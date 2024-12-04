“He Looked Terrified”: Famous Mom’s Footage Of Son Flinching Sparks Concerns About Abuse

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting influencer Hannah Hiatt, known as Nurse Hannah, sparked controversy on TikTok after a now-deleted video showed her young son flinching as his father approached him in a grocery store. Some viewers speculated the child’s reaction might indicate fear or trauma, while some suggested sensory issues or overstimulation.

Trigger warning: child abuse – Nurse Hannah, who has 95,300 followers on TikTok, shared a video which she has since deleted, in which her son, James, seemingly flinched when her husband approached the little boy while he was sitting in a shopping cart.

While the original video isn’t available on Hannah’s TikTok page anymore, it has been re-shared on social media.

A person re-shared the controversial clip on TikTok, writing in the caption: “Why is a toddler that age FLINTCHING at anything? This needs to be looked into.”

Parenting influencer Hannah Hiatt, known as Nurse Hannah, sparked controversy on TikTok

Share icon

Image credits: hannah_bhiatt

Share icon

Image credits: hannah.bhiatt

A slew of people subsequently flocked to express their concerns, as a TikTok user commented: “Not even just the flinching, he looked at her with pure terror.”

A person wrote: “He looked terrified.”

Someone else penned: “If they’re recording that. imagine what goes on that they aren’t recording.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared a now-deleted video that showed her young son flinching as his father approached him in a grocery store

Image credits: ohimasharethetea

Image credits: ohimasharethetea

“So heartbreaking,” a netizen added.

An observer shared: “This was me as a toddler, after being beaten by my dad all the time.

“My kindergarten teacher saw me flinch away from her when I accidentally dropped a toy, and then she filed a CPS report.”

Some viewers speculated the child’s reaction might indicate fear or trauma

“My son has ADHD,” a cybernaut stated. “He flinches over everything because it catches him off guard. This baby is literally blocking his face!”

A commentator added: “Aww the poor baby. that’s so sad.”

Share icon

Image credits: hannah.bhiatt

ADVERTISEMENT

An additional viewer noted: “He went to block his face too after the flinch I hope he is ok.”

Another user echoed: “He looked right up at her face to analyze her current emotions. Anger would mean abuse and he knows it.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Omg that’s a learned reaction! Someone go save that baby! That’s pure fear in those eyes!”

Some suggested sensory issues or overstimulation as a reason for the boy’s flinching

Children who are being physically abused may have injuries like burns, bites, cuts, bruises, or broken bones, Kent Council’s Family Hub explains. These may not match any reason given for their cause.

The child may seem afraid of a particular person. They may flinch if they are touched or seem withdrawn.

Hannah has since deactivated the comment sections on her TikTok page, in addition to switching her Instagram profile to private.

Moreover, the nurse uploaded a follow-up video addressing the abuse allegations, which has seemingly been deleted.

Nevertheless, YouTuber Melina Tesi re-shared the clip on Tuesday (December 3). In the video, Hannah clarified: “If you know me in real life, this whole crazy husband thing, it’s satire.”

The momfluencer had been sharing videos on TikTok seemingly shedding a humorous and negative light on her “lazy” husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nurse Hannah’s video sparked a worrisome trend encouraging parents to “test” their children

“My husband is the sweetest, nicest, kindest, most loving, most nurturing father in the entire world,” Hannah exclaimed.

She went on to share that her husband and her little boy James had the “strongest bond” she’d ever witnessed between a father and a son.

“In the video that you guys are all freaking out about, they’re just playing,” Hannah explained, adding that James and her husband were always playing with each other.

Hannah went on to slam comparisons with Ruby Franke, an American prisoner and former family vlogger who ran the now-defunct YouTube channel, 8 Passengers.

Ruby’s story underscores broader ethical concerns about privacy, consent, and the commodification of family life on social media.

The Utah-based former parenting influencer gained notoriety for promoting strict parenting methods to her 2.5 million subscribers.

The TikTok trend consists of seeing whether children flinch at their parents

Her channel, active from 2015 until its 2021 deactivation, faced criticism for harsh disciplinary practices, including withholding meals and isolating children as punishment.

In August 2023, Ruby and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were arrested on child abuse charges after Ruby’s 12-year-old son escaped from Jodi’s home, appearing malnourished and bound with duct tape.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case highlighted the potential dangers of family vlogging, as critics have argued such channels exploit children for content and normalize harmful behaviors under the guise of parenting advice.

“I feel horrible for him,” a reader commented

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon