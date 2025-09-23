ADVERTISEMENT

Before the social media age, kids and teenagers aimed for more conventional professions like doctor, lawyer, artist, or entrepreneur. But once likes and views became a valuable form of currency, many young people are now aspiring to be influencers when they grow up. 

And who can blame them? Anyone would jump at the chance to make a good living using nothing but their smartphones and an idea. And while a good chunk of folks have found success, many, many others fail miserably. The ones on this list are just some examples, and nope, we haven’t even scratched the surface. 

There’s nothing inherently wrong with wanting to be an influencer. But if you must go down that path, try not to do it this way.

This Is A PSA

Woman influencer in blue skirt dangerously close to a bear in the forest

    #2

    The Influencer Boasted That She Was Swimming Among "Sea Foam", But In Reality She Was Swimming Close To The Mouth Of A Drainage Pipe

    Influencer at the beach with waves splashing

    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Ewwww pōo face 😂 EDIT: Because BP are worried the word pōo will offended your innocent minds...

    #3

    The Reflection Says Her Hips Do Lie

    Influencer posing on a yacht in a beige fitted dress

    A 2023 survey by Morning Consult revealed that 57% of Gen Z kids want to be influencers. Their older contemporaries also aspire for such a profession, accounting for 41%. 

    As Morning Consult brands analyst Ellyn Briggs tells CNBC, the “no-frills, direct-to-cam, low-editing” type of content has been booming since the explosion of TikTok, making the barrier to entry extremely low.

    #4

    Not Insta But... I Can't Even

    Fashion influencer posing outdoors on a rooftop

    #5

    Finally Found An Unfiltered Photo Of Her

    Side-by-side images of an influencer wearing a mustard blouse, showing a posed and candid moment for influencer call out content.

    I always knew her photos were filtered af, and have been super curious to figure out what she looks like. Finally saw her in a tagged photo.

    #6

    Thinking About This Influencer Who Can't Spell Voilà

    Influencer taking a mirror selfie

    However, seasoned creators would be the first to say that being a successful content creator isn’t a walk in the park. As a journalist, author, and podcaster, Taylor Lorenz tells CNBC in another interview that it’s similar to running your “own independent media company.” 

    “Most startups fail, and I think most media startups fail, too,” she said.
    #7

    I Need To Re-Learn Anatomy After Seeing What Influencers Look Like These Days

    Influencer in a yellow dress posing on a wooden table

    #8

    The Reflection... I Literally Use This Girl's Fitness App

    Woman influencer in black athletic outfit

    #9

    Insta Pics vs. TV Candid. Also, He Licked A Public Toilet For The “Coronavirus Challenge” And Had Covid-19

    Two young influencers with curly hair

    Linktree’s 2022 Creator Report painted a picture of how challenging being an influencer can be. Findings revealed that only 12% of full-time content creators earn more than $50,000 annually. That pales in comparison to the 46% who make under $1,000 in a year. 

    As for part-time creators, a meager three percent make over $50,000 annually. Meanwhile, 68% don’t make $1,000.

    #10

    Same Picture Posted By Each Sibling On Their Account

    Couple posing closely together outdoors

    RiceRiceBaby 929
    RiceRiceBaby 929
    RiceRiceBaby 929
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It's sad enough to filter your own photo. To feel the need to filter your sibling as well is just wrong. What a tw@t 😳

    #11

    That Dog Is Smooth As Hell

    Influencer in an embellished gown holding a small dog

    #12

    Influencer Trying To Influence A New Hairstyle By Shaving An Exaggerated Part Into Her Scalp

    Two influencers making outrageous facial expressions

    Audiences may only see the superficial side of many influencers. What they don’t sense is the stress that happens behind the scenes. For Hannah Williams of the TikTok account Salary Transparent Street, it’s a daily grind. 

    “It’s just constant, Monday through Sunday,” she said in the same CNBC interview, adding, “the internet’s on, so you’re on as well.”

    #13

    That’s One Way To Sweep The Leg

    Influencer wearing black dress and balloons skiing on snow

    #14

    Saw This TikTok Of Her Getting Her Makeup Done vs. What She Posts On Instagram

    Blonde influencers getting makeup and posing confidently

    #15

    This Is An Instagram Model Lying About Having Heterochromia (A Brown And A Blue Eye)

    Close-up photos of a young girl and a female influencer

    She wore one contact lens until her father exposed her, posting a childhood photo of her with her natural eyes. Then she went to India to have a dangerous operation to colour one eye blue.

