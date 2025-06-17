ADVERTISEMENT

Creating engaging content on social media for a wide audience isn’t an easy task. Especially when there’s fierce competition from the other 127 million influencers worldwide, who could be creating and doing things quicker and better than you. So to stand out, some online personalities are prepared to do whatever it takes to make original content or take the perfect shot. The Instagram account ‘Influencers In The Wild’ is brimming with examples of content creators doing the most for content’s sake, often embarrassing themselves in the process. Scroll down to find these instances below, and don’t forget to upvote those that felt painful to watch.

#1

Thank You Officer!

Influencer performing wildly for views at a crowded historic site confronted by local police in Rome.

influencersinthewild Report

hea_c avatar
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Oh it's those people walking around blasting music on a huge speaker.

    #2

    Brightest Person You’ll See Today

    Influencer taking risky selfie dangerously close to a resting bison in an open natural park for views.

    influencersinthewild Report

    coolsdudes2 avatar
    Jay
    Jay
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    People act like these wild animals are cute babies that they can huddle. Believe me, it's one of the worst things tourists do here in Colorado and I have to laugh when an elk or bison charges them

    #3

    Meditation On Camera

    Influencer taking a selfie at a restaurant table with food, showcasing unhinged behavior for views and online attention.

    influencersinthewild Report

    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Trying to eat with eyes closed ? Some influencer 🤣🤣🤣

    #4

    It’s Too Early For This Nonsense

    Group of unhinged influencers performing crazy stunts with luggage at 3am, capturing attention for views and shaming.

    influencersinthewild Report

    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    If that's the worst thing you see at an airport, well....?

    #5

    Can’t Keep Up With All The Trends

    Influencer standing by a fence and stepping on a rat trap, showing unhinged actions for views and social media fame.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #6

    Felt The Need To Make Sure Everyone See’s This Amazing Video Again

    Unhinged influencer in red dress surrounded by horses in a rocky desert setting, capturing chaotic moments for views.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #7

    Bird Kind Of Stole The Show

    Person posing with colorful painted wings on a wall next to a bird with painted wings, showcasing unhinged influencers.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #8

    I Think We Call This An Arsonist

    Influencer performing a dangerous stunt with fire on a busy street, showcasing unhinged actions for crazy views.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #9

    Your Life Isn’t Worth A Few Likes

    Influencer in a red dress dangerously hanging off a moving train in a forested area for views and social media attention.

    influencersinthewild Report

    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Is this the one that got smacked by a tree or bush 🤣🤣🤣

    #10

    The Pure Look Of Horror On Bernie’s Face

    Two side-by-side images showing unhinged influencers doing crazy stunts for views on a city street and indoors.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #11

    That’s One Way To Sweep The Leg

    Influencer skiing with black balloons and a black dress causing a snow spray stunt for unhinged influencer views.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #12

    Could Not Have Gone Better

    Influencer performing a risky stunt on a beach swing, falling into the water and sand for views and attention.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #13

    Blue Shorts Guy Was Giving It His All

    Two unhinged influencers posing dangerously close to ocean waves on the beach, doing crazy stunts for views.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #14

    The Slopes Are No Place For This Type Of Behavior!

    Influencer wearing pink coat and headphones, performing wild actions in the snow for views and social media attention.

    influencersinthewild Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Someone needs to tell her the outfits in SSX 3 is pure fictional fantasy.

    #15

    The World Was A Better Place Before I Saw This Video

    Three influencers wearing colorful mermaid tails acting unhinged and doing crazy stunts for views on a sandy beach.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #16

    This Should Be Required For All Pregnancy Photoshoots

    Unhinged influencer wearing a dinosaur headpiece posing for photos outside a building for crazy views and shaming.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #17

    Paid A Small Fortune For That Extra Leg Room

    Influencer on plane taking photo of feet stretched out by exit row, showing unhinged behavior for views and social media attention.

    edgyy_memes Report

    #18

    No Time Like The Present To Flex The Fit

    Man in a dark jacket standing beside a baby in a hospital incubator, showing concern and emotion for views.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #19

    Little Speed Bump

    Influencer dressed as a turtle crawling on the street while a woman approaches, showcasing unhinged influencer behavior.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #20

    Only Reasonable Thing To Do

    influencersinthewild Report

    #21

    All I See Is Speed Bumps! Kidding

    Three unhinged influencers causing chaos on a road at night for views, holding objects and blocking traffic dangerously.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #22

    She Belongs To The Sea Now

    Influencer at the beach engaging with waves, showcasing unhinged behavior for views and sparking online controversy.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #23

    All I See Is Speed Bumps! Kidding

    Unhinged influencers filming themselves doing crazy stunts in the rain for views on a city street near a bench.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #24

    Poseidon Posted This Himself

    Woman at the beach in a bikini, representing unhinged influencers doing crazy things for views on sandy shore.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #25

    Marlena Velez, A 22-Year-Old TikTok Influencer With 300,000 Followers, Was Arrested For Theft At A Target Store In Cape Coral

    Mugshots of an influencer arrested for scanning fake barcodes at Target to gain views on social media platforms.

