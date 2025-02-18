ADVERTISEMENT

#1

Cheeky Chonky Restaurant Cat

Cat gazing at food with interest as a person eats fries at a restaurant, part of animals looking at food stories.

SourceIsCat Report

    #2

    He Didn’t Get Any Of Our Food, And He Is Being Really Dramatic About It

    Corgi lying on the floor, eyeing a bowl of food on a table, showcasing animals looking at food.

    haugisen Report

    #3

    Miss Talula

    Dog looking at food on a table, eyes wide open, with a playful expression.

    torngrass Report

    While you may be tempted to give Fido a bite off your plate the next time he’s giving you and your meal the side eye at the dinner table, take a moment to consider how far pet food has come since we first started spending quality time with our fluffy, furry companions. 

    The evolution of pet food is a fascinating journey that mirrors societal changes, scientific advancements, and shifting perceptions of animal companionship. From table scraps to specialized diets, the history of pet food reflects our growing understanding of animal nutrition and the deepening bond between people and their pets.
    #4

    I'm Prepared This Time

    Cat peeking over a couch, eyeing food on a table, with a hand holding a green toy gun. Animals looking at food.

    jen_wexxx Report

    jefbateman
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Loving fish but fearing water. The eternal paradox of being a cat.

    #5

    You Eat But Didn’t Invite Me

    Cat curiously eyeing food on a table, representing animals looking at food.

    easyjo Report

    #6

    Patience Is A Virtue

    Two cats intently looking at a plate with sliced bananas and pancakes, representing animals looking at food.

    brownishgirl Report

    In ancient times, domesticated animals like dogs and cats primarily subsisted on leftovers from human meals or even hunted their own food. This practice continued for centuries, with little distinction between human and animal diets. Pets were often fed raw meat, bones, and kitchen scraps, reflecting a utilitarian approach to animal care. 

    The mid-19th century marked a significant turning point in pet nutrition, though. In the 1860s, James Spratt, an American entrepreneur, observed stray dogs in England scavenging for food. Seeing a gap in the market, he developed the first commercial dog biscuit, known as "Spratt's Patent Meat Fibrine Dog Cakes." These biscuits combined wheat meals, vegetables, beetroot, and beef blood, and were a convenient alternative.
    #7

    I Was Told That This Was The Place For This Pic

    Cat looking eagerly at a plate with salmon, pasta, and broccoli illustrating the animals looking at food theme.

    Rusty-Crowe Report

    #8

    We Didn't Let Him Eat A Steak

    Cat on chair at table with red checkered cloth, eyeing food, depicting animals looking at food scenario.

    plasatar Report

    #9

    Gimli Would Feel So Much Better If He Had A Little Taste Of Peanut Butter Toast

    Dog with a cone looking at a plate of toast on the couch, related to animals looking at food.

    AmbroseJackass Report

    Following Spratt's success, other companies got in on the game. In the early 20th century, canned pet foods arrived, primarily using horse meat, which was abundant and inexpensive. In 1922, the Chappel Brothers introduced "Ken-L Ration," a canned dog food made which gained widespread popularity. This period also saw the introduction of commercial cat foods, as more households began keeping kitties as indoor pets.

    As the pet food industry grew, so too grew the need for regulation. In 1909, the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) was established to oversee animal feed quality and safety. By 1917, they’d included specific language for pet food, setting standards for ingredients and labeling and, in 1969, they established the definition for "complete and balanced" pet food, ensuring products met the nutritional needs of pets.
    #10

    Nothing Is Safe From Loki

    Cat reaching for spaghetti on a plate, showcasing animals looking for food.

    Prestigious_Paper_18 Report

    #11

    Go Nuts For The Donuts

    Two dogs eagerly eyeing a container of donuts, embodying animals looking at food.

    Eldiablotoro Report

    #12

    Willow Has Her Sights Set On Pizza

    Cat staring at a pizza box, embodying the concept of animals looking for food.

    ladyazzington Report

    The fifties brought with them dry kibble as a convenient and shelf-stable pet food option. Advancements in technology allowed pet food manufacturers to produce dry, palatable kibble in various shapes and sizes. These innovations coincided with the post-World War II economic boom, leading to increased pet ownership and a demand for more convenient pet care solutions.

    In recent decades, there has been a shift towards natural, organic, and raw feeding practices. Pet owners, increasingly conscious of their pets' health and wellness, seek out diets free from artificial additives and preservatives. The raw food movement advocates for diets consisting of uncooked meats, bones, and vegetables, aiming to mimic the ancestral diets of dogs and cats.
    #13

    Looking At Food Is My Cats' Favorite Hobby

    Cat peeking over a bowl of purple cereal, embodying "animals looking at food" curiosity.

    SligPants Report

    #14

    Can You Tell She Really Wanted Some Tacos?

    A black dog standing on hind legs, looking at food in a kitchen with checkered floor.

    _Astronato Report

    #15

    Hungry Boy

    Dog at a stadium seat watching food in foreground, capturing an animals looking at food moment.

    sjuttio Report

    The pet food industry often mirrors human dietary trends. As people gravitate towards gluten-free, grain-free, and plant-based diets, similar products have emerged in the pet food market. This alignment reflects the humanization of pets, with owners looking to provide their animal companions with diets comparable to their own.

