Hannah Kobayashi’s GoFundMe Donors Demand Answers After Police Confirm She Crossed Into Mexico

Hannah Kobayashi was declared a “voluntary missing person” by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) after evidence showed she intentionally left Los Angeles for Mexico. Despite raising nearly $48,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to fund search efforts, her family’s silence on her crossing into Mexico sparked backlash from donors demanding refunds.

Highlights Hannah declared 'voluntary missing person' after crossing to Mexico.

GoFundMe raised nearly $48,000 for search efforts sparking donor backlash.

Donors demand refunds as family remains silent on Hannah's crossing.

Family criticized for updating fundraiser to include father's funeral costs.

What People Think Sympathetic Family Supporter: Sees the family as victims, deserves empathy and funds for genuine expenses.

Skeptical Donor: Believes the family mismanaged funds deceptively and should return donations.

Concerned Citizen: Highlights need for accountability and transparency in crowdfunding campaigns.

The Kobayashi family launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe that has amassed nearly $48,000 to support the search for the aspiring photographer, who vanished from LAX airport after missing her connecting flight on November 8.

The fundraiser was later updated to include expenses for dad Ryan Kobayashi’s funeral, but the family has faced criticism for still requesting donations.

Kobayashi died by suicide after “tirelessly” searching for his daughter throughout Los Angeles for 13 days.

Hannah Kobayashi was declared a “voluntary missing person” by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD)

Image credits: Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi/Facebook

On Reddit, a slew of people were left divided over the family for continuously asking for donations, as a Redditor wrote: “If you donated to this family, please be sure to contact GoFundMe for a return.

“Your hard-earned money should be returned to you. You can still feel bad for the loss of a father in some part, but get your money back.”

A person wrote: “Hope this will be a valuable lesson for some people out there to not rush into opening your wallets up for strangers and a sob story so early on…look at how much has come to light in just 3 weeks.”

Image credits: midorieve

“Imagine if LAPD didn’t step up today with that press conference and confirm her crossing into Mexico.

“The family would’ve carried on this charade and walked away with over $100k after 6-8 weeks of sending volunteers around in circles in DTLA.”

Someone else penned: “I don’t understand the scam, they believed she was missing and so did everyone who donated.”

Evidence showed she intentionally left Los Angeles for Mexico

Image credits: gofundme

“You’ve all known she missed her flight voluntarily and still believed she was missing. You don’t get it back when she’s found.”

An additional Reddit user commented: “Facts right here. Thank you. I hope GoFundMe freezes the funds and graciously refunds donors less the fee.”

Another commenter questioned: “Should we be reporting the GoFundMe accounts and getting a refund? Thoughts on this?”

Image credits: nerdyaddict

On the Missing Hannah Kobayashi Discussion And Updates Facebook group, a person posted: “….and the GFM is still up! They should have IMMEDIATELY stopped taking donations!”

A separate individual chimed in: “That’s a disgrace!”

Meanwhile, Kobayashi’s sister, Sydni Kobayashi, who is listed as the GoFundMe’s organizer, offered an update on Wednesday (December 4).

Nearly $48,000 was raised through a GoFundMe campaign to fund search efforts

She wrote on the fundraising page: “I wanted to first thank all of you [who] have supported me and my family in the search for my sister Hannah Kobayashi.

“Your donations have helped pay for food and hydration for the search teams, most of whom have been volunteers; transportation for our family and critical support team; communication devices and technology for an extensive search area with no cell phone service; a media campaign to maximize awareness of Hannah’s case and how to get in touch with the appropriate authorities; temporary accommodations for essential personnel; and on-site support for our family members.

“As my late father’s next of kin, I’m solely responsible for costs associated with his passing and funeral. Your donations have also helped me pay for our father’s funeral expenses.”

Image credits: LAPDPIO

Amid the LAPD announcing on December 2 that Kobayashi voluntarily crossed into Mexico alone on November 12, S. Kobayashi went on to challenge the claim.

