Below, we've compiled some of the best entries from the thread, revealing the worst things to spend money on.

When someone on AskReddit asked, "What is the dumbest thing you've seen someone spend their money on?" thousands of people jumped on the thread to share, in their opinion, things that are the biggest wastes of money.

Yet again, things that are a waste of money for some may be worthwhile investments for others. A bitcoin farming machine may be the biggest waste of money for someone who doesn't know how to use it, yet one of the best buys for someone invested in the crypto world. Thus, what are considered dumb expensive things are really subjective depending on the person.

Arguably every single one of us is guilty of buying things we don't necessarily need. The various items purchased in the heat of the moment, subscriptions we should have remembered to cancel, or the premium next-day deliveries we never use. These are just some of the many things people waste money on. And the price individuals pay for stupidity, forgetfulness, or impulsiveness is high.

#1 "Weddings. Somewhere along the line, we seem to have forgotten what the true purpose of the day is."

#2 "Designer baby clothes and hard-soled baby air jordans."

#3 "I saw a guy spend $44b on Twitter."

#4 "NFTs."

#5 "My mum has spent $1000s on crystals and stones. She continues to give them as gifts, I have no idea wtf to do with them so I put them in my plant's pots then she gets upset for some reason. Send help, please."

#6 "My friend told me of a nurse who bought a hand bag for $7,000. I’m not a financial expert, but I do not advise buying a $7,000 purse."

#7 "An alarm clock coffee machine. It was me."

#8 "My idiot father bought Iraqi money from some website."

#9 "Twitter blue check mark."

#10 "Spending money on another person to make them love you. Never works."

#11 "Their first vehicle. Eighteen-year-olds getting loans of $20k on their first car boggles my mind."

#12 "Televangelists."

#13 "I spent $40 on one of those amusement park booths where you had to throw darts at balloons. For some reason, I picked out this really ugly 7ft tall frog stuffed animal. It’s in the corner of my closet and still scares me when I’m half awake in the morning."

#14 "I bought a $700 litter box. I’m sure many people would think it’s dumb, but my cats and I love it. It’s amazing."

#15 "When I drink too much, drunk me will go online and purchase an absurd amount of googly eyes. I previously made the mistake of purchasing 10,000 of the idiots. I don't know why drunk Mat does this, but I always make it a point to store the gigantic ones somewhere when I purchase them. I spent quite an amount of money on it."

#16 "My buddy bought fake money off eBay to flex on Snapchat."

#17 "Ultra high-end audio without enough space for it to actually sound good. Just a stupid waste of money."

#18 "I heard some guy bought like 33 really expensive cars when you can only drive one car at a time."

#19 "Golf. It's a sinkhole for money and no one realizes it."

#20 "Gucci."

#21 "Ripped clothes."

#22 "PSA: Accidental subscriptions. Remember kids, if you sign up for a free trial, be prepared to cancel it the second they allow you. Otherwise, they'll start charging automatically and you'll end up with $60 worth of rhino foreskin being delivered to your house each week."

#23 "Oh, my idiot niece... 5 years ago she was on Facebook begging because her "husband" (they weren't married) was a firefighter and they were struggling with bills and were going to take an electronic riding toy for her daughter back for a refund. This is in an area of VERY poor people with TONS of actual people in need. People on Facebook pooled money and bought a toy that the kid did NOT need vs letting them help people in actual need. They lived with my mom, paid nothing in rent, and made a combined income of around 80k that year. No car payments. No rent. They blew it all going out to eat and stupid stuff like 3d printers (that he never figured out how to use) a drone ( used once) a bitcoin farming machine (never assembled) thousands on an exotic saltwater tank and fish (they kept letting the fish die and would spend hundreds more on new fish), ferrets, exotic frogs and lizards, hamsters, guinea pigs, rabbits, etc."

#24 "Maybe the cotton candy machine I'm about to go buy."

#25 "In-app game purchases."

#26 "A family member has bought thousands upon thousands of dollars worth of Young Living essential oils."

#27 "Adults that spend money they don't have on their own birthday parties. I worked with a woman who had come into a very small amount of money in an inheritance from her mother. Her mom begged her to use it as a down payment on a house. The woman found a perfect house, qualified for it and it would have been cheaper monthly than her rent. Did she buy the house? NOPE. She wanted to have her "annual birthday bash" for herself instead. Rented a house on the beach for a week, took a week off work bought a ton of seafood, and alcohol, and lived high on the hog. 2 weeks later she was dead as* broke, and the following month got evicted."

#28 "Those $200 Reddit awards."

#29 "My parents spent a lot of money on me."

#30 "My neighbors once spent all their money on a private firework show, then had to hide their cars from the repo man for months. Edit: no longer neighbors."

#31 "I dated a guy who would still use his debit card even when his account was over drafted because he didn’t realize he was charged overdraft fees for every transaction. I had to explain to him his single snickers bar or bag of chips or whatever from the vending machine was now costing him an extra $35. And he did this multiple times every single shift he worked."