    Could you say no to a pet’s longing gaze at what’s on your plate, or would you crumble at the first loving glance? Which animals in this list could you not deny? Upvote your favorites and leave a comment on the stares that pulled on your heartstrings hardest!
    #16

    Bryce And The Biscuit

    Cat curiously looking at a biscuit near a laptop, illustrating a scene fit for the theme of animals looking at food.

    wartaco95 Report

    #17

    Don't Think For A Second That I Don't Know What You're After!

    A dog sits by a table with pizza and food boxes, looking at the food.

    McMayhem27 Report

    jefbateman
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fact that there is still pizza there is a testament to this dog's self control!

    #18

    Focus

    Dog eagerly looking at a fry, capturing a moment of animals looking at food.

    ScientistFish27 Report

    #19

    Gizmo Might Be Blind, But He's Still Staring Down Our Seafood Boil

    Dog eyeing seafood boil on table, animals looking for food.

    themightyklang Report

    jefbateman
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he weren't blind, he would realize that smell is actually giant red bugs.

    #20

    Perfect For This Subreddit

    Dog looking at food on the stove, with a towel featuring a dog's silhouette in the kitchen.

    MadnessMaiden Report

    kayleecallahan
    Callie27
    Callie27
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every move you make Every step you take I'll be watching you

    #21

    Oh Boyo Oboyo Oboyo Oboyo Oboyo Oboyo Oboyo Oboyo

    A dog near seafood packages, eagerly eyeing food.

    rastroboy Report

    #22

    Charcuterie

    A dog behind a kitchen counter eagerly eyeing a table full of assorted food, embodying animals looking for food.

    clrjhnn Report

    #23

    Found In A Yelp Review Of A Local Restaurant

    A fluffy dog eagerly looking at plates of food, featuring tacos and rice dishes, with a drink cup nearby.

    the_dinks Report

    #24

    Toby Smells Bacon

    A cat intently looking at a plate of food with bacon, fruit, and pancakes.

    jortbert Report

    #25

    The Look Of Envy

    Cat curiously eyeing a sandwich on a plate, embodying the animals looking at food theme.

    Blue_Fox9 Report

    #26

    My Best Buddy, Bo, Who Was Laid To Rest Last Night, Loved His Birthday Steaks

    Dog eagerly eyeing a steak on a plate, tongue out, in a cozy room setting.

    moatesman69 Report

    #27

    Bento

    Two dogs eagerly looking at a delicious meal, highlighting animals looking at food theme.

    clrjhnn Report

    #28

    Buddy Why Are You Obsessed With Lemon Dill Hummus

    Cat licking its lips while eying a food container, eyes wide in anticipation.

    SligPants Report

    #29

    Awoken To The Smell Of Pizza

    Cat lounging on a blanket while someone holds a sandwich, with a TV in the background; animals looking for food.

    Rawrin20s Report

    #30

    Sammy Looking At My Sammy Part Deux!

    Dog looking at a sandwich, capturing animals and food interaction.

    drewsci Report

    #31

    So I See You're Having Some Popcorn

    Dog peeking through legs, appearing curious, as if looking for food.

    James324285241990 Report

    #32

    She Loves Food She Can’t Have

    A cat looking at a plate of cheese squares, embodying the theme of animals looking at food.

    macrohoe Report

    #33

    POV, You Are Holding A Sandwich

    A cat in a cozy living room gazes intently, perhaps looking for food.

    nexter2nd Report

    #34

    Burger Cat

    A curious cat looks at a hamburger, embodying the theme of "animals looking at food."

    Kissegrisen Report

    #35

    Lilah Eyeing Off The Garlic Naan

    Fluffy cat eyeing a plate of flatbread on the floor, fitting the theme of animals looking at food.

    TMiguelT Report

    #36

    Pippa Could Scarcely Resist The Urge To Lunge At My Homemade Gyoza

    Dog eagerly looking at a plate of dumplings, representing animals looking at food.

    StevenJanson Report

    #37

    Buddy's New Unrequited Love: Graham Crackers

    A cat curiously sniffs a package of crackers, showcasing typical animal behavior looking at food.

    SligPants Report

    #38

    No Cake For Kitties

    A cat sniffing a slice of cake on a table with a diet soda can nearby.

    StormofRavens Report

    #39

    Nice Crumpets, Shame If Something Was To Happen To Them

    Pug eyeing jam-topped crumpets on a plate while lying on a bed.

    CrabbyT777 Report

    #40

    Can I Has A Bite

    Cat under table watching a person take food from a box, illustrating animals looking at food theme

    kennedymf Report

    jefbateman
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never heard of the Crack Shack before (unless you count my neighbor's house).

    #41

    My Homemade Pizza

    Dog in the background watching as a hand holds a slice of pizza.

    jpirog Report

    #42

    Want Some Fish And Chips?

    Seagull looking for food through a car windshield at fries and sauce on the dashboard.

    TommyAllen Report

    #43

    Fuzzbert vs. Charcuterie Plate

    Orange cat intently eyeing a plate of cheese, crackers, and salami, representing animals looking at food.

    jujuflytrap Report

    #44

    "Gimme The Cheese"

    Cat curiously peeking over a bowl of macaroni, showcasing Reddit animals looking for food.

    FunEnforcer Report

