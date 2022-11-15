The average working person has to put more effort into their job compared to what they are being paid for. That is why when you buy something, you want to get the most from your money, as it doesn’t come easy, but on the other side, there are companies and businesses that want to earn more from consumers and will charge more than their products are worth.

People get disappointed in their purchases all the time and what is a better place to let out the frustration than social media? Bored Panda searched the internet for unfair deals that people got that made them feel ripped off and put them in this list.

#1

When You Buy A 120 Dollar iPhone

When You Buy A 120 Dollar iPhone

mostafachampion Report

If you carefully look through the list, you may notice that the most common thing people get mad about paying a lot of money for is food. They pay a lot and expect quality, taste and quantity, but receive something that looks worse than dog food.

It is understandable that they get mad as you can’t return food and get your money back. Also, you are already possibly angry because you are hungry and were looking forward to having a relaxing meal.
#2

$3 Pasta Salad I Ordered From Jamie Oliver's Airport Restaurant

$3 Pasta Salad I Ordered From Jamie Oliver’s Airport Restaurant

Otherwise-Relief2670 Report

Joel
Joel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They forgot to drown it in olive oil

#3

I Paid $18 At Chipotle For This

I Paid $18 At Chipotle For This

Duckington_Wentworth Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was that scraped up off the floor?

What is the most frustrating thing in these kinds of situations is that the expectations are high. Often people associate a higher price with quality and if you pay extra for something, you expect more than you usually get.

Widewall confirms this tendency and claims that people will purposefully buy the more expensive alternative for the expectation for it to last longer or break later than the cheaper thing would, “The higher the cost of an item, the higher the hopes of the consumer. Why buy an iPhone charger from Apple for $19.99 when you could get one at the dollar store? It is because, for many, expense translates directly to quality.”

When our expectations aren’t met, “it can lead to feelings of disappointment, frustration, and even anger” that some people come to let out on social media, which becomes entertainment for others.
#4

This $10 Salad I Paid For At A Restaurant

This $10 Salad I Paid For At A Restaurant

WoundedDonkey Report

Joel
Joel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

$1 bagged 'salad' from a discount grocery store

#5

When You Order The "Three Meat Skillet" And This Comes Out

When You Order The “Three Meat Skillet” And This Comes Out

VSZVG6 Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These have to be jokes, right??

#6

First Overseas Flight In 9 Years! Paid Extra For A Window Seat So I Can See Everything

First Overseas Flight In 9 Years! Paid Extra For A Window Seat So I Can See Everything

AWildAnonHasAppeared Report

#7

Almost 15 Dollars/Meal For This At My College

Almost 15 Dollars/Meal For This At My College

John_Warosa Report

This list clearly shows that more expensive things are not necessarily better and maybe our expectations are too high. A study showed that when people were served wine that they didn’t know the price of by a server who also had no clue what wine they were pouring, the “individuals who are unaware of the price generally do not like the expensive wine more. The results showed they enjoyed less expensive wine a little more.”

Maybe a solution to this could be reading reviews as they will allow you to create realistic expectations of what you might receive. A survey by Brightlocal showed that “77% of consumers ‘always’ or ‘regularly’ read online reviews when browsing for local businesses” and 49% “trust customer reviews as much as personal recommendations from family and friends.” Which shows that this strategy is working for them.
#8

My Highschool Senior "Breakfast" That I Paid 15$ For

My Highschool Senior “Breakfast” That I Paid 15$ For

AWESOMEair Report

Frando Bone
Frando Bone
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

doritos? wtf goes through these people's heads?

#9

This "Blueberry" Muffin I Just Ordered

This “Blueberry” Muffin I Just Ordered

Moonlitmindset Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well technically it is one :D

#10

I Paid $11.70 For This Chicken Burrito From Chipotle

I Paid $11.70 For This Chicken Burrito From Chipotle

alehaus Report

Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks pretty solid to me. Short but fat.

Have you ever paid a lot of money just to be disappointed in what you got? Have you ever read a good review and were compelled to leave a negative one instead because your experience was so drastically different? Let us know your experiences in the comments and don’t forget to upvote the biggest scams in this list.
#11

Ordered The Brisket Nachos. Got A Pound Of Kraft Singles

Ordered The Brisket Nachos. Got A Pound Of Kraft Singles

devmikale Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, just wow.

#12

Picture Shows 8 Mozzarella Sticks, I Received 3. It Cost $12

Picture Shows 8 Mozzarella Sticks, I Received 3. It Cost $12

Lonely_Is_The_Night Report

harpling
harpling
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, but that's organic, free-range, antibiotic-free, non-GMO, homeschooled, non-chemical, hand-fertilised, gently-used, baby romaine harvested under moonlight by specially trained gerbils. You think that stuff's cheap? Plus, it comes with invisible honey mustard, and that costs extra.

#13

Amusement Park Pizza. Cost Me $11

Amusement Park Pizza. Cost Me $11

Brace12 Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe the size is the amusement :D

#14

The Toilet Paper At The University I Pay $20k A Year To Go To

The Toilet Paper At The University I Pay $20k A Year To Go To

Cartman9110 Report

Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lots of institutions use very thin paper to save the plumbing.

#15

I Paid $3 Extra For Blueberries Pancake

I Paid $3 Extra For Blueberries Pancake

raymonddurk Report

Goth Mouse (he/they)
Goth Mouse (he/they)
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least it has more than one blueberry

#16

I Paid $25 To Go To A "Halloween House" And This Was One Of The "Game Areas"

I Paid $25 To Go To A “Halloween House” And This Was One Of The “Game Areas”

Oranginafina Report

Joel
Joel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your fears came to fruition

#17

I Paid $76 For This Myers Mask From Amazon

I Paid $76 For This Myers Mask From Amazon

akshayk22 Report

harpling
harpling
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like a cheap William Shatner mask painted white. Wait....

