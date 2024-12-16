“We Are Tired”: Millennial Mom Slams “Impossible” Expectations Set By Gen Z

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman from Florida, USA, pushed back against Gen Z‘s ever-changing fashion and beauty trends, sparking heated debate online. Taking to her Instagram page on December 6, self-proclaimed “millennial mom” Sara Wiles shared a Reel where she urged her peers to stop stressing about staying on-trend.

In the viral clip, which amassed over 1 million views, the 38-year-old from Tequesta, Florida, commended her fellow millennials for their efforts to keep pace with the ever-evolving standards set by Gen Z influencers online.

Gen Zs were born between 1997 and 2012 and are aged between 12 and 27, while millennials were born between 1981 and 1996 and are aged between 28 and 43.

“It’s impossible to keep up with these f*****g trends,” Sara bluntly exclaimed in her video.

She continued: “Are the bodysuits in? Which socks are we wearing? Are we still wearing the chunky hoops?”

The momfluencer argued that her demographic is “confused” about fashion trends, as opposed to the younger generation, as “these adorable childless babies from Gen Z have the time to know.”

Sara went on to claim that people in their late thirties were the first generation to “attempt to keep up” with newer trends.

She quipped about older generations “giving up” on trends and looking like the “Golden Girls” before praising other mothers like herself for making efforts to follow what’s fashionable.

The content creator wrote in the caption: “Holding space for our a** cracks that are about to be on display if low-rise jeans really are back…

“Send to your friend who ALWAYS knows what’s in style or the one who never does ;) !!”

The momfluencer sparked a heated debate online

The Reel drew different reactions, as an Instagram user commented: “Have no time for trends, especially ones I already know didn’t look good when I was 12, let alone 42.”

A person wrote: “They can bury me in my skinny jeans.”

Someone else penned: “41 years young over here… I found my way into Abercrombie today.”

“Tried on a mini jean skirt as a joke… and then was like wait this is cute. And then bought it.”

A separate individual chimed in: “I literally don’t want Gen Z to think I’m cool. I just want to be comfy.”

Sara expressed that as an “elder millennial,” balancing kids, careers, and aging parents makes it hard to keep up with ever-changing trends while trying to feel hip.

“We are tired and many of us have kids, careers, and aging parents (hello sandwich generation),” Sara told Newsweek on Sunday (December 15).

She continued: “We want to be cool and keep up because we want to feel hip, but it’s so hard with everything else we’re managing as an elder millennial.

Sara urged her peers to stop stressing about staying on-trend

“What socks are we wearing? I just came around to high-rise jeans, and now it’s going back down again.

“I saw a TikTok that said gloss is back and I thought, when did it go out and who is making these rules?

“I work from home so I have a lot of flexibility in what I wear, and even I can’t figure out how to not be stuck in the early 2000s sometimes.”

“It’s impossible to keep up with these f*****g trends,” Sara bluntly exclaimed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Wiles | Millennial Mom + Virtual Assistant Educator (@sara_wiles)

The candid mom went on to advise people to wear what makes them feel confident and follow attainable styles, not the extremes of trends.

She said: “If one of these cute Gen Z girlies could create an easy and accessible account to help us keep up and be clear about what’s in and what’s out, that person would crush it.

“We would be forever indebted to that national treasure.”

“I will wear no show socks forever,” a reader quipped

