Lady Is Worried Over Online Date’s Behavior: “Why Does He Remember Everything I Post?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Your social media profile is basically your unofficial resume in the online dating world these days. A little light scrolling is expected (erm, encouraged), because it’s just due diligence to make sure your potential date isn’t someone who still posts minion memes. When a new person remembers a few details from your feed, it can even feel a little flattering. It shows they’re interested, right? They’re paying attention.

But there’s a razor-thin line between “attentive” and “keeping a detailed ledger of your every digital move.” It’s the difference between “I saw you like hiking!” and “You claimed you haven’t had a drink in months, but you posted a margarita on April 27th.” One woman recently started talking to a man who had her entire post history memorized, and his ‘good memory’ quickly turned into a series of massive red flags.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

We have all done a little social media sleuthing before an online date, but there is a fine line between normal and creepy

Share icon

Image credits: moeezaqeel98 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

It started when one woman started speaking to a potential love interest online but he began using her own social media posts to correct and interrogate her

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Janelizzy

Share icon

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The conversation took a strange turn when he began randomly complaining about ‘stupid women’ to her

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Janelizzy

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

He became aggressive and was ‘almost yelling’ when she refused to share her hotel details for an upcoming trip

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Janelizzy

ADVERTISEMENT

The mix of obsessive behavior and aggression left her wondering if her concerns were valid

One woman, u/Janelizzy, has been in a casual, long-distance chat with a man, but she noticed a bizarre and unsettling habit: he remembers every single thing she posts online. He used a photo of her cousin’s arm to accuse her of being on a date and corrected her when she said she hadn’t had a drink in months. While she tried to brush it off, she couldn’t shake the feeling that his photographic memory of her feed was more creepy than charming.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weirdness didn’t stop there. He soon started peppering their conversations with random, negative comments about other women. He’d complain about “stupid women” texting him or bring up a girl he went on vacation with. This bizarre oversharing left her confused, especially since he claimed he wasn’t looking for anything serious, making his behavior even more unsettling.

The situation escalated when she mentioned an upcoming family reunion in his state. He immediately offered hotel suggestions and insisted she didn’t need a rental car because she could just use his. These gestures could have been genuinely helpful but could also have been a way for him to insert himself directly into her independent plans and gain a level of control over her visit.

The true extent of his controlling nature was revealed when she politely declined to tell him her hotel details. He became “soo upset” and was “almost yelling,” demanding to know why she was being weird and what room she was in. This aggressive outburst confirmed all her fears, turning his creepy online monitoring into a real and tangible threat.

Share icon

Image credits: diana.grytsku / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

While it might be tempting to dismiss this man’s actions as an over-enthusiastic interest, they align with the definition of cyberstalking. As the Australian e-safety commissioner explains, the intention is often to “scare, humiliate, coerce or control someone.” The man’s escalation from simply monitoring her posts to aggressively demanding her hotel information is a classic attempt to exert control and cross a physical boundary.

This behavior also fits the clinical definition of stalking. Dr. Ahona Guha writes in Psychology Today that stalking involves “a series of repeated, unwanted intrusions into a person’s life.” She also clarifies that stalkers, unlike trolls, are often heavily invested in pursuing a particular person, which perfectly describes the man’s laser focus on the OP’s life. His actions are not random; they are a targeted and sustained pattern of intrusion.

It’s crucial to recognize the serious danger this behavior poses. Dr. Guha warns that victims of cyber harassment experience severe mental health impacts, and that these actions often require “assertive intervention to cease” because they won’t always stop on their own. Brushing off these actions as merely “weird” is risky; they are a form of abuse that often escalates and can have lasting psychological consequences if not addressed directly and firmly.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Most commenters agreed that “run” was the only option, but do you agree? Have your over-eager online matches given you the heebie-jeebies? Tell us below!

The online community’s verdict was swift and clear: this wasn’t just a red flag, it was a giant warning sign

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon