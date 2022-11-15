The average working person has to put more effort into their job compared to what they are being paid for. That is why when you buy something, you want to get the most from your money, as it doesn’t come easy, but on the other side, there are companies and businesses that want to earn more from consumers and will charge more than their products are worth.

People get disappointed in their purchases all the time and what is a better place to let out the frustration than social media? Bored Panda searched the internet for unfair deals that people got that made them feel ripped off and put them in this list.