Woman Debates Calling CPS After Learning What Niece’s Home Life Is Really Like

Would you call Child Protection Services to report a family member? One woman is seriously considering doing it. But she’s still not sure if she should. The aunt has told how her niece recently called her in tears, begging to be saved from what she claims is “prison.”

It seems the 16-year-old’s father doesn’t know how to manage her ADHD diagnosis, or her ‘lopsided’ grades. And has decided the best way forward is to implement super strict rules and routines. His daughter is feeling deeply unhappy, isolated, and controlled. And her aunt is concerned for her well-being. She believes it’s time to get authorities involved. But not all netizens agree.

Imagine being banned from seeing friends, and living a life that consists only of studying, exercising, and family meal times

That’s what happened when one teen’s dad went “full prison guard,” and the girl’s aunt is seriously worried

Is medication really necessary in the treatment of ADHD?

Getting easily distracted, being disorganized, and having trouble concentrating are all symptoms of ADHD, and experts say these symptoms can worsen during adolescence or the teen years, due to hormonal changes and the increased demands of school and extracurricular activities. This can lead to problems studying, and the teenager’s grades may fall, especially if they are not getting ADHD treatment.

“It’s not uncommon for teens with ADHD to forget assignments, lose textbooks, and become bored with their daily classwork,” notes WebMD. “Teens may become inattentive or excessively attentive, not waiting for their turn before blurting out answers. They may interrupt their teacher and classmates, and they may rush through assignments. Teens with ADHD may also be fidgety and find it tough to sit still in class.”

Not all teenagers with ADHD need to take medication, but the National Institute of Mental Health says about 80% of those who needed it as children still need meds in their teen years.

But some experts say medication isn’t necessary at all, and behavior therapy alone may work for teenagers. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry all recommend behavior therapy to improve behavior problems that form part of ADHD.

How you can help your teen manage their ADHD:

ADHD affects all parts of a teenager’s life, warns the WebMD team. “As a parent, your first goal should be to talk openly with your teen. Be supportive and accepting at all times. You can also enlist your child’s pediatrician for help in discussing ADHD and its treatment,” reads the site.

It also helps to provide clear, consistent expectations, directions, and limits, as does setting a daily schedule and keeping distractions to a minimum. But routine doesn’t only apply to the teen with ADHD. As suggested by WebMD experts, the entire family should have a structured routine with the same wake-up time, mealtime, and bedtime.

Remember that your teenager may need help managing their schedule. You can do this by staying in contact with teachers so that you’re aware of any work due. You can also set up a reminder system at home that shows important dates, times, events, or projects that are due.

“Be sure to include homework and playtime in the schedule,” advises WebMD, adding that some kids may benefit from a visual representation of their schedule, such as a calendar or list. Either way, you should often review the reminder system with your child.

Homework and notebook organizers can also be useful. “Stress the importance of having your child write down assignments and bring home the needed books,” reads the site. “A checklist can be helpful to make sure items like schoolbooks, lunch boxes, and jackets are brought home each day.”

If you keep your home neat and organized, it can bring calm to your child. “Organize everyday items. Your child should have a place for everything and keep everything in its place. This includes clothing, backpacks, and school supplies.”

The experts suggest that parents support activities where their teen can celebrate personal success, like sports, hobbies, or music lessons. Build your teen’s self-esteem by affirming positive behavior, rewarding positive behavior, and setting consequences for bad behavior. Always stay calm when disciplining your teen.

They also say parents should lead by example. “Teens don’t always show it, but the adults in their lives are very influential and important to them,” explains WebMD.

Finally, the experts stress that you should make sure your teen gets plenty of sleep. “Set firm rules for the TV, computers, phones, video games, and other devices. Make sure all of these are turned off well before bedtime,” they advise.

“Emma is at her breaking point.”Many felt the aunt should intervene

Some people felt the aunt would be making a huge mistake by calling CPS

