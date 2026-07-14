The Bored Panda team has scoured the internet and curated this list of the very worst, weirdest, and funniest real estate listings. Here, the realtors clearly forgot that their goal was to, you know, actually sell houses. Scroll down for a good laugh, lots of cringing , and plenty of wondering why bad properties are so gosh darn expensive.

If ‘Selling Sunset’ taught us anything, it’s that first impressions matter. A lot. The real estate market is so chaotic and bizarre now that it no longer makes sense in many parts of the world. But no matter the price point or particular property, you want to leave the best possible impression on your prospective clients. Right? Well, not everyone got the memo.

#1 That Feeling When You Enter A Bathroom And Literally Don’t Know Where To Start

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#2 Buyers Are Advised To Leave The Fridge Right Where It Is

#3 Check Out This Utterly Insane Listing

If you haven’t yet realized that the real estate market is completely bonkers in some parts of the world, all you have to do is take a glance at what’s happening in California. Specifically, in San Francisco. The artificial intelligence industry’s continued rise and spread has completely shifted the property situation in the city. As The Guardian reports, “San Francisco’s AI boom has buyers spending unprecedented amounts of money on homes – much more than sellers are asking for.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 We All Think So

#5 Script Idea: Marie Antoinette Travels To The 1990s And Moves In With A Monkey Pirate

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#6 When Space Is Scarce, It Makes Total Sense

A recent analysis by brokerage Compass found that more than 140 San Francisco homes sold for at least $1 million above their asking price in the first half of 2026, with 44 of those properties being sold in June. Or, as Compass’s chief economist Mike Simonsen put it, the demand for homes in this price range is “absolutely bananas.” ADVERTISEMENT Simonsen emphasized that this upwards trend in prices is “of course related to the AI boom. It’s migration and hiring, as well as preparing for mega IPOs.” San Francisco is home to the headquarters of both OpenAI and Anthropic, which have filed to go public on the US stock market. The Guardian reports that their valuations are approaching $1 trillion.

#7 Two Words: Stiletto Tub

#8 Spice Up Your Morning With An Unexpected Trip To The Ground Floor

#9 Breakfast Bath

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With the promise of new SF-based multimillionaires hovering in the air, there is soaring demand for fancy homes. As per Compass’s new report, single-family home prices in San Francisco have risen by roughly 17% year over year. Meanwhile, inventory has dropped a whopping 45%. In other words, there’s too much demand and not enough supply, therefore, prices are going bonkers.

#11 If That Thing Gets Accidentally Hoovered Up It Could Damage The Vacuum Cleaner

#12 An Interesting Alternative To Coffee And Cigars

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In San Francisco, the median price for a single-family home has risen from $1.7 million to $2.2 million. Meanwhile, houses stay an average of 18 days on the market, which shows just how much demand there is for properties. “AI and tech-driven demand has created aggressive bidding wars on the scarce inventory,” Compass’s report notes. “Skyrocketing rents are back in the norm.”

#13 $1 Mil In Texas Buys You 8 Bedrooms, 10 Bathrooms, And A Scale Replica Of Christ The Redeemer

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#14 This Jail House Rocks!

#15 Imagine The D&d Campaigns

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Meanwhile, the recent report also points out that the housing market is “increasingly segmented by income tier and proximity to AI-driven employment centers.” Bizarrely enough, according to Simonsen, other tech hubs across the United States have not seen a similar trend of overbidding for property.

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#16 I Think 90’s Greco-Roman Maximalism Needs To Make A Comeback

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#18 Underground And Without Windows, But It Is Already Furnished

According to real estate firm Redfin, San Francisco had the highest increase in the median sales price of homes in the US from a year earlier. ADVERTISEMENT SF reported a spike of 10% in April, compared to the year before. “What’s different this time is that the benefits or the prosperity of AI seems much more concentrated. It’s not that everybody is going out and buying homes,” noted Daryl Fairweather, the chief economist at Redfin.

#19 You Go Ahead, I’ll Wait Til I’ve Moved Out

#20 Oh The Fear Of Coming In Here At Night, In The Dark

#21 After The Great Plague Of 1665, Came The Less Famous Bubonic Bedroom Blight Of 1704

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Meanwhile, CNN emphasizes that the housing affordability crisis in the US is a complex problem. “It is the result of years of underbuilding, restrictive local zoning, rising demand and policy decisions and, in many cases, policy inaction.” The issue has its roots in the years following the 2008 financial crisis, when “homebuilding has lagged, creating a housing shortage that has pushed prices higher.”

#22 Bovine Scarecrow Dressed As Middle Aged Woman Looking For Bovine Scarecrow Dressed As Middle Aged Man For Fun Times And Maybe More

#23 Dinner Will Be Served In The Garage, After Which You’re Welcome To Join Us In The Shed For Drinks

#24 "Have You Come To Save Us, Or To Join Us?"

