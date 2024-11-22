Family Of Missing Woman Grows More Concerned As Footage Emerges Of Her With Unknown Person

ADVERTISEMENT

Hannah Kobayashi, a 30-year-old aspiring photographer from Maui, Hawaii, USA, has been missing since November 9 after failing to catch a connecting flight at Los Angeles International Airport. Last heard from via cryptic texts, she spoke of a “spiritual awakening” and potential identity theft.

Kobayashi disappeared from the streets of downtown Los Angeles after missing a connecting flight from her native Maui in Hawaii en route to New York City, The Daily Mail reported on Friday (November 22).

On Thursday (November 21), frantic friends and family gathered in downtown LA, a block from where she was last seen.

Her aunt, Larie Pidgeon, told The Mail at the time: “As of today the police have reached out to family members who last spoke with Hannah. We want them to take it a bit more seriously.”

Image credits: Larie Ingrum

“We think they realize we’re not going away and we’re going to be really loud. We’re going to do something until they do something.

“I think now they are beginning the process of what we began six days ago. The entire world is looking for you (Hannah) because that’s how special you are.

“We are not going to stop until we find you. We love you.”

Image credits: Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi

Dad Ryan Kobayashi further told the British tabloid: “We will do everything we can until we have found her. We just need to get the word out there about her.

“She’s a wonderful person who brings joy to so many people.”

On November 8, Kobayashi began to travel, which she reportedly described in a hand-written itinerary as a “bucket list dream become reality.”

Image credits: Hawaii News Now

However, Kobayashi missed her connecting flight in Los Angeles while traveling to meet her aunt, Geordan Montalvo, in New York.

After sending cryptic texts that raised concerns about potential abduction or trafficking, her family grew increasingly worried for her safety.

Ryan Kobayashi revealed that his daughter had started sending odd texts to family members mentioning a “spiritual awakening.”

Image credits: Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi

Moreover, Kobayashi was seemingly apologizing for her “craziness.” ABC 7 reported on November 16 that she texted: “Was definitely intercepted.”

The missing woman also reportedly texted another friend that someone may be trying to steal her money and identity.

“She felt like she was in danger,” Ryan Kobayashi said. “She felt like somebody was trying to get her identity or her phone.”

Image credits: Hawaii News Now

Ryan Kobayashi reportedly flew to Los Angeles to help search for her. He told Eyewitness News: “She’s been to Europe, Japan, but it’s just never happened where she’s not in touch with anybody.”

Aunt Montalvo told The Mail: “She’s really amazing. She’s got a great spirit. She’s artistic and loving.”

Montalvo, her husband Bob Montalvo, and Kobayashi were reportedly scheduled to attend a DJ Scott Hansen – aka Tycho – concert at Brooklyn Steel in New York on November 12.

Image credits: Gehret Staib

Kobayashi’s mom, Brandi Yee, revealed that the trio had planned the trip with a former boyfriend who was on the flight from Maui with her. However, the former couple would not be together in New York after landing at JFK airport.

Yee said the ex-boyfriend, who had continued on to New York, is being helpful with the hunt for Hannah, as per The Mail.

Her other aunt, Pidgeon, had previously said that her niece’s behavior was unlike her, stating: “She’s very responsible.

“She was looking forward to this event so much. She had a hotel room booked that was a couple of thousand dollars, the ticket for the event was a couple of hundred dollars.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Kobayashi (@midorieve)

Kobayashi was reportedly spotted out in Los Angeles on November 9 at the Tashen bookstore located at The Grove shopping center.

Her sister, Sydni Kobayashi, stated that Kobayashi sent a Venmo payment to two people whose names the family does not recognize.

A photo of the event also appeared to have been posted on her Instagram account, according to The Mail.

Image credits: KCAL News

On November 11, surveillance video around a downtown Los Angeles Metro train station near the Crypto.com arena reportedly showed Kobayashi with an unknown person.

Her family said she “does not appear to be in good condition” in the footage. Aunt Pidgeon told The Mail: “She didn’t look her normal self.

“She was with someone but we don’t know who it was at this point. She didn’t look like she was safe.”

Image credits: Larie Ingrum

Additionally, on November 11, Kobayashi reportedly sent a string of more strange texts to a friend.

In one, she wrote: “Deep Hackers wiped my identity, stole all of my funds, & have had me on a mind f*** since Friday.”

Another text read: “I got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds,” while another stated: “For someone I thought I loved.”

Image credits: ABC7

Pidgeon admitted: “We’re not sure if Hannah actually wrote the texts or if someone else did.”

Family members have reportedly filed missing person reports with both LAPD and the LAX Police Department, ABC 7 reported.

Ryan Kobayashi said: “We’re just hoping that she is safe and healthy and alive. And if anybody knows anything we’d just really appreciate any kind of help.”