#32 "Gambling machines. I work in a bar room. People will play these machines for 12+ hours and never win. Then they Win $700 the next night and think they’re on top... it’s insane. They look like zombies sitting there in a trance. Once had to unplug the machine on a patron who would not leave for closing. Kept saying 5 more minutes."

#33 "Dude pre-paid $15,000 on his private pilot's license just to not finish it, and now he and his family are struggling."

#34 "Paying for YouTube live comments."

#35 "Oxygen. Vegas always have/had those oxygen bars and it cracked me up that people were actually doing it... So of course one night, we had to do it right?! Yeah, it was as dumb as we thought it was."

#36 "My ex dropped 2k on a Polaris ATV. For anyone who doesn't know what they are, they are basically 4wd bikes used on farms or for exploring off-road where cars can't go. He had plans to visit a mate of a mate of a mate who had a farm and do some riding and camping. He had never camped in his life and doesn't really like outside (bugs!!!). We lived in suburbia. They are illegal to drive on roads or footpaths. Neither of us had a car with a towbar and we didn't have a trailer, so, after it was dropped off it was essentially useless. 12 months later and never driven, he sold it at about 1/3rd value because, well, no one in suburbia wants or needs an ATV!"

#37 "Cars. Staggering what people will pay for a status symbol."

#38 "My ex and his friend spent a combined 10k on some sort of Pokémon game that isn’t even around anymore. I was like WHAT."

#39 "Me. I bought a very expensive, light-colored rug. I have pets. I have a messy husband. The rug looks like hell. I don’t know what I was thinking when I bought it. Definitely dumb."

#40 "My father bought a hot dog cart. Claimed it was to get his food truck business off the ground. Thing was, my mother, told him no, but went behind his back and spent it anyway, and tried to hide it behind their condo in the back. The problem is my moms not stupid. Then he tried to pin the blame on me saying he bought it to help me out. Guy ended up having to sell it. Needless to say, my Dads not a very bright person."

#41 "A $600,000 horse? (Converted to today's dollars, it was done in 1984.)"

#42 "Anytime someone donates to political campaigns. Any campaign."

#43 "Spending money on overpriced keyboards. I just can't understand myself doing it."

#44 "Cable television. That stuff is expensive. My friend has a billion channels and pays like $200 a month. I only have the internet and can watch everything he watches and more."

#45 "My wife is in a lot of mom groups on Facebook. The number of people who beg for help for their poor babies who won’t get any Christmas/birthday gifts and who also show off brand-new giant tattoos is fantastic. She shows me every time she finds one of these people and it happens all the time—usually multiple recent photos of them out drinking and partying as well. So yeah, there are a lot of people out there who blow big money on tattoos and partying instead of setting aside a little bit of money for their kids."

#46 "Controversial but seeing people burn thousands and thousands of dollars on Vtubers/Streamers is astounding to me..."

#47 "I bought a cassette tape two weeks ago. I don't even have a way to play cassettes but I still bought it."

#48 "Buying into an MLM so they could be their own boss…"

#49 "TVs, computers, and game consoles from predatory rent-to-own places."

#50 "Trump digital trading cards."

#51 "Knew a girl who would spend all her money on scratchers and drugs. She would constantly go on about how when she finally won big she was going to move and get clean... His grandmother gave her a 20 - 30k inheritance. Nothing changed except how many scratchers she would buy. I saw her buy out whole rolls occasionally. She wised up with the last few thousand and put some advance rent on an apartment (was in a motel) and fixed her car. But that money was gone in less than 2 months."

#52 "Doordash. Having someone hand-deliver food to your home is a luxury and it should be treated as such. It should not be something most people use as regularly as they do. I'm not saying there aren't times when it's necessary or optimal, but the people I see that get it once or more a week is mind-blowing to me, especially when they're struggling with debt and other financial issues."

#53 "I have worked as a consultant for a tech company that provided technical infrastructure for anything mobile basically. They made an insane amount of revenue by offering the back-end technology for SMS "Dating" Services. Those were all ran by customers of this company but I have seen the numbers. It's by FAR the dumbest thing I have seen people spending LOTS of money on because obviously you are not talking to some girl on the other end but to some greasy old guy pretending to be a girl. They sent out these stock low-quality softcore porn pictures as MMS too and pretend that's them. I still can't believe how much money some people spent on this."

#54 "I’ve never understood why a lot of older people buy random ceramic knickknacks for house decoration. To each their own though."

#55 "A social network to be the coolest guy on it. It backfired tho."

#56 "Crypto."

#57 "Yeeeep. My coworker recently was bragging about spending 2k on a purebred Maltese. 2K. Anyways, they bring the dog home and it turns out to have scabies. His whole family was infected except him (lord knows how). So now they've spent 2k on a dog that gave them an awful parasite, and now have to fork over more money for medical and vet bills."

