44 Pics of Pets Staring At Food That Might Make You Hand Over Your Dinner
This post may include affiliate links.
Cheeky Chonky Restaurant Cat
He Didn’t Get Any Of Our Food, And He Is Being Really Dramatic About It
Miss Talula
While you may be tempted to give Fido a bite off your plate the next time he’s giving you and your meal the side eye at the dinner table, take a moment to consider how far pet food has come since we first started spending quality time with our fluffy, furry companions.
The evolution of pet food is a fascinating journey that mirrors societal changes, scientific advancements, and shifting perceptions of animal companionship. From table scraps to specialized diets, the history of pet food reflects our growing understanding of animal nutrition and the deepening bond between people and their pets.
I'm Prepared This Time
Loving fish but fearing water. The eternal paradox of being a cat.
You Eat But Didn’t Invite Me
Patience Is A Virtue
In ancient times, domesticated animals like dogs and cats primarily subsisted on leftovers from human meals or even hunted their own food. This practice continued for centuries, with little distinction between human and animal diets. Pets were often fed raw meat, bones, and kitchen scraps, reflecting a utilitarian approach to animal care.
The mid-19th century marked a significant turning point in pet nutrition, though. In the 1860s, James Spratt, an American entrepreneur, observed stray dogs in England scavenging for food. Seeing a gap in the market, he developed the first commercial dog biscuit, known as "Spratt's Patent Meat Fibrine Dog Cakes." These biscuits combined wheat meals, vegetables, beetroot, and beef blood, and were a convenient alternative.
I Was Told That This Was The Place For This Pic
We Didn't Let Him Eat A Steak
Gimli Would Feel So Much Better If He Had A Little Taste Of Peanut Butter Toast
Following Spratt's success, other companies got in on the game. In the early 20th century, canned pet foods arrived, primarily using horse meat, which was abundant and inexpensive. In 1922, the Chappel Brothers introduced "Ken-L Ration," a canned dog food made which gained widespread popularity. This period also saw the introduction of commercial cat foods, as more households began keeping kitties as indoor pets.
As the pet food industry grew, so too grew the need for regulation. In 1909, the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) was established to oversee animal feed quality and safety. By 1917, they’d included specific language for pet food, setting standards for ingredients and labeling and, in 1969, they established the definition for "complete and balanced" pet food, ensuring products met the nutritional needs of pets.
Go Nuts For The Donuts
Willow Has Her Sights Set On Pizza
The fifties brought with them dry kibble as a convenient and shelf-stable pet food option. Advancements in technology allowed pet food manufacturers to produce dry, palatable kibble in various shapes and sizes. These innovations coincided with the post-World War II economic boom, leading to increased pet ownership and a demand for more convenient pet care solutions.
In recent decades, there has been a shift towards natural, organic, and raw feeding practices. Pet owners, increasingly conscious of their pets' health and wellness, seek out diets free from artificial additives and preservatives. The raw food movement advocates for diets consisting of uncooked meats, bones, and vegetables, aiming to mimic the ancestral diets of dogs and cats.
Looking At Food Is My Cats' Favorite Hobby
Can You Tell She Really Wanted Some Tacos?
Hungry Boy
The pet food industry often mirrors human dietary trends. As people gravitate towards gluten-free, grain-free, and plant-based diets, similar products have emerged in the pet food market. This alignment reflects the humanization of pets, with owners looking to provide their animal companions with diets comparable to their own.
Could you say no to a pet’s longing gaze at what’s on your plate, or would you crumble at the first loving glance? Which animals in this list could you not deny? Upvote your favorites and leave a comment on the stares that pulled on your heartstrings hardest!
Bryce And The Biscuit
Don't Think For A Second That I Don't Know What You're After!
The fact that there is still pizza there is a testament to this dog's self control!
Focus
Gizmo Might Be Blind, But He's Still Staring Down Our Seafood Boil
If he weren't blind, he would realize that smell is actually giant red bugs.
Perfect For This Subreddit
Oh Boyo Oboyo Oboyo Oboyo Oboyo Oboyo Oboyo Oboyo
Charcuterie
Found In A Yelp Review Of A Local Restaurant
Toby Smells Bacon
The Look Of Envy
My Best Buddy, Bo, Who Was Laid To Rest Last Night, Loved His Birthday Steaks
Bento
Buddy Why Are You Obsessed With Lemon Dill Hummus
Awoken To The Smell Of Pizza
Sammy Looking At My Sammy Part Deux!
So I See You're Having Some Popcorn
She Loves Food She Can’t Have
POV, You Are Holding A Sandwich
Burger Cat
Lilah Eyeing Off The Garlic Naan
Pippa Could Scarcely Resist The Urge To Lunge At My Homemade Gyoza
Buddy's New Unrequited Love: Graham Crackers
No Cake For Kitties
Nice Crumpets, Shame If Something Was To Happen To Them
Can I Has A Bite
Never heard of the Crack Shack before (unless you count my neighbor's house).