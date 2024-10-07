Banned “Skinny Girl” Influencer Liv Schmidt Back Under Fire For Kids’ Clothes Money-Saving Hack

ADVERTISEMENT

Liv Schmidt, an influencer who was notably banned from TikTok for sharing harmful weight loss content that violated guidelines, is stirring new controversy. Taking to her TikTok page on Sunday (October 6), the 22-year-old shared a questionable “hack,” suggesting buying kids’ clothes as a budget-friendly alternative.

In a new video, which has since amassed over 17,000 views, Liv stood confidently outdoors, wearing a stylish outfit that included a pleated, grey skirt paired with a white crop top.

She was sporting sunglasses and platform boots, exuding a casual yet trendy vibe. The text over the image reads: “How I feel hacking the shopping system and buying a kids skirt from Zara for $20 instead of the adult version for $55.”

In the caption, the internet star wrote: “The biggest money-saving hack when shopping is children’s clothing like designers have kids t-shirts that are like $200 instead of $1000 like the adults – for a cute baby tee.”

Liv Schmidt is an influencer who was notably banned from TikTok for sharing harmful weight loss content that violated guidelines

Share icon

Image credits: notlivsschmidt

Share icon

Image credits: livsschmidt

The clip, which was uploaded under Liv’s new username “notlivsschmidt” following her recent ban from the video-sharing app, was panned on Reddit sparking “pro-anorexia rage bait” criticism.

A Reddit user commented: “It’s an adult woman in her 20s congratulating herself on working to achieve a body the same size as a child on social media and profiting from encouraging women to do the same.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another Redditor wrote: “I think as a majority of people can’t stand her because she spread misinformation multiple times … That is incredibly moronic.”

Taking to her TikTok page on Sunday (October 6), Liv shared a questionable “hack”

Share icon

Image credits: notlivsschmidt

@notlivsschmidt The biggest money saving hack when shopping is childrens clothing like desginers have kids t shirts that are like $200 instead of $1000 like the adults – for a cute baby tee ♬ som original – 𝒆𝒅𝒖𝒆𝒗𝒍’𝒔 – 𝒆𝒅𝒖𝒆𝒗𝒍’𝒔🩴

A separate individual chimed in: “As a registered dietitian myself, I do find a lot of what she posts harmful for others.”

Liv managed to win over almost 700,000 followers on TikTok, where her audience, mostly teenage girls, got a steady stream of diet advice focusing on how to stay extremely thin at the cost of their health, Bored Panda reported on September 23.

Prior to being banned, one of Liv’s series called “What I eat in a day to stay skinny as someone who works a 9 to 5,” revealed a diet consisting of a protein bar, and other light nibbles equaling a total of 800 calories.

In her new controversial video, Liv suggested buying kids’ clothes as a budget-friendly alternative

Share icon

Image credits: livsschmidt

Share icon

Image credits: livsschmidt

Eating only 800 calories a day as an adult woman is unhealthy because it is far below the recommended caloric intake for maintaining essential bodily functions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women typically need between 1,800 to 2,400 calories daily, depending on factors such as age, activity level, and overall health, according to Verywell Health.

Critics expressed that Liv was promoting harmful practices among women

Share icon

Image credits: dr_idz

Consuming too few calories can lead to side effects such as low energy, dizziness, poor concentration, and nutritional deficiencies, which can ultimately slow down metabolism and hinder weight loss efforts.

Additionally, excessively restrictive diets can increase the risk of disordered eating and harm mental health.

Women typically need between 1,800 to 2,400 calories daily

Share icon

Image credits: abbeyskitchen

ADVERTISEMENT

The influencer, who frames her skinny physique as a personal aesthetic choice, told The Wall Street Journal on September 16: “Weight is a touchy topic, but that’s what the viewers want.”

Prior to the TikTok ban, critics expressed that Liv was promoting harmful practices among women, especially teenagers, who are particularly sensitive to topics regarding weight and self-esteem.

The video-sharing platform subsequently decided to pull the plug on her channel due to a violation of their community guidelines, specifically those contained within the Mental and Behavioral Health section regarding the promotion of “disordered eating.”

“She posts pro-anorexia rage bait,” a Redditor commented

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon