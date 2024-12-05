Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
New Twist In Hannah Kobayashi’s Case As “Missing” Woman Is Linked To Green Card Marriage Scam
Crime, News

New Twist In Hannah Kobayashi’s Case As “Missing” Woman Is Linked To Green Card Marriage Scam

Hannah Kobayashi, who disappeared on November 8 and has since been classified as a “voluntary” missing person, is now believed to have been involved in a green card marriage scam. Documents discovered by her mother reportedly suggested the 30-year-old may have been scammed out of money through the scheme.

The case of the Hawaiian photographer whose father tragically died by suicide during the search for her just took another significant unexpected turn. 

Highlights
  • Hannah Kobayashi's disappearance linked to a green card marriage scam.
  • FBI joins investigation into potential secret marriage for financial gain.
  • Family attorney states marriage not verified; documents turned over to FBI.
  • Kobayashi declared 'voluntary' missing person after crossing into Mexico.
What People Think

  • Sympathetic Ally: Believes Hannah is a victim caught in a complex scam and deserves support and understanding.

  • Skeptical Observer: Questions Hannah's motives, seeing possible manipulation for personal gain and deception.

  • Conspiracy Theorist: Suspects deeper multi-layered plots involving trafficking and cult activities behind the scenes.

The FBI is now reportedly joining the ongoing investigation following Kobayashi’s mother’s discovery of a possible secret marriage for financial gain.

Kobayashi was supposedly scammed out of the proceeds of a purported immigration scheme possibly concocted by her former partner, who left Maui, Hawaii, with Kobayashi on November 8 and landed at LAX with plans to catch a connecting flight to New York City, insiders told Los Angeles Magazine on Wednesday (December 4).

Hannah Kobayashi disappeared on November 8 after missing her connecting flight from Los Angeles to New York

Woman in dim light with long hair, linked to green card marriage scam investigation.

Image credits: Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi

Kobayashi was reportedly on the plane with her new husband, Alan Cacace, an Argentinian man whose own girlfriend, Marianna, was also on the flight with Kobayashi’s ex, the sources told the magazine.

The possible visa scam was uncovered by Kobayashi’s mother, Brandi Yee, sources told Los Angeles Magazine.

Yee reportedly discovered immigration documents in her daughter’s home in Hawaii that listed an immigration attorney. 

A woman with long dark hair and a necklace, possibly linked to a green card marriage scam case.

Image credits: Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi

An insider told the magazine: “That attorney was not cooperative with the mom.” Yee subsequently turned the documents over to the FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The family’s Los Angeles attorney, Sara Azari, released a statement on social media on Wednesday clarifying on behalf of the family that they have not verified the marriage, or photos of the marriage posted by her alleged groom on his social media that have since been removed.

“We want to stress that the family has not publicly announced any information regarding an alleged marriage because we did not have the facts or the necessary documents to verify the legitimacy of this information,” the statement read. 

She has since been classified as a “voluntary” missing person

Person with luggage at reception desk, linked to green card marriage scam investigation.

Image credits: FOX 11 Los Angeles

It further stated: “The family has not confirmed the authenticity of the images or the accuracy of the information provided about a possible secret marriage. 

“This is one of many leads we are actively investigating with the help of our attorney and investigative team. 

“We would also like to confirm that we turned over the alleged information to law enforcement immediately upon receipt.”

It is now believed she’s involved in a green card marriage scam

The statement concluded: “Finally, we kindly ask everyone to avoid jumping to conclusions or spreading unverified claims. 

“It is especially important not to perpetuate speculation that anyone is involved in a scam, as this only hinders our efforts to find Hannah and bring clarity and closure to the nightmare we are living because of her disappearance.”

The LAPD declared Kobayashi a “voluntary missing person” after evidence showed she intentionally crossed into Mexico on November 12, days after disappearing from LAX. 

“We’re just as confused and just as frustrated more than anything now,” Hannah’s sister, Sydni Kobayashi, told NBC News
Woman with glasses and tattoos indoors, linked to green card marriage scam case.