“My family and I are extremely concerned for my sister,” S. Kobayashi wrote. “This type of behavior is not aligned with Hannah’s character and pattern. The LAPD and law enforcement have not shared any evidence with us. In fact, we learned these facts for the first time on Dec. 2.”

She subsequently shared that the family hired a private investigator and legal counsel to continue the search, including efforts in Mexico.

But the family’s silence on Kobayashi crossing into Mexico sparked backlash

Image credits: Larie Ingrum/Facebook

S. Kobayashi concluded: “In addition to the expenses associated with our continued search efforts, we now also anticipate significant legal costs and expenses as we continue our search for Hannah.”

Kobayashi has continued to draw different opinions on social media as people have been commenting on her last Instagram post which was shared on November 11, a day before she crossed into Mexico.

“Did anyone notice that the number of people she is following went up by 1?” an Instagram user remarked. “I swore yesterday it was at 2,487, and today it’s at 2,488.”

Image credits: Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi/Facebook

At the time of writing, Kobayashi is following 2,484 people.

A netizen shared: “Is there concern she might be with a cult? She follows a significant amount of twin flames/similar accounts (as well as the man she Venmo’d also follows them).

“Do we know if anyone has looked into any LA twin flame groups?”

GoFundMe donors have been demanding refunds

Image credits: KTLA 5

Kobayashi’s association with the spiritual movement “Twin Flames Universe” has been discussed since she was first reported missing.

According to her Instagram page, the 30-year-old follows at least three accounts run by the controversial cult.

“Hannah crossed the border by walk on her own, if she was in danger she could easily alert border patrol,” a cybernaut stated. “She is not in danger she is a grown-up girl who chose to disappear, period.”

Image credits: Missing People In America

An observer noted: “Wow. Glad you’re ok but my God. What you put your family through is beyond… especially your poor Father.”

A viewer countered: “She was spotted crossing over into Mexico…..wow… I knew it. She wants to be missing. Too bad her father had to lose his life because of it.”

The fundraiser was updated to include expenses for dad Ryan Kobayashi’s funeral

Image credits: gofundme

Image credits: Larie Ingrum/Facebook

The LAPD has maintained Kobayashi has been voluntarily missing.

“As the family is aware, late yesterday after traveling to the US-Mexico border we reviewed video surveillance from US Customs and Border Protection which clearly shows Kobayashi crossing the United States border on foot into Mexico,” Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said in a news conference on Tuesday (December 2).

The police said their investigation will not be continuing in Mexico, Bored Panda previously reported.

Family members received disturbing texts from Kobayashi at the time of her disappearance

Image credits: Help Us Find Hannah

Image credits: Larie Ingrum/Facebook

They also acquired video footage of Kobayashi picking up her luggage from LAX on November 11 after requesting for them to be returned from New York.

Kobayashi had traveled from Maui, Hawaii, to New York City on November 8 and was planning to reunite with her aunt.

The trip had a layover at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), but Kobayashi never boarded the connecting flight to New York.

Kobayashi expressed fear and mentioned threats to her identity and finances

Image credits: KHON2 News

Image credits: sydnisteeze

The last confirmed sighting of Hannah was on November 11 at the Pico Metro Station near Crypto.com Arena. She was seen with an unidentified individual, raising more questions about her safety.

Family members received disturbing texts that Sunday. Kobayashi expressed fear and mentioned threats to her identity and finances.

The family maintained that Kobayashi’s text messages didn’t sound like her at all. Her communication with them abruptly came to an end at some point.

Kobayashi has continued to draw different opinions on social media

Image credits: Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi/Facebook

Meanwhile, Hannah’s father, R. Kobayashi, had traveled to LA to join the search for his daughter. His desperation was evident in his public pleas for her return.

In a tragic turn of events, Ryan’s body was found in a parking lot about two weeks after his daughter disappeared. A medical examiner confirmed that the 58-year-old father died by suicide.

Bored Panda has contacted GoFundMe for comment.

“I don’t give unless I know where the money is going,” a reader commented

