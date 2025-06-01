ADVERTISEMENT

In what was promoted as a moment of raw vulnerability, popular Australian influencer Sam Guggenheimer spoke about the toll that being a social media figure has had on her mental health—but not everyone is buying it.

The 23-year-old, who has close to 350,000 followers on TikTok, opened up about her long-standing battles with depression, anxiety, and what she described as an “aggressive” eating disorder.

“Mental health challenges have been a constant part of my journey,” Guggenheimer said. “They’ve shaped me into the person I am today.”

While the model presented her story as one of growth, many are skeptical of her motives, especially since her testimony was part of a corporate-sponsored awareness campaign.

“If she really cared, she’d walk away from the influencer lifestyle altogether,” a reader wrote.

“I call BS. This is a PR campaign with a paycheck attached,” another wrote. “Let’s not pretend it’s a public service.”

Guggenheimer’s message is part of Can We Talk?, a national mental health awareness campaign by News Corp Australia in partnership with Medibank.

The campaign aims to tackle Australia’s escalating mental health crisis by encouraging open conversations, particularly among younger generations like Gen Z, who are reporting record levels of anxiety and depression.

Guggenheimer’s contribution is framed within this initiative, which is designed to empower Australians with the tools to “have the most important conversation of their life.”

However, many netizens saw the inclusion of a social media influencer as a tone-deaf move, as social media has been, according to some experts, instrumental in causing the mental health crisis the campaign is trying to tackle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Guggenheimer (@s4mguggenheimer)

The model described her lowest moments as periods of extreme fatigue, loss of interest in the things she loves, and a general sense of going through the motions without real purpose. She explained how these feelings are then aggravated by seeing idealized versions of others online.

“With so much access to people’s curated lives online, it’s easy to fall into the trap of comparison,” she said.

Some people considered the inclusion of the model in the campaign as a “tone-deaf” move that undermines the message it’s trying to spread

However, that message is complicated by her own brand. For instance, her Instagram feed is flooded with polished shots, sponsored content, and glamorous outfits.

It’s a page full of photos that wouldn’t look out of place in a Vogue editorial, and that viewers would never imagine belongs to someone living with depression and anxiety—it’s precisely the kind of content she now warns can damage mental health.

To her credit, Guggenheimer doesn’t pretend that recovery is easy or that she’s immune to the toxicity of the very platform she profits from.

“Although some of the darkest days felt never-ending, there was always a part of me that knew there was light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Guggenheimer (@s4mguggenheimer)

For her, the most effective form of recovery is combining rigorous physical activity with in-person social activities. “Being physically active every day has truly transformed my self-esteem and my belief in my ability to overcome challenges,” she added.

“Lean on the people around you. Build and nurture your real-life relationships,” the model continued, before issuing a warning to her audience. “Remember: what you see online is often just a highlight reel.”

For the model, lifting the veil of her seemingly idyllic life to talk about her struggles wasn’t an easy task

While many recognized the importance of her message, many online believed the optics were jarring. An influencer who’s built a career on aesthetics, branding, and lifestyle promotion is now sounding the alarm on the same curated culture that fuels her popularity.

It’s a paradox that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

For Guggenheimer, this marks an attempt at shifting the narrative by being more open with her followers, a task she recognized isn’t easy for anyone—let alone someone like her.

“Being vulnerable, whether online or in real life, can feel daunting, but it also creates real connection and understanding,” she said.

“It reminds everyone that no one’s life is perfect—and having these conversations can truly save lives.”

“We are often our own worst critics and can be incredibly harsh on ourselves—in ways we would never treat another person,” she continued. “Don’t beat yourself up over mistakes or imperfections.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Guggenheimer (@s4mguggenheimer)

Despite how well-intentioned her words might’ve been, in a world where influencers are simultaneously the architects and critics of a culture that thrives on appearance and perfection—whether by using filters or glossing over the less savory aspects of their lives—it’s hard to ignore the irony.

For more skeptical readers, her message ended up sounding less like awareness, and more like damage control.

“Get a job.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the model’s message