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What didn’t help the supply situation was that more and more people and companies saw homes as investments, not places to live. “Following the 2008 housing meltdown, private equity firms such as Blackstone bought thousands of single-family homes at bargain prices and turned them into rentals. In the years after the pandemic, when interest rates fell to historic lows, the housing market erupted. Bidding wars broke out among everyday buyers and home prices surged. Institutional investors picked up the pace of buying in those years, as well,” CNN writes. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I Wish This Was An April Fool’s Joke

#26 Are Coins In A Toilet Seat Considered Dirty Money?

#27 Y’know, Personally, I Don’t Think They Have Enough Hats

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Now, US lawmakers have passed the bipartisan 21st Century Road to Housing Act, which aims to tackle housing affordability. “The law primarily aims to tackle America’s housing affordability problem by increasing supply. It includes provisions that promote manufactured housing (homes built in factories) and office-to-apartment conversions. It also would authorize a pilot program to offer grants and forgivable loans to fix older homes that have fallen into disrepair,” CNN explains.

#28 I Wonder What D-Tier Magician Lived In This One

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#29 Mirror Mirror On The Wall… And Everywhere Else

#30 This House Reeks Of Hairspray And Trickle-Down Economics

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Once you’ve looked through these photos and upvoted the ones that you enjoyed hating the most and hated to love, you can join the discussion with all the other readers in the comments. Which of these listings do you think were genuinely the worst of the worst? On the flip side, were there any homes that you thought didn’t deserve the hate? What are the most bizarre listings you’ve personally ever come across when looking to buy or rent a home? Do you have any real estate nightmare stories? Let us know.

#31 Never Have I Been So Threatened By A Group Of Bonsai Trees

#32 “We Have Bridgerton At Home.” The Bridgerton At Home

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#33 Hold Your Horses

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#34 Elephant In The Room

#35 This Christmas, Turn Your House Into An Actual Advent Calendar

#36 If M C Escher Had Tried Interior Design

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#37 If The Weather Clears Up Later I Might Mow The Pool

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#38 1940 Goth House

#39 A Space-Saving Solution That, I'm Sure, We Would All Have Liked To Think Of!

#40 The Open Bathroom Is Stunning

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#41 For Very Little People

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#42 A Greenhouse With A House Growing Inside!

#43 You Have Been Warned!

#44 “Swole Zeus Isn’t Real, He Can’t Hurt You” Swole Zeus

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#45 Oh Do I Have A Treat For You Guys Today

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#46 They Rolled Out The Red Carpet For Us… Everywhere

#47 Multitask Like Nobody’s Busines

#48 Where’s The Moat?

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#49 Never At A Loss For Words

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#50 Meowowza

#51 Elegance From Another Era

#52 Terraced House Looks Normal From The Outside As It Hits Market For £120k… But Hides Bizarre Feature On Its Landing

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#53 Interior Design Influencers Are Already Predicting A Strong Year For Images Of Dogs Printed On A Towel Hung Over The Only Window In A Wooden Room

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#54 Skilled Use Of Image Editing Software Can Help Make Unfurnished Properties Look Far Worse

#55 A House That Screams, "We Have So Much Money That We Literally Have No Idea What To Do With All Of Our Money". Are Those Emmy Awards In The Bathroom?

#56 This Is The Funniest Use Of Digital Grass I Have Seen

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#57 This House Has No Water In The Crawlspace, Guaranteed

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#58 C Is For Cat, And Also For Certifiable

#59 At First Glance I Thought It Was The Wardrobe

#60 A Great Alternative To Camping!

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#61 "Registered As A Laboratory, It's Perfect To Live In"

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#62 Wild Horses

#63 This Year, Why Not Take Some Time To Consider The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?

#64 This Clown House Could Be Yours

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#66 In Greek Mythology, Actaeon Was Transformed Into A Stag And Condemned To Live Forever As A Tasteless Wall Covering

#67 Is It An Altar, Or A Dungeon?

#68 I Found The Set Of The Next Knives Out Movie

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#69 I Love When Houses Have Some Tasteful Brass Accents

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#70 We’re Leaving Shiplap And Whitewash In 2022. 2025 Is All About The Meat Walls, Baby!

#71 Finally, I Can Realize My Dream Of Living Inside Casa Bonita

#72 Inspired By AI Generated Architecture And Design?

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#74 Anybody Got An Iron For The Lawn?

#75 Some Like It Horrible

#76 A Fine Example Of What Happens When You Decide To Paint Your House While Listening To Rave Music

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#77 I’d Like To Be Under The Sea In An Octopus’s Bathroom Beneath The Waves

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#78 The Bed Blends In

#79 What Happens When You Can’t Find The Remote?

#80 George Costanza House

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#81 Valley Of The Dolls

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