Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person
News

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Hannah Kobayashi, a 30-year-old aspiring photographer from Maui, Hawaii, USA, has been missing since November 9 after failing to catch a connecting flight at Los Angeles International Airport. Last heard from via cryptic texts, she spoke of a “spiritual awakening” and potential identity theft.

Kobayashi disappeared from the streets of downtown Los Angeles after missing a connecting flight from her native Maui in Hawaii en route to New York City, The Daily Mail reported on Friday (November 22).

On Thursday (November 21), frantic friends and family gathered in downtown LA, a block from where she was last seen.

Her aunt, Larie Pidgeon, told The Mail at the time: “As of today the police have reached out to family members who last spoke with Hannah. We want them to take it a bit more seriously.”

Hannah Kobayashi, a 30-year-old aspiring photographer from Maui, Hawaii, USA, has been missing since November 9 

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Image credits: Larie Ingrum

“We think they realize we’re not going away and we’re going to be really loud. We’re going to do something until they do something.

“I think now they are beginning the process of what we began six days ago. The entire world is looking for you (Hannah) because that’s how special you are.

“We are not going to stop until we find you. We love you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Image credits: Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi

Dad Ryan Kobayashi further told the British tabloid: “We will do everything we can until we have found her. We just need to get the word out there about her.

“She’s a wonderful person who brings joy to so many people.”

On November 8, Kobayashi began to travel, which she reportedly described in a hand-written itinerary as a “bucket list dream become reality.”

She failed to catch a connecting flight at Los Angeles International Airport

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Image credits: Hawaii News Now

However, Kobayashi missed her connecting flight in Los Angeles while traveling to meet her aunt, Geordan Montalvo, in New York

After sending cryptic texts that raised concerns about potential abduction or trafficking, her family grew increasingly worried for her safety. 

Ryan Kobayashi revealed that his daughter had started sending odd texts to family members mentioning a “spiritual awakening.

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi

Moreover, Kobayashi was seemingly apologizing for her “craziness.” ABC 7 reported on November 16 that she texted: “Was definitely intercepted.”

The missing woman also reportedly texted another friend that someone may be trying to steal her money and identity.

“She felt like she was in danger,” Ryan Kobayashi said. “She felt like somebody was trying to get her identity or her phone.”

Last heard from via cryptic texts, she spoke of a “spiritual awakening” and potential identity theft

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Image credits: Hawaii News Now

Ryan Kobayashi reportedly flew to Los Angeles to help search for her. He told Eyewitness News: “She’s been to Europe, Japan, but it’s just never happened where she’s not in touch with anybody.”

Aunt Montalvo told The Mail: “She’s really amazing. She’s got a great spirit. She’s artistic and loving.”

Montalvo, her husband Bob Montalvo, and Kobayashi were reportedly scheduled to attend a DJ Scott Hansen – aka Tycho – concert at Brooklyn Steel in New York on November 12.

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gehret Staib

Kobayashi’s mom, Brandi Yee, revealed that the trio had planned the trip with a former boyfriend who was on the flight from Maui with her. However, the former couple would not be together in New York after landing at JFK airport.

Yee said the ex-boyfriend, who had continued on to New York, is being helpful with the hunt for Hannah, as per The Mail.

Her other aunt, Pidgeon, had previously said that her niece’s behavior was unlike her, stating: “She’s very responsible.

“She was looking forward to this event so much. She had a hotel room booked that was a couple of thousand dollars, the ticket for the event was a couple of hundred dollars.”

Kobayashi disappeared from the streets of downtown Los Angeles

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hannah Kobayashi (@midorieve)

Kobayashi was reportedly spotted out in Los Angeles on November 9 at the Tashen bookstore located at The Grove shopping center.

Her sister, Sydni Kobayashi, stated that Kobayashi sent a Venmo payment to two people whose names the family does not recognize. 

A photo of the event also appeared to have been posted on her Instagram account, according to The Mail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: KCAL News

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 11, surveillance video around a downtown Los Angeles Metro train station near the Crypto.com arena reportedly showed Kobayashi with an unknown person. 

Her family said she “does not appear to be in good condition” in the footage. Aunt Pidgeon told The Mail: “She didn’t look her normal self.

“She was with someone but we don’t know who it was at this point. She didn’t look like she was safe.”

On November 8, Kobayashi began to travel, which she reportedly described in a hand-written itinerary as a “bucket list dream become reality”

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Image credits: Larie Ingrum

Additionally, on November 11, Kobayashi reportedly sent a string of more strange texts to a friend.

In one, she wrote: “Deep Hackers wiped my identity, stole all of my funds, & have had me on a mind f*** since Friday.”

Another text read: “I got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds,” while another stated: “For someone I thought I loved.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ABC7

Pidgeon admitted: “We’re not sure if Hannah actually wrote the texts or if someone else did.”

Family members have reportedly filed missing person reports with both LAPD and the LAX Police Department, ABC 7 reported.

Ryan Kobayashi said: “We’re just hoping that she is safe and healthy and alive. And if anybody knows anything we’d just really appreciate any kind of help.”

“I hope she is safe and she is back with her family soon,” a reader commented

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

ADVERTISEMENT

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

ADVERTISEMENT

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
earonn avatar
Earonn -
Earonn -
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless I'm missing something - can you imagine how helpful it would have been if the photo of that "unknown person" had been shown here on BP?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
earonn avatar
Earonn -
Earonn -
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless I'm missing something - can you imagine how helpful it would have been if the photo of that "unknown person" had been shown here on BP?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda