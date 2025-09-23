ADVERTISEMENT

Before the social media age, kids and teenagers aimed for more conventional professions like doctor, lawyer, artist, or entrepreneur. But once likes and views became a valuable form of currency, many young people are now aspiring to be influencers when they grow up.

And who can blame them? Anyone would jump at the chance to make a good living using nothing but their smartphones and an idea. And while a good chunk of folks have found success, many, many others fail miserably. The ones on this list are just some examples, and nope, we haven’t even scratched the surface.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with wanting to be an influencer. But if you must go down that path, try not to do it this way.