    On October 30, she attempted to steal merchandise worth $500 by scanning fake barcodes with lower prices at self-checkout. Velez filmed part of her theft for social media, and Target’s Loss Prevention team identified her through security footage. After the Cape Coral Police Department posted her picture online, an anonymous tip revealed her identity through her Instagram handle. She was subsequently arrested and taken to Lee County Jail, facing petit theft charges, and later reactivated her TikTok account with comments disabled.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #26

    That’s A Look Of Pure Disbelief And Disgust

    influencersinthewild Report

    #27

    Stampede On Isle 4

    influencersinthewild Report

    #28

    Are Those 15 Foot Waves?!?

    Two girls on a lakeshore with a surfboard attempting crazy influencer antics for views and Instagram photos.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #29

    She’s Okay!

    Influencer standing on rocks near ocean gets hit by a large wave while filming for views and unhinged content.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #30

    Shame. Shame. Shame

    Burnt trees and a rusted, destroyed car by the sea with people near the wreckage, showing unhinged influencer stunt aftermath.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #31

    “Serenade Of The Seas” Makes A Lot Of Sense Right Now

    influencersinthewild Report

    #32

    No Such Thing As Time In The Airport

    influencersinthewild Report

    #33

    Airports Are A Scary Place

    Influencer filming content at LAX airport before a flight, showcasing unhinged behavior for views and attention.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #34

    Did She Even Drink It?

    Woman in pink outfit drinking from and throwing a cup outdoors, illustrating unhinged influencers doing crazy things for views.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #35

    You Ain’t Helping If It’s Not On Camera

    Influencers doing unhinged photo shoots during a Hurricane Helene beach cleanup, seeking views and attention.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #36

    How? How Can You Wake Up And Decide This Is The Plan For The Day

    Shirtless influencer wearing a hat and black shorts performing a stunt in a park, attracting attention from seated people.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #37

    No Time Like The Present To Show Off The Gains

    Influencers on a beach filming for views, one flexing muscles, capturing unhinged moments for social media content.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #38

    Can Someone Find Me The Other Video On The Chairlift?!

    Snowboarders spray snow on unhinged influencers performing risky stunts for views on a snowy mountain slope.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #39

    The Slopes Are No Place For This Type Of Behavior!

    Influencer wearing minimal clothing in snow next to a person in winter coat, highlighting unhinged influencer behavior for views.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #40

    This Guy Is All Of Us

    Group of people at a bar with expressions showing surprise and disappointment, capturing unhinged influencer moments.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #41

    Yes The World Does Revolve Around Him

    Unhinged influencer posing in a pool area wearing a white robe and slides while others swim and relax nearby.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #42

    Cameraman Has A Mouth On Him!

    Influencer performing wild antics at airport gate 56D for views, drawing attention and controversy from travelers nearby.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #43

    This Beach Needs To Be Disinfected

    Influencer taking risky actions on the beach for views in unhinged behavior that deserves public shaming.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #44

    Whatever Course He’s Selling. I Want In!

    influencersinthewild Report

    #45

    Women In The Black And White Hoodie Said Nope

    Woman casually walking while influencer behind her performs wild dance for views on a city street with trees and cars

    influencersinthewild Report

    #46

    Think That Was A Little Uncalled For!

    Two images showing influencers using bright phone lights in a dim restaurant, capturing unhinged moments for views.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #47

    The Eyes Speak A Thousand Words

    Influencers taking daring photos at a scenic poolside location, showcasing unhinged behavior for more views.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #48

    No Time Like The Present To Show Off The Gains

    Two unhinged influencers near a large fire at night, risking safety for views and attention on social media.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #49

    Hope Everyone There Gets Out Safely

    Two unhinged influencers on a rooftop filming a risky stunt for views, capturing the craziest moments for social media.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #50

    Her Phone Decided Enough Was Enough

    Influencer in a pink bikini posing provocatively in a small pool, showcasing unhinged behavior for views and attention.

    influencersinthewild Report

    #51

    Just Drink It Already!

    Influencer in a turquoise swimsuit taking videos at the beach under palm trees and a thatched umbrella.

    influencersinthewild Report

