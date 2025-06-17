Creating engaging content on social media for a wide audience isn’t an easy task. Especially when there’s fierce competition from the other 127 million influencers worldwide, who could be creating and doing things quicker and better than you. So to stand out, some online personalities are prepared to do whatever it takes to make original content or take the perfect shot. The Instagram account ‘Influencers In The Wild’ is brimming with examples of content creators doing the most for content’s sake, often embarrassing themselves in the process. Scroll down to find these instances below, and don’t forget to upvote those that felt painful to watch.

#1 Thank You Officer! Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Brightest Person You’ll See Today Share icon

#3 Meditation On Camera Share icon

#4 It’s Too Early For This Nonsense Share icon

#5 Can’t Keep Up With All The Trends Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Felt The Need To Make Sure Everyone See’s This Amazing Video Again Share icon

#7 Bird Kind Of Stole The Show Share icon

#8 I Think We Call This An Arsonist Share icon

#9 Your Life Isn’t Worth A Few Likes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 The Pure Look Of Horror On Bernie’s Face Share icon

#11 That’s One Way To Sweep The Leg Share icon

#12 Could Not Have Gone Better Share icon

#13 Blue Shorts Guy Was Giving It His All Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 The Slopes Are No Place For This Type Of Behavior! Share icon

#15 The World Was A Better Place Before I Saw This Video Share icon

#16 This Should Be Required For All Pregnancy Photoshoots Share icon

#17 Paid A Small Fortune For That Extra Leg Room Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 No Time Like The Present To Flex The Fit Share icon

#19 Little Speed Bump Share icon

#21 All I See Is Speed Bumps! Kidding Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 She Belongs To The Sea Now Share icon

#23 All I See Is Speed Bumps! Kidding Share icon

#24 Poseidon Posted This Himself Share icon

#25 Marlena Velez, A 22-Year-Old TikTok Influencer With 300,000 Followers, Was Arrested For Theft At A Target Store In Cape Coral Share icon On October 30, she attempted to steal merchandise worth $500 by scanning fake barcodes with lower prices at self-checkout. Velez filmed part of her theft for social media, and Target’s Loss Prevention team identified her through security footage. After the Cape Coral Police Department posted her picture online, an anonymous tip revealed her identity through her Instagram handle. She was subsequently arrested and taken to Lee County Jail, facing petit theft charges, and later reactivated her TikTok account with comments disabled.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Are Those 15 Foot Waves?!? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Shame. Shame. Shame Share icon

#33 Airports Are A Scary Place Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Did She Even Drink It? Share icon

#35 You Ain’t Helping If It’s Not On Camera Share icon

#36 How? How Can You Wake Up And Decide This Is The Plan For The Day Share icon

#37 No Time Like The Present To Show Off The Gains Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Can Someone Find Me The Other Video On The Chairlift?! Share icon

#39 The Slopes Are No Place For This Type Of Behavior! Share icon

#40 This Guy Is All Of Us Share icon

#41 Yes The World Does Revolve Around Him Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Cameraman Has A Mouth On Him! Share icon

#43 This Beach Needs To Be Disinfected Share icon

#45 Women In The Black And White Hoodie Said Nope Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Think That Was A Little Uncalled For! Share icon

#47 The Eyes Speak A Thousand Words Share icon

#48 No Time Like The Present To Show Off The Gains Share icon

#49 Hope Everyone There Gets Out Safely Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Her Phone Decided Enough Was Enough Share icon