#18

My View At A Kendrick Lamar Concert After Paying $750 At Ubs Center…

My View At A Kendrick Lamar Concert After Paying $750 At Ubs Center…

joelfromstatefarm Report

Dan Holden
Dan Holden
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why in the world would you pay $750 for a concert ticket?! I love going to hear live music and do it as much as possible, but I refuse to go see anyone who charges hundreds of dollars per ticket!

#19

I Paid $19 For 8 Of These Tiny A** Wings From A Local BBQ Joint

I Paid $19 For 8 Of These Tiny A** Wings From A Local BBQ Joint

sexyc3po Report

harpling
harpling
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did the menu specify that they were chicken wings? You might have ordered the hummingbird wings. It's an easy mistake to make.

#20

I Paid A Lot For A Slice Of Pizza, And This Is What I Got

I Paid A Lot For A Slice Of Pizza, And This Is What I Got

The_Immortal_Avenger Report

#21

My 16 Dollar Tuna Poke Bowl

My 16 Dollar Tuna Poke Bowl

Kuromoturiga Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tuna Puke bowl more like ;)

#22

When You Pay For Extra Pineapple On Your Pizza And You're Only Given 1 Piece Per Slice

When You Pay For Extra Pineapple On Your Pizza And You’re Only Given 1 Piece Per Slice

Tiny_Beany Report

Joel
Joel
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Easier to pick off this way. It had no business being there in the first place.... Come at me, ya pineapple lovers! Edit:. Looks like I'm getting downvoted for having the audacity to have a sense of humor

#23

Bought Some Clearance Sale Bread. Now I Know Why It Was On Sale

Bought Some Clearance Sale Bread. Now I Know Why It Was On Sale

insertwittytagline Report

RoanTheMad
RoanTheMad
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stuff that with some sandwich fillings and yum

#24

Ordered Steak And Mac And Cheese At A Riverside Restaurant For $30. They Brought Out Kraft Mac And Cheese

Ordered Steak And Mac And Cheese At A Riverside Restaurant For $30. They Brought Out Kraft Mac And Cheese

Po1sonator Report

Joel
Joel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

FFS. You know, it's so easy to make a bechamel sauce

#25

The Amount Of Chips Del Taco Gave Me For $2

The Amount Of Chips Del Taco Gave Me For $2

nerd-tuber Report

#26

I Paid Extra For A M&M Rice Krispy Treat And I Received An Insult Instead

I Paid Extra For A M&M Rice Krispy Treat And I Received An Insult Instead

Tanker475 Report

#27

Got Recommended To Try The New Burger Restaurant That Recently Opened Up. This Burger Cost Me £6.95

Got Recommended To Try The New Burger Restaurant That Recently Opened Up. This Burger Cost Me £6.95

/Pro007er Report

#28

Bought A Whole Pack A Pens, Not A Single One Works #sorryplanet

Bought A Whole Pack A Pens, Not A Single One Works #sorryplanet

Worship_of_Min Report

Joel
Joel
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As opposed to the 'pack b pens'?

#29

I Paid Extra For Cheese

I Paid Extra For Cheese

MisterDavidC Report

#30

I Paid $2 For This Avocado

I Paid $2 For This Avocado

GYDOLEM Report

Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Welp, that's the luck of the draw when it comes to avocados.

#31

I Ordered A Loaded Baked Potato, Paid Almost $5 For This

I Ordered A Loaded Baked Potato, Paid Almost $5 For This

ScrewedSomethingOnce Report

#32

michellada777 Report

Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must… not… see a soiled diaper

#33

Paid Extra For Large Fries. Open The Bag To This

Paid Extra For Large Fries. Open The Bag To This

emdaawesome Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What country is this? Large fries here in the UK are a quarter of that size.

#34

Biggravybilton Report

Aisling Raye
Aisling Raye
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the FBI handles cases of domestic terrorism

#35

Bsmooth_YT Report

#36

OUortho Report

#37

ahherewegoagain Report

#38

Paid 30$ For Two “Regular Sized” Drinks At A Concert Last Night. 4 Sips Each

Paid 30$ For Two “Regular Sized” Drinks At A Concert Last Night. 4 Sips Each

dirtypig796 Report

#39

Not Only Did I Get 2.5 Tenders In My 3 Tender Meal, But This Amount Of Food Costs $10

Not Only Did I Get 2.5 Tenders In My 3 Tender Meal, But This Amount Of Food Costs $10

igonnawrecku_VGC Report

#40

Paid $4.50 For This Small Fruit Cup

Paid $4.50 For This Small Fruit Cup

SweetPK88 Report

#41

This "Caesar Salad" Cost $15

This "Caesar Salad" Cost $15

OldJournalist4 Report

#42

Paid $15 For Pulled Pork For Family Meal And Was Hoping For The Whole Container To Be Filled

Paid $15 For Pulled Pork For Family Meal And Was Hoping For The Whole Container To Be Filled

No-Sky-6064 Report

Nikki Sevven
Nikki Sevven
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You could have bought an entire pork butt for $15 and slow-cooked it yourself.

1
#43

Paid $44 For Premium Protein. Opened It To Be Half Full

Paid $44 For Premium Protein. Opened It To Be Half Full

Spartakilla21 Report

Nikki Sevven
Nikki Sevven
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Contents are sold by weight, not by volume. Contents may settle during transit."

2
#44

I Paid €1,50 Extra For Spinach On My Pizza. This Is What I Got

I Paid €1,50 Extra For Spinach On My Pizza. This Is What I Got

jayhow90 Report

#45

realbaseddoge Report

