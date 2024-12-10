Mom Under Police Investigation After Sharing Controversial Viral Video Of Son Flinching At Dad

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok influencer Hannah Hiatt, known as “Nurse Hannah,” is under police investigation following multiple reports to Child Protective Services (CPS) after a controversial video showing her young son flinching at his father’s approach. The video, which has since been deleted, sparked concerns about possible abuse, though Hiatt defended the incident, claiming her family was simply playing.

Trigger warning: child abuse – The Ogden, Utah, USA Police Department confirmed that “there is an open, active investigation into” Hiatt, who goes by @hannah_bhiatt on TikTok and previously went by @nursehannahbh, People reported on Monday (December 9).

TikTok influencer Hannah Hiatt, known as “Nurse Hannah,” is under police investigation

“There is a detective assigned to the case,” a spokesperson for the department told People.

The spokesperson did not reportedly elaborate on what the investigation would entail or if there would be public updates forthcoming.

The investigation was sparked, the department reportedly said, by a slew of reports made to CPS and to the police department itself following Hiatt’s viral video posted on TikTok earlier this month.

The parenting content creator sparked controversy on TikTok after a now-deleted video showed her young son flinching as his father approached him in a grocery store.

Some viewers speculated the child’s reaction might indicate fear or trauma, while some suggested sensory issues or overstimulation, Bored Panda previously reported.

Hiatt initially shared a video in which her son, James, seemingly flinched when her husband approached the little boy while he was sitting in a shopping cart.

While the original video isn’t available on Hannah’s TikTok page anymore, it has been re-shared on social media.

A person re-shared the controversial clip on TikTok, writing in the caption: “Why is a toddler that age FLINTCHING at anything? This needs to be looked into.”

It follows multiple reports to Child Protective Services (CPS)

Children who are being physically abused may have injuries like burns, bites, cuts, bruises, or broken bones, Kent Council’s Family Hub explains. These may not match any reason given for their cause.

The child may seem afraid of a particular person. They may flinch if they are touched or seem withdrawn.

YouTuber Melina Tesi subsequently re-shared a clip on December 3, in which Hiatt clarified: “If you know me in real life, this whole crazy husband thing, it’s satire.”

The momfluencer had been sharing videos on TikTok seemingly shedding a humorous and negative light on her “lazy” husband.

“My husband is the sweetest, nicest, kindest, most loving, most nurturing father in the entire world,” Hiatt exclaimed.

She went on to share that her husband and her little boy James had the “strongest bond” she’d ever witnessed between a father and a son.

People reported to CPS after a controversial video showed Hiatt’s young son flinching at his father’s approach

“In the video that you guys are all freaking out about, they’re just playing,” Hiatt explained, adding that James and her husband were always playing with each other.

Hiatt went on to slam comparisons with Ruby Franke, an American prisoner and former family vlogger who ran the now-defunct YouTube channel, 8 Passengers.

Ruby’s story underscores broader ethical concerns about privacy, consent, and the commodification of family life on social media.

The Utah-based former parenting influencer gained notoriety for promoting strict parenting methods to her 2.5 million subscribers.

Her channel, active from 2015 until its 2021 deactivation, faced criticism for harsh disciplinary practices, including withholding meals and isolating children as punishment.

In August 2023, Ruby and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were arrested on child abuse charges after Ruby’s 12-year-old son escaped from Jodi’s home, appearing malnourished and bound with duct tape.

The video, which has since been deleted, sparked concerns about possible abuse

The case highlighted the potential dangers of family vlogging, as critics have argued such channels exploit children for content and normalize harmful behaviors under the guise of parenting advice.

Hiatt previously faced criticism for a video she posted of her cleanup process after her first-day solo with both of her children, filmed while she was one month postpartum, according to People.

In the video, which went viral, she counted 17 dirty diapers strewn around her house.

Hiatt defended the incident, claiming her family was simply playing

“It’s embarrassing, I know,” she admitted in the video.

Hiatt told People earlier that she had “no idea” the 17 diapers video would go viral, adding: “I just pulled out my phone and filmed a funny video.”

She said at the time: “I didn’t think it was going to be controversial or honestly attract attention whatsoever.”