#58 "Peloton bikes. Consumers were dumb to be so sucked in by a fad that they'd pay $2000 PLUS a monthly subscription. Their stupidity was topped only by those running Peloton, who now commands a company on the (well-deserved) brink of collapse."

#59 "Those Facebook "Ville" games."

#60 "My sister gets every kitchen gadget imaginable. Doesn't sound so bad until you realize it all can't fit into her kitchen. She's always been a bit of a hoarder but it's getting out of control and stresses her out that she can't live in a clean place."

#61 "Sunglasses. They spent like $300 on them just to drop them off the next day and end up with a scratch. Just seems like a really dumb thing to drop so much money into."

#62 "Established titles or whatever that scam is called where you "buy" a small piece of Scottish land to call yourself lord or lady."

#63 "I had a friend who had received some inheritance. Bear in mind, this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him. In a few weeks, he blew it all on designer bags that he never used, and an expensive ring he ended up losing. He tried to resell the bags in the marketplace but nobody was interested. His reasoning was: I will get more money once mum dies."

#64 "Daily $6 coffees."

#65 "Babies, they’re generally quite dumb, can’t understand the slightest of commands and they just stare at you. Cute though."

#66 "Me buying $3000 in niche cryptocurrency years ago that is now worth 1/10th of the value because of the hype and my brother's recommendations. He however put 60k in and it’s a huge point of stress for him now."

#67 "A friend of mine pays a service to come to pick up the dog sh*t in his yard that his dog leaves out there. He has kids. If it was me, I'd be making the kids go out and pick it up as part of their chores. They're not little kids. They're old enough to be doing stuff like that."

#68 "Loot crates."

#69 "Homeopathy medicine."

#70 "Breast implants for their cheating wife."

#71 "Indefinite storage unit. Just throw that stuff away."

#72 "Scratch cards."

#73 "Their AOL subscription. (My mom!) Seriously, why? I still use my AOL e-mail account just because I've had it since 1996 and it's the only way I can get an e-mail with just my name, but I sure as hell don't pay for it."

#74 "Eyelash extensions. Apparently, they cost upwards of 100 a set and most of the time look ridiculous."

#75 "I’ve spent nearly $480,000 on Oxycodone over the course of my long addiction… Does this count?"

#76 "CS:GO Cases."

#77 "My mom spent $3,000 on Mary Kay makeup about 10 years ago. She spent so much time on Facebook trying to peddle that stuff to all of her friends and family. Nobody bought it, everybody blocked her on Facebook, she was pissed that she didn't get a pink Cadillac and there's still an entire closet full of expensive makeup sitting untouched at my parent's house."

#78 "Personalized number plates for their cars."

#79 "Clown figurines from QVC."

#80 "Designer dogs. There are many that need to be rescued and adopted from humane societies."

#81 "Buying stuff they don't need. My mom loves going shopping, she does it all the time whether online or at the mall. And I mean allllll the time. As end result, she has tons of clothes that were never worn, stuff not needed in the first place, to begin with, etc. Such waste."

#82 "Professional photoshoot of an adult man posing in similar ways to baby pictures. Swaddled, "crying, " age board with personality traits, etc."

#83 "Cosmetic surgery."

#84 "Autographed pictures."

#85 "I work at a cigar lounge and I watch these guys come in and spend thousands of dollars on boxes of cigars obviously not realizing that retail marks everything up at least 50% and then I look at that same box of cigars online and think man he could have saved himself at least $100 per box, what a moron! How are we living in a digital age and these people don't know how to use a computer or a cell phone to order a box of cigars?"

#86 "POP figures."

#87 "I spent money on the app "Pocketfrogs" about $20. It was to get better frogs."

#88 "Funko pop is the newest way to throw your money away. I have a nephew (ex wife's nephew actually) in his mid 20's who spends every cent on ridiculous collections, his current is apparently Funko pop and he has hundreds."

#89 "A 4-year college degree from an out-of-state, unaccredited, for-profit college."

#90 "The Palm Pilot III. It is like $300 and all I used it for was this game where you controlled a ship and you flew through space trading materials so you could buy bigger ships and have a bible readily available for my boy scout meetings. I stored contact info in there too but never actually referred to any of it as I find a paper contact list to be faster."

#91 "My girlfriend wanted to go to the mall too but 1 hat. She ended up spending over $200 on random stuff including slime, a paper airplane kit, a new wallet when she just got one last week, and a new pair of shoes when she has 8 at home. The only reason she stopped is that she had to save $100 in her account to buy edibles later."

#92 "Cable. If you don't watch sports."

#93 "Drugs and alcohol."

#94 "When I was married to my ex, he knew we weren’t financially stable. We were living with my parents, with three children. I told him money had to be saved and not spent. What did he do? Come home with 300$ worth of DVDs. He proceeded to buy the kids 100$ worth of DVDs for Christmas. I couldn’t believe how stupid he was being. Can you guess why we divorced?"