Image credits: NBC News

Her family’s GoFundMe campaign, which raised nearly $48,000 for search efforts and her father’s funeral, consequently drew backlash as donors demanded refunds amid revelations of her voluntary departure

GoFundMe has since told Bored Panda in an email: “This fundraiser is verified and remains within GoFundMe’s Terms of Service at this time. 

“If any donor would like to request a refund, we will honor it for them.”

Woman at airport linked to green card marriage scam, carrying a suitcase and wearing colorful pants.

Image credits: Reddit/hannahkobayashi

The fundraiser was later updated to include expenses for dad Ryan Kobayashi’s funeral. R. Kobayashi died by suicide after “tirelessly” searching for his daughter throughout Los Angeles for 13 days.

Kobayashi’s disappearance has sparked global interest with a slew of theories unveiled on social media.

Her association with the spiritual movement “Twin Flames Universe”  has been particularly discussed since she was first reported missing.

The mom discovered some damning documents 

According to her Instagram page, the 30-year-old follows at least three accounts run by the controversial cult.

The LAPD has maintained Kobayashi has been voluntarily missing, as Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said in a news conference on Tuesday (December 2): “As the family is aware, late yesterday after traveling to the US-Mexico border we reviewed video surveillance from US Customs and Border Protection which clearly shows Kobayashi crossing the United States border on foot into Mexico.”

The police said their investigation will not be continuing in Mexico, Bored Panda previously reported

Woman in polka dot dress sitting near a fountain, linked to green card marriage scam case.

Image credits: midorieve

They also acquired video footage of Kobayashi picking up her luggage from LAX on November 11 after requesting for it to be returned from New York.

Kobayashi had embarked from Maui, Hawaii, to New York City on November 8 and was planning to reunite with her aunt.

The trip had a layover at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), but Kobayashi never boarded the connecting flight to New York.

The documents suggested the 30-year-old may have been scammed out of money through the scheme

Woman hiking in rugged terrain, wearing outdoor gear, linked to green card marriage scam.

Image credits: Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi

The last confirmed sighting of Hannah was on November 11 at the Pico Metro Station near Crypto.com Arena. She was seen with an unidentified individual, raising more questions about her safety.

Family members received disturbing texts that Sunday. Kobayashi expressed fear and mentioned threats to her identity and finances.

The family maintained that Kobayashi’s text messages didn’t sound like her at all. Her communication with them abruptly came to an end at some point.

“I mean anything is possible now that it’s getting crazier,” a reader commented

Text screenshot about Hannah Kobayashi linked to green card marriage scam discussion.

Facebook comment humorously suggesting a Netflix documentary on Hannah Kobayashi's case.

Comment discussing the impact of a woman's actions on her father's death, related to a green card marriage scam.

Comment discussing Hannah Kobayashi linked to green card marriage scam, mentioning family and personal choice.

Comment discussing Hannah Kobayashi linked to a green card marriage scam.

Social media comment on green card marriage scam involving a missing woman, mentioning multiple marriages and refunds.

Comment from Gray Ridge calling Hannah Kobayashi a fraudster.

Shauntae James comments on Hannah Kobayashi’s green card marriage scam case: "What in the lifetime network is going on.

Tweet discussing Hannah Kobayashi case linked to green card marriage scam, suggesting closure and respect for her choices.

Social media post discussing Hannah Kobayashi and requesting refunds for donations, mentions green card marriage scam.

Tweet discussing lawyer in green card marriage scam linked to missing woman case.

Tweet discussing police resource allocation in the Hannah Kobayashi green card marriage scam case.

Tweet discussing the twist in Hannah Kobayashi’s case and green card marriage scam.

Tweet questioning the authenticity of a woman's father's death, connected to a green card marriage scam.

Tweet expressing anger about Hannah Kobayashi in green card marriage scam case.

Tweet discussing Hannah Kobayashi, questioning motives, mentions security and self-sabotage in a missing person case.

Tweet discussing mental health crisis related to Hannah Kobayashi's green card marriage scam case.

Tweet about Hannah Kobayashi’s link to marriage scam involving Argentineans, discussing potential fraud.

Tweet questioning GoFundMe support for a missing person linked to marriage scam investigation.

