Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lady Is Worried Over Online Date’s Behavior: “Why Does He Remember Everything I Post?”
Young woman looking worried while checking her smartphone, concerned about online date's behavior and posts memory.
Couples, Relationships

Lady Is Worried Over Online Date’s Behavior: “Why Does He Remember Everything I Post?”

louise.p
Louise Pieterse BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Your social media profile is basically your unofficial resume in the online dating world these days. A little light scrolling is expected (erm, encouraged), because it’s just due diligence to make sure your potential date isn’t someone who still posts minion memes. When a new person remembers a few details from your feed, it can even feel a little flattering. It shows they’re interested, right? They’re paying attention.

But there’s a razor-thin line between “attentive” and “keeping a detailed ledger of your every digital move.” It’s the difference between “I saw you like hiking!” and “You claimed you haven’t had a drink in months, but you posted a margarita on April 27th.” One woman recently started talking to a man who had her entire post history memorized, and his ‘good memory’ quickly turned into a series of massive red flags.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    We have all done a little social media sleuthing before an online date, but there is a fine line between normal and creepy

    Image credits: moeezaqeel98 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    It started when one woman started speaking  to a potential love interest online but he began using her own social media posts to correct and interrogate her

    Woman worried over online date's behavior questioning why he remembers everything she posts on social media.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a lady worried over online date's behavior who remembers everything she posts on social media.

    Text excerpt showing a woman worried about online date’s behavior remembering everything she posts on social media.

    Image credits: Janelizzy

    Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The conversation took a strange turn when he began randomly complaining about ‘stupid women’ to her

    Text excerpt about a lady worried over her online date's behavior who remembers everything she posts online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a plain white background expressing worry about an online date remembering everything posted.

    Text excerpt showing a worried woman describing her online date remembering everything she posts and mentioning other women.

    Alt text: Woman concerned about online date's behavior remembering everything she posts in her social media conversations.

    Image credits: Janelizzy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He became aggressive and was ‘almost yelling’ when she refused to share her hotel details for an upcoming trip

    Text showing a worried woman discussing her online date remembering everything she posts and his controlling behavior about her hotel stay.

    Text excerpt showing a worried lady describing her online date’s behavior and feeling unsettled by his memory of her posts.

    Text expressing worry about online date's behavior and questioning why he remembers everything posted.

    Image credits: Janelizzy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The mix of obsessive behavior and aggression left her wondering if her concerns were valid

    One woman, u/Janelizzy, has been in a casual, long-distance chat with a man, but she noticed a bizarre and unsettling habit: he remembers every single thing she posts online. He used a photo of her cousin’s arm to accuse her of being on a date and corrected her when she said she hadn’t had a drink in months. While she tried to brush it off, she couldn’t shake the feeling that his photographic memory of her feed was more creepy than charming.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The weirdness didn’t stop there. He soon started peppering their conversations with random, negative comments about other women. He’d complain about “stupid women” texting him or bring up a girl he went on vacation with. This bizarre oversharing left her confused, especially since he claimed he wasn’t looking for anything serious, making his behavior even more unsettling.

    The situation escalated when she mentioned an upcoming family reunion in his state. He immediately offered hotel suggestions and insisted she didn’t need a rental car because she could just use his. These gestures could have been genuinely helpful but could also have been a way for him to insert himself directly into her independent plans and gain a level of control over her visit.

    The true extent of his controlling nature was revealed when she politely declined to tell him her hotel details. He became “soo upset” and was “almost yelling,” demanding to know why she was being weird and what room she was in. This aggressive outburst confirmed all her fears, turning his creepy online monitoring into a real and tangible threat.

    Image credits: diana.grytsku / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While it might be tempting to dismiss this man’s actions as an over-enthusiastic interest, they align with the definition of cyberstalking. As the Australian e-safety commissioner explains, the intention is often to “scare, humiliate, coerce or control someone.” The man’s escalation from simply monitoring her posts to aggressively demanding her hotel information is a classic attempt to exert control and cross a physical boundary.

    This behavior also fits the clinical definition of stalking. Dr. Ahona Guha writes in Psychology Today that stalking involves “a series of repeated, unwanted intrusions into a person’s life.” She also clarifies that stalkers, unlike trolls, are often heavily invested in pursuing a particular person, which perfectly describes the man’s laser focus on the OP’s life. His actions are not random; they are a targeted and sustained pattern of intrusion.

    It’s crucial to recognize the serious danger this behavior poses. Dr. Guha warns that victims of cyber harassment experience severe mental health impacts, and that these actions often require “assertive intervention to cease” because they won’t always stop on their own. Brushing off these actions as merely “weird” is risky; they are a form of abuse that often escalates and can have lasting psychological consequences if not addressed directly and firmly.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most commenters agreed that “run” was the only option, but do you agree? Have your over-eager online matches given you the heebie-jeebies? Tell us below!

    The online community’s verdict was swift and clear: this wasn’t just a red flag, it was a giant warning sign

    Worried lady over online date’s behavior as he remembers everything she posts, showing concern and confusion.

    Comment expressing concern about online date’s behavior and warning about sharing social media with strangers.

    Comment expressing concern over online date's behavior, mentioning social media lockdown and controlling stalker actions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post showing a user warning about a stalker and questioning why the lady is worried over online date behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from 2Rebecca warning a lady about her online date's behavior, mentioning stalking and remembering posts.

    Text about a lady worried over online date's behavior, highlighting red flags and obsession with her social media.

    Screenshot of an online forum post warning about obsessive and controlling behavior from an online date recalling everything posted.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of online advice about concerns on online date's behavior, highlighting worries about remembering social media posts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting early signs of controlling behavior from an online date who remembers all posts.

    Comment discussing online dating concerns about a lady worried over online date's behavior and memory of posts.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT