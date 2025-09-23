47 Influencers That Were Being So Ridiculous, People Had To Call Them Out
Before the social media age, kids and teenagers aimed for more conventional professions like doctor, lawyer, artist, or entrepreneur. But once likes and views became a valuable form of currency, many young people are now aspiring to be influencers when they grow up.
And who can blame them? Anyone would jump at the chance to make a good living using nothing but their smartphones and an idea. And while a good chunk of folks have found success, many, many others fail miserably. The ones on this list are just some examples, and nope, we haven’t even scratched the surface.
There’s nothing inherently wrong with wanting to be an influencer. But if you must go down that path, try not to do it this way.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Is A PSA
The Influencer Boasted That She Was Swimming Among "Sea Foam", But In Reality She Was Swimming Close To The Mouth Of A Drainage Pipe
The Reflection Says Her Hips Do Lie
A 2023 survey by Morning Consult revealed that 57% of Gen Z kids want to be influencers. Their older contemporaries also aspire for such a profession, accounting for 41%.
As Morning Consult brands analyst Ellyn Briggs tells CNBC, the “no-frills, direct-to-cam, low-editing” type of content has been booming since the explosion of TikTok, making the barrier to entry extremely low.
Not Insta But... I Can't Even
Finally Found An Unfiltered Photo Of Her
I always knew her photos were filtered af, and have been super curious to figure out what she looks like. Finally saw her in a tagged photo.
Thinking About This Influencer Who Can't Spell Voilà
However, seasoned creators would be the first to say that being a successful content creator isn’t a walk in the park. As a journalist, author, and podcaster, Taylor Lorenz tells CNBC in another interview that it’s similar to running your “own independent media company.”
“Most startups fail, and I think most media startups fail, too,” she said.
I Need To Re-Learn Anatomy After Seeing What Influencers Look Like These Days
The Reflection... I Literally Use This Girl's Fitness App
Insta Pics vs. TV Candid. Also, He Licked A Public Toilet For The “Coronavirus Challenge” And Had Covid-19
Linktree’s 2022 Creator Report painted a picture of how challenging being an influencer can be. Findings revealed that only 12% of full-time content creators earn more than $50,000 annually. That pales in comparison to the 46% who make under $1,000 in a year.
As for part-time creators, a meager three percent make over $50,000 annually. Meanwhile, 68% don’t make $1,000.
Same Picture Posted By Each Sibling On Their Account
It's sad enough to filter your own photo. To feel the need to filter your sibling as well is just wrong. What a tw@t 😳
Influencer Trying To Influence A New Hairstyle By Shaving An Exaggerated Part Into Her Scalp
Audiences may only see the superficial side of many influencers. What they don’t sense is the stress that happens behind the scenes. For Hannah Williams of the TikTok account Salary Transparent Street, it’s a daily grind.
“It’s just constant, Monday through Sunday,” she said in the same CNBC interview, adding, “the internet’s on, so you’re on as well.”
That’s One Way To Sweep The Leg
Saw This TikTok Of Her Getting Her Makeup Done vs. What She Posts On Instagram
This Is An Instagram Model Lying About Having Heterochromia (A Brown And A Blue Eye)
She wore one contact lens until her father exposed her, posting a childhood photo of her with her natural eyes. Then she went to India to have a dangerous operation to colour one eye blue.
Full-time creator Caroline Lasher shared a similar sentiment, noting the struggle of being your own photographer, videographer, and editor. Nights out involve having a tripod on hand to see if there are Instagram-worthy spots in town.
Lasher, who is in her early 20s, says she has burned out from her 12-hour days, where her only breaks were to grab a meal. Yet, she powers through, while also admitting that being inactive may “hurt” her.
Apparently, He Dropped Out Of College To Model. His Photos Are Filled With Crazy Edits Like These, One On The Right Is From A Video
Tiktoker Licks "Jellyfish", Doesn't Know It Is A Portuguese Man 'O War, One Of The Most Venomous Animals Known
Elevated Surfaces Might Be The Final Boss Of Influencing
“No Filter” But Instagram Says Otherwise At The Top
Her Instagram Post vs. Instagram Tagged
Océane Acting Like She’s Traveling In Business Class When She’s Actually In Economy. The Worst Part Is She Took The Time To Snap A Pic In Business Just To Flex
IG Post Versus Video Still
No Eyes Are The Same, I Guess
The guy looks like an alien trying to masquerade as a human