out My Mustache

When You And Your Coworker Accidentally Twin Outfits. I Look Like His Mini-Me. I Should Have Grown Out My Mustache

BabyDaredevil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Remember that you don’t have to be the office comedian round-the-clock or make a big show of it. There are plenty of subtle ways to leave a lasting impression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bagdonas and Aaker suggest adding a fun twist to your email signature. You could sign off with something like “Yours, heavily caffeinated” or “Still wondering who let the dogs out” if a furry friend unexpectedly joins your team’s Zoom call.

#21

My Friend/Coworker Quit To Go Back To School And I Feel A Way About It

My Friend/Coworker Quit To Go Back To School And I Feel A Way About It

Resident-Sherbert-63 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

I Put A Couple Of Layers Of Boot Polish On One Of My Coworker's Boots Every Day He Was On Vacation... One Of His Boots

I Put A Couple Of Layers Of Boot Polish On One Of My Coworker's Boots Every Day He Was On Vacation... One Of His Boots

sam_neil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Coworker Has A Tabasco Holster That His Wife Gave Him. He Brings It To Lunch Every Day

Coworker Has A Tabasco Holster That His Wife Gave Him. He Brings It To Lunch Every Day

EndGuy555 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST

You can also experiment with developing your distinct humor style. Bagdonas and Aaker outline four types you can focus on to find what suits you best: The Stand-Up, bold and daring, unafraid to stand out; The Sweetheart, sincere and likes to lighten the mood; The Sniper, edgy and sarcastic; or The Magnet, expressive and charismatic.
#24

Banner For A Coworker Whose Last Day Is Today

Banner For A Coworker Whose Last Day Is Today

Mercury90210 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

My Coworker And I Have Been Putting Little Hats On The Office Cat

My Coworker And I Have Been Putting Little Hats On The Office Cat

Trick-Cup2912 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
rkaglasslov avatar
Sharkie
Sharkie
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would love to crochet them a hat :-D my cat does not approve accessories.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

I Love Her Fluffy Legs

I Love Her Fluffy Legs

PigeonMasha_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

And if you learn to understand yourself better, it becomes easier to know which jokes to avoid. For instance, Sweethearts and Magnets should be careful not to indulge too much in self-deprecation, as it could hurt their reputation. At the same time, Stand-ups and Snipers need to make sure they don’t offend or isolate others.
#27

My Doctor's Office Is In The Holiday Spirit

My Doctor's Office Is In The Holiday Spirit

geoffe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Brought A Houseplant To The Office And Named It After A Coworker. They Struck Back And Brought In A Friend For It

Brought A Houseplant To The Office And Named It After A Coworker. They Struck Back And Brought In A Friend For It

darkpollopesca Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

My Coworker Was Complaining About Losing His Headphones. I Think I Found Them

My Coworker Was Complaining About Losing His Headphones. I Think I Found Them

GroundbreakingSuit74 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why do i want to plug these and try to hear something ?!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

So why not tap into your funny bone and put yourself out there? You might just make your office a much happier place for both you and your coworkers!
#30

You Cannot Be Serious

You Cannot Be Serious

StevenCheah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
ortaduchess avatar
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From the looks of that office, not the only risk factor by far

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

I Make These And Put This One Up For My Coworkers

I Make These And Put This One Up For My Coworkers

Arcempire Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
minirett avatar
Miss Tinker
Miss Tinker
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s good advice. I would never put my fingers where I wouldn’t put my duck. 🦆

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

One Of Our Lunch Ladies Passed And Her Staff Set This Skeleton Up In Her Honor

One Of Our Lunch Ladies Passed And Her Staff Set This Skeleton Up In Her Honor

EeyoreTheSadDonkey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Someone Got Fed Up With Food Theft At My Workplace

Someone Got Fed Up With Food Theft At My Workplace

dorian_white1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ross Galour @ FREINDS should have done this to avoid his boss eating his sandwich 🤣

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Employee Of The Month Material

Employee Of The Month Material

misslattesart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
aschofie0003 avatar
Stu𝓹𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪ous!
Stu𝓹𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪ous!
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That tie feels so long. Am I wrong or is that just how far down ties go? Maybe because they’re leaning over?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Coworker Got Tired Of People Taking His Cart While He Was At Lunch

Coworker Got Tired Of People Taking His Cart While He Was At Lunch

Jasperrr___ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

My Workplace Has A Sense Of Humor. Poor Nathan

My Workplace Has A Sense Of Humor. Poor Nathan

SuperPotatoThrow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

The People At My Workplace Are Getting Salty About Their Water Fountain Rules

The People At My Workplace Are Getting Salty About Their Water Fountain Rules

SouthernAero Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Someone Put This Up In The Ladies' Room At Work

Someone Put This Up In The Ladies' Room At Work

Frago242 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Attended A Meeting Booked At A Conference Room/Library In A Local Church, And A Coworker Noticed This Ironic Placement In Their Library

Attended A Meeting Booked At A Conference Room/Library In A Local Church, And A Coworker Noticed This Ironic Placement In Their Library

sabby55 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Occasionally I Wear My T-Rex Costume To Work To Bring My Coworkers Some Joy

