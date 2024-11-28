Police Investigate Mysterious Payments Made By Woman Who Missed Connecting Flight And Vanished

ADVERTISEMENT

There may be some new clues into the disappearance of Hannah Kobayashi, a 30-year-old photographer from Maui, Hawaii, who has been missing since November 9. Police are reportedly investigating Venmo payments made by Kobayashi, which could provide leads.

Kobayashi made two mystery Venmo payments to a man and woman that her family said are being investigated by police as they continue to search for her, The Sun US reported on Tuesday (November 26).

On November 9, the day Kobayashi was supposed to arrive in New York City, USA, she reportedly made two payments using the Venmo app.

Venmo is a mobile payment app that allows users to send and receive money from other users. It is only available for domestic money transfers or payments in US dollars within the US.

Kobayashi reportedly made a payment at 6:25 p.m. to a woman named Veronica Almendarez for an undisclosed amount, with the description showing only a bow-and-arrow emoji.

RELATED:

There may be some new clues into the disappearance of Hannah Kobayashi

Share icon

Image credits: Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi

The second payment was made less than an hour later at 7:19 p.m. to a man called Jonathan Taylor with the description, “Reading,” The Sun US reported.

Sources reportedly suggested that the Venmo payment made by Hannah Kobayashi was for a tarot card reading, a practice she was reportedly interested in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor, who has been linked to her disappearance, has made his TikTok page private after being approached by searchers, and he allegedly went live claiming to have introduced Kobayashi to a mystery man, although this has not been verified.

Kobayashi’s aunt, Larie Pidgeon, told The Sun: “We have been made aware and so have the [Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD)]. It’s in their hands.

“We are still focused on Downtown LA. Even though it’s been 15 [days] we still have hope. We are also now encouraging people from across the nation to keep an eye in case she has been taken outside of California.

“We are looking at all possibilities, hotels, metros, bus, train stations.”

Share icon

Image credits: Larie Ingrum

Reddit users have reportedly pointed out that Kobayashi followed Twin Flame accounts associated with the spiritual movement “Twin Flames Universe,” and she went missing on 11/11, a date often seen as significant in the community for marking reunions and new beginnings.

Kobayashi follows four accounts linked to the cult, The Sun confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A text from Kobayashi revealed by her family said that she “got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds for someone I thought I loved.”

Pidgeon told the American tabloid: “We have asked all tips to be turned in to the LAPD so they can follow up.

“If we chased every rumor that’s out there we would go crazy. The internet is going wild with conspiracy theories.”

Kobayashi is a 30-year-old photographer from Maui, Hawaii, who has been missing since November 9

Image credits: Hawaii News Now

She further stated: “It’s our job as her family to keep the search going and focus on the facts.”

Police have since classified Kobayashi as a “voluntary missing person” and have not released any full statements about the case, according to The Sun.

Kobayashi was reportedly seen on surveillance footage at LAX with her suitcase and backpack, even though most luggage is typically sent to a traveler’s final destination.

After missing her flight earlier this month, she explored Los Angeles, visiting a bookshop and a Nike event at The Grove, but her family became concerned when she sent texts about being hacked and having her funds stolen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Crime With Bobby

It is unclear where she stayed in the city, and her family maintains she did not know anyone in Los Angeles.

Kobayashi’s other aunt, Geordan Montalvo, said: “She got paranoid. She started saying, ‘How do you know it’s me?’

“And that’s when we were like, ‘Hannah, what is going on, are you okay? What’s happening?”

One of Kobayashi’s last text messages read: “Hi loves. I just finished a very intense spiritual awakening.

“I’m charging my phone and heading back to the airport to get to NYC. I might need some help getting there, it’s a long story. I’ll keep you posted. I think I still have my hotel room.”

Kobayashi’s last cellphone ping was at LAX on November 11, but she did not rebook her flight, as per The Sun.

Police are reportedly investigating Venmo payments made by Kobayashi, which could provide leads

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Larie Ingrum

Instead, she was seen exiting the metro at Pico Station in downtown Los Angeles that evening, and her family has not heard from her since.

