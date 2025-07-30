ADVERTISEMENT

Holly Chisholm doesn’t sugarcoat anything. Most of her comics are pulled straight from real-life moments, whether it’s a random thought during the day or something she’s been struggling with for weeks. “Usually they just kind of come to me as I'm out and about,” she told us in a previous interview with Bored Panda.

And when inspiration isn’t coming naturally, she’ll sit down, clear out distractions, and just try to write until something sticks. It’s not always easy because ADHD makes her process pretty unpredictable, but what matters to her is staying honest. Whether it takes five minutes or two weeks, every comic is a reflection of what it actually feels like to live with anxiety, depression, and everything in between.

More info: Instagram | linktr.ee

#1

Illustration of a wilting flower with a mental health comic quote about surviving the year, conveying emotional resilience.

justpeachycomic Report

Emilu
Emilu
Emilu
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's my goal. Survive this year, and maybe the next.

    #2

    Hand-drawn comic about mental health showing a cat and text about self-care and love, emphasizing treating yourself kindly.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #3

    Comic illustration of self-love and acceptance, showing a character hugging parts of themselves related to mental health.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #4

    Illustration of a smiling flower growing through a crack with the text survive out of spite about mental health.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #5

    Comic about mental health shows person holding dog saying treat yourself like your pet with love.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #6

    Comic about mental health showing a character relaxing on a couch with a cat, illustrating the importance of doing nothing.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #7

    Comic illustrating mental health challenges with a small character walking through a field symbolizing persistent pain.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #8

    Comic illustration about mental health showing a trash bin with text saying messy house is not a moral failing.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #9

    Illustration of a person struggling while holding comic speech bubbles about mental health responsibilities and pressure.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #10

    Humorous comic wheel illustrating reasons for crying, depicting relatable mental health triggers and emotions.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #11

    Hand-drawn comic with a smiling sun and cloud illustrating mental health with positive natural weather metaphors.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #12

    Comic about mental health showing a character feeling pressure from a self-imposed burden depicted as a large hand on their head.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #13

    Comic about mental health showing a character encouraging drinking more water for well-being and self-care.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #14

    Illustration of a smiling frog watering a plant labeled love and peace, representing mental health and self-care.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #15

    Comic about mental health showing a character pressured to think positive thoughts all the time or else.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #16

    Comic showing two characters contrasting social confidence, relating to mental health and personal identity in comics about mental health.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #17

    Comic strip about mental health depicting confusion between daytime, nighttime, and twilight with humorous dialogue.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #18

    Comic panels illustrating a person’s mental health struggles with decisions and self-reflection about what they want.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #19

    Cute mental health comic showing a worried character encouraging rest amidst a busy and scary world.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #20

    Comic panels showing a girl feeling stressed about content, then relaxing outdoors, illustrating mental health struggles.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #21

    Comic about mental health showing kindness by putting yourself in others’ shoes, featuring a pig and a squirrel character.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #22

    Comic about mental health showing characters debating optimism and realism with a humorous twist in a simple drawing.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #23

    Comic illustration showing a character embracing self-love and mental health awareness with a punk attitude.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #24

    Comic strip about mental health showing a character discussing self-acceptance and the pressure to be perfect.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #25

    Comic panels depicting a character and bird discussing perfectionism, illustrating relatable mental health themes in a simple cartoon style.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #26

    Comic about mental health showing a person in bed comparing refusal and acceptance of a USB drive nearby.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #27

    Comic about mental health showing self-growth from feeling like a mistake to accepting being human with a broken plant pot.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #28

    Comic strip illustrating perspectives on morality with characters discussing judgment and flawed subjective views, related to mental health.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #29

    A simple mental health comic showing a happy last french fry with the text you deserve the last french fry.

    justpeachycomic Report

    #30

    Hand-drawn comic about mental health featuring shapes expressing feelings of identity and belonging.

    justpeachycomic Report

