Holly Chisholm doesn’t sugarcoat anything. Most of her comics are pulled straight from real-life moments, whether it’s a random thought during the day or something she’s been struggling with for weeks. “Usually they just kind of come to me as I'm out and about,” she told us in a previous interview with Bored Panda.

And when inspiration isn’t coming naturally, she’ll sit down, clear out distractions, and just try to write until something sticks. It’s not always easy because ADHD makes her process pretty unpredictable, but what matters to her is staying honest. Whether it takes five minutes or two weeks, every comic is a reflection of what it actually feels like to live with anxiety, depression, and everything in between.

More info: Instagram | linktr.ee