Authorities have indicated she was seen with an unknown person at the station, and the family fears she may have been kidnapped or trafficked.

The LAPD is now reportedly investigating her disappearance, though the family has expressed frustration over a slow initial response from authorities

Kobayashi’s family has been compounded with grief and worry as the missing woman’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, was found dead just two weeks into the search for his missing daughter.

Kobayashi was found dead at the age of 58 in a parking lot near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) around 4 a.m. local time on Sunday morning (November 24).

Share icon

Image credits: sydnisteeze

A GoFundMe campaign created to support Li Jaena, his fiancée, offered a heartfelt tribute.

The page, which has raised $7,450 at the time of writing, stated: “We are raising funds to support the Kobayashi family and provide assistance to Li during this unimaginable time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ryan Kobayashi flew to Los Angeles immediately after learning of Hannah’s disappearance. Tragically, Ryan is no longer with us, leaving us all heartbroken and at a loss for words.

“If you would like to directly support Li, this GoFundMe will help her navigate through this devastating time.”

The fundraiser was created by Emi Ko, R. Kobayashi’s niece. She further shared: “Ryan was my uncle—a truly remarkable person who lit up every room with his positivity and kind heart.”

Kobayashi made two mystery Venmo payments to a man and woman that her family said are being investigated by police

Image credits: Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has been living his absolute worst nightmare, since Hannah’s disappearance, and now, with his passing, our family is grappling with unimaginable grief.

“Ryan’s love for his family was boundless, and he would do anything to protect and care for his daughters.

“This GoFundMe is a way to honor his memory by supporting Li, who has lost her partner and soulmate during this heartbreaking time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hannah Kobayashi, a 30-year-old aspiring photographer from Maui, Hawaii, USA, has been missing since November 9 after failing to catch her connecting flight at Los Angeles International Airport, Bored Panda previously reported.

Kobayashi disappeared from the streets of downtown Los Angeles after missing the connecting flight from her native Maui in Hawaii en route to New York City.

Image credits: Hawaii News Now

Aunt Pidgeon previously told The Daily Mail: “As of today the police have reached out to family members who last spoke with Hannah. We want them to take it a bit more seriously.

“We think they realize we’re not going away and we’re going to be really loud. We’re going to do something until they do something.

“I think now they are beginning the process of what we began six days ago. The entire world is looking for you (Hannah) because that’s how special you are.

“We are not going to stop until we find you. We love you.”

On November 8, Kobayashi began to travel, which she reportedly described as a “bucket list dream become reality” in a handwritten itinerary, Bored Panda previously shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 9, the day Kobayashi was supposed to arrive in New York City, USA, she reportedly made two payments using the Venmo app

Share icon

Image credits: Larie Ingrum

However, Kobayashi missed her connecting flight in Los Angeles while traveling to meet her aunt Geordan Montalvo in New York.

After sending cryptic texts that raised concerns about potential abduction or trafficking, her family grew increasingly worried for her safety.

Ryan Kobayashi, still alive at the time, revealed that his daughter had begun sending odd texts to family members about a “spiritual awakening.“

“She felt like she was in danger,” he said at the time. “She felt like somebody was trying to get her identity or her phone.”

Hannah Kobayashi was reportedly spotted in Los Angeles on November 9 at the Taschen bookstore located in The Grove shopping center, Bored Panda previously reported.

Image credits: Gehret Staib

Her sister, Sydni Kobayashi, stated that Kobayashi sent a Venmo payment to two people whose names the family does not recognize.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 11, surveillance video around a downtown Los Angeles Metro train station near the Crypto.com arena reportedly showed Kobayashi with an unknown person.

Her family said she “does not appear to be in good condition” in the footage. Her Aunt Pidgeon told The Mail: “She didn’t look her normal self.

“She was with someone but we don’t know who it was at this point. She didn’t look like she was safe.”

“My take is she wanted to disappear from her life,” a reader speculated

ADVERTISEMENT