    Full-time creator Caroline Lasher shared a similar sentiment, noting the struggle of being your own photographer, videographer, and editor. Nights out involve having a tripod on hand to see if there are Instagram-worthy spots in town. 

    Lasher, who is in her early 20s, says she has burned out from her 12-hour days, where her only breaks were to grab a meal. Yet, she powers through, while also admitting that being inactive may “hurt” her. 
    #16

    Apparently, He Dropped Out Of College To Model. His Photos Are Filled With Crazy Edits Like These, One On The Right Is From A Video

    Two influencers posing and dancing outdoors

    #17

    Tiktoker Licks "Jellyfish", Doesn't Know It Is A Portuguese Man 'O War, One Of The Most Venomous Animals Known

    Influencer dangerously handling and licking a blue jellyfish on a beach

    #18

    Elevated Surfaces Might Be The Final Boss Of Influencing

    Influencers posing on a snowy mountain

    #19

    “No Filter” But Instagram Says Otherwise At The Top

    Person wearing pink mask and colored contact lenses

    #20

    Her Instagram Post vs. Instagram Tagged

    Blonde influencer posing with hand on face

    #21

    Océane Acting Like She’s Traveling In Business Class When She’s Actually In Economy. The Worst Part Is She Took The Time To Snap A Pic In Business Just To Flex

    Influencer in casual outfit inside airplane

    #22

    IG Post Versus Video Still

    Two influencers wearing similar white satin dresses

    CD King
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That is awesome. That one seems to never let her guard down

    #23

    No Eyes Are The Same, I Guess

    Two influencers posing outdoors in casual clothing

    #24

    She Could've Just Said The Truth

    Influencer posing against wall while taking self-timed photos

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Had "the unique opportunity..." but chose otherwise.

    #25

    This Gem

    Young woman provocatively sitting and jumping on a vintage pink car

    #26

    Sometimes You Just Gotta Quit While You’re Ahead, Even If You’re Not Ahead At All

    Influencer posing on rocks by the ocean repeatedly splashed by waves

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    The ocean, washing 💩 off the rocks since the beginning of time!

    #27

    Influencers In The Wind

    Influencer posing dangerously on Cape of Good Hope sign

    #28

    Insta vs. Youtube

    Two influencers posing in different outfits

    #29

    When The Very Thing You Rely On Betrays You

    Influencer taking a selfie with phone displaying an edited image

    #30

    She Went To The Ocean To Throw Her Dead Mother’s Ashes Into It And They Blew Back In Her Face

    Woman influencer throwing an object into the ocean

    #31

    Screenshot From A Video vs. Instagram

    Young influencer with bleached hair showing a makeup fail

    #32

    Faking A Digital Signage Screen: Check Your Reflections

    Woman influencer sitting on mall floor

    #33

    Kira Kirby Is Psychotically Obsessed With Getting Engaged. He Still Has Not Proposed

    Woman in a white dress surprised by a fake proposal

    #34

    This Colombian Actor. For Once, IMDb Lies, And Instagram Tells The Truth

    Two male influencers with beards posing

    #35

    They Even Have Fake Rain

    Two influencers wearing wet white shirts

    #36

    I Just Saw This Legitimately Posted And Nobody Is Noticing The Little Arm, Or The Bent Window Frame

    Influencer posing indoors by a large window

    #37

    Insta vs. Morning Show

    Two blonde influencers posing for selfies

    #38

    Same Person On Instagram And Screenshot On Television

    Two different women influencers shown in side-by-side images

    #39

    Youtube Influencer Uses Heat Protection Glove On The Wrong Hand

    Woman influencer using a pink hair styling brush

    #40

    Influencer Falls Down At Premiere

    Person in blue jacket and black skirt falling down

    #41

    If I Had A Dollar For Every Time I’ve Fallen Down These Stairs

    Influencer in a suit walking down a modern staircase

    #42

    This Was Doomed From The Start

    Influencer posing dramatically in front of a white door

    #43

    Took Me 15 Tries To Pause At This Specific Moment

    Young influencer posing indoors with long dark hair

    #44

    Could Not Have Gone Better

    Woman on beach swing flips over

    #45

    This Is Just Sad And Unnecessary

    Four influencers posing in fashion outfits

    #46

    Her Promo Picture On Social Media vs. Photo From Her Promo Event

    Two influencers promoting products with elderly women

    #47

    What A Gender Reveal

    A gender reveal event with influencers dressed in white