Occasionally I Wear My T-Rex Costume To Work To Bring My Coworkers Some Joy

ChiaEFX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Husband’s Coworkers Pulled This Prank On Their Manager

Husband’s Coworkers Pulled This Prank On Their Manager

sp00kyscary Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

I Will Think About This For A Long Time

I Will Think About This For A Long Time

alex_ateah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
aschofie0003 avatar
Stu𝓹𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪ous!
Stu𝓹𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪ous!
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s such a dramatic photo of a glove full of chocolate chips. I mean, the lighting and everything! We just need some tense John Williams music.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

It’s Balloony

It’s Balloony

Ice_Racc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ortaduchess avatar
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Me and them," "her and me," "them and us" are the reasons the English language includes the lovely word "We."

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

A Friend's Coworker Likes To Take Stealth Box Naps At Work

A Friend's Coworker Likes To Take Stealth Box Naps At Work

QueenHalloween Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
aschofie0003 avatar
Stu𝓹𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪ous!
Stu𝓹𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪ous!
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m not sure if this is just harmless funny nap-taking or some bad working conditions that lead to her having to take these naps at work… but either way, innovative!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

This Banana Has Been Taped To A Beam At My Work For 2 Weeks

This Banana Has Been Taped To A Beam At My Work For 2 Weeks

Bigbore_729 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Coworker Left Her Phone Unattended Again

Coworker Left Her Phone Unattended Again

wabispecial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

One Of My Coworkers Set This Background Weeks Ago And It Still Hasn't Been Changed

One Of My Coworkers Set This Background Weeks Ago And It Still Hasn't Been Changed

Summer Leppanen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
aschofie0003 avatar
Stu𝓹𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪ous!
Stu𝓹𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪ous!
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Covering up a kinda rude comment! Have a great day guys and drink some water :)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Every Workplace Has That One Colleague

Every Workplace Has That One Colleague

MakingPuppies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

I'm A Security Guard Just Doing My Rounds, Walked Into The Conference Room And Saw This

I'm A Security Guard Just Doing My Rounds, Walked Into The Conference Room And Saw This

BatHulkSmash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

A German, Frida And Ruth Bader Ginsburg Walk Into A Conference Room

A German, Frida And Ruth Bader Ginsburg Walk Into A Conference Room

edisongiang Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

We Are Like A Family Up There And We Are Really Upset She Is Leaving. She Knows We Love Her

We Are Like A Family Up There And We Are Really Upset She Is Leaving. She Knows We Love Her

Miriam2626 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
aschofie0003 avatar
Stu𝓹𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪ous!
Stu𝓹𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪ous!
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh the caption makes me feel a lot better… I felt so bad for the coworker 😭

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Found This In The Bathroom At A Former Workplace. Wasn’t Even Mad Then, Because The Chuckle Made My Day

Found This In The Bathroom At A Former Workplace. Wasn’t Even Mad Then, Because The Chuckle Made My Day

Charitard123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

My Coworker Makes Signs For The Service Desk With Rotating Topics

My Coworker Makes Signs For The Service Desk With Rotating Topics

Substantial_Date_235 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

He's Comfy, Leave Him Be

He's Comfy, Leave Him Be

CoffeeKoley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

When Your Coworker Accidentally Wears Their Favorite Street Shoes To Work

When Your Coworker Accidentally Wears Their Favorite Street Shoes To Work

Rumblefish1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

This Is Disgusting And Fantastic At The Same Time

This Is Disgusting And Fantastic At The Same Time

dustandhalos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Brilliant

Brilliant

mixbecca Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

One Of The Most Successful Pranks We Pulled Off In Our Workplace

One Of The Most Successful Pranks We Pulled Off In Our Workplace

justinsmama Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
aschofie0003 avatar
Stu𝓹𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪ous!
Stu𝓹𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪ous!
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mwa ha ha… I want to make some of these and hang them up as flyers around my town.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#59

This Is The Conference Room I Take My Employees To When I Need Them To Do Something I Know They Won't Want To

This Is The Conference Room I Take My Employees To When I Need Them To Do Something I Know They Won't Want To

Presto16 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

My Coworkers Make Fun Of My Pencil. Why Get A New One When I Can Use This Entire One First? It's Too Small To Sharpen, So I Have To Use A Razor Blade

My Coworkers Make Fun Of My Pencil. Why Get A New One When I Can Use This Entire One First? It's Too Small To Sharpen, So I Have To Use A Razor Blade

lovelycosmos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

My Coworkers Built A Snowman In OPD (Online Pickup And Delivery). His Name Is Fred

My Coworkers Built A Snowman In OPD (Online Pickup And Delivery). His Name Is Fred

FireGhoulette619 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Coworker's Last Day Yesterday

Coworker's Last Day Yesterday

RobertAndi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

I Told My Coworkers I Had Never Tasted A Pickle. The Next Week

I Told My Coworkers I Had Never Tasted A Pickle. The Next Week

warriorprincess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

A Colleague Asked If I Wanted Coffee And Gave Me This

A Colleague Asked If I Wanted Coffee And Gave Me This

Infra_bread Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!