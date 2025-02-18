While you may be tempted to give Fido a bite off your plate the next time he’s giving you and your meal the side eye at the dinner table, take a moment to consider how far pet food has come since we first started spending quality time with our fluffy, furry companions.

The evolution of pet food is a fascinating journey that mirrors societal changes, scientific advancements, and shifting perceptions of animal companionship. From table scraps to specialized diets, the history of pet food reflects our growing understanding of animal nutrition and the deepening bond between people and their pets.