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If ‘Selling Sunset’ taught us anything, it’s that first impressions matter. A lot. The real estate market is so chaotic and bizarre now that it no longer makes sense in many parts of the world. But no matter the price point or particular property, you want to leave the best possible impression on your prospective clients. Right? Well, not everyone got the memo.

The Bored Panda team has scoured the internet and curated this list of the very worst, weirdest, and funniest real estate listings. Here, the realtors clearly forgot that their goal was to, you know, actually sell houses. Scroll down for a good laugh, lots of cringing, and plenty of wondering why bad properties are so gosh darn expensive.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

That Feeling When You Enter A Bathroom And Literally Don’t Know Where To Start

That Feeling When You Enter A Bathroom And Literally Don’t Know Where To Start

terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

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    #2

    Buyers Are Advised To Leave The Fridge Right Where It Is

    Buyers Are Advised To Leave The Fridge Right Where It Is

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    8points
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    #3

    Check Out This Utterly Insane Listing

    Check Out This Utterly Insane Listing

    revenge_burner Report

    7points
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    If you haven’t yet realized that the real estate market is completely bonkers in some parts of the world, all you have to do is take a glance at what’s happening in California. Specifically, in San Francisco.

    The artificial intelligence industry’s continued rise and spread has completely shifted the property situation in the city. As The Guardian reports, “San Francisco’s AI boom has buyers spending unprecedented amounts of money on homes – much more than sellers are asking for.”

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    #4

    We All Think So

    We All Think So

    Manga_farloapposta Report

    7points
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    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can really earn that much on the streets of Rome to pay that rent??

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Script Idea: Marie Antoinette Travels To The 1990s And Moves In With A Monkey Pirate

    Script Idea: Marie Antoinette Travels To The 1990s And Moves In With A Monkey Pirate

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

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    #6

    When Space Is Scarce, It Makes Total Sense

    When Space Is Scarce, It Makes Total Sense

    realestate Report

    7points
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    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahhh, capitalism. Where hygiene means nothing anymore.

    0
    0points
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    A recent analysis by brokerage Compass found that more than 140 San Francisco homes sold for at least $1 million above their asking price in the first half of 2026, with 44 of those properties being sold in June.

    Or, as Compass’s chief economist Mike Simonsen put it, the demand for homes in this price range is “absolutely bananas.”

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    Simonsen emphasized that this upwards trend in prices is “of course related to the AI boom. It’s migration and hiring, as well as preparing for mega IPOs.”

    San Francisco is home to the headquarters of both OpenAI and Anthropic, which have filed to go public on the US stock market. The Guardian reports that their valuations are approaching $1 trillion.

    #7

    Two Words: Stiletto Tub

    Two Words: Stiletto Tub

    thebestofzillow Report

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    #8

    Spice Up Your Morning With An Unexpected Trip To The Ground Floor

    Spice Up Your Morning With An Unexpected Trip To The Ground Floor

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

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    #9

    Breakfast Bath

    Breakfast Bath

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    With the promise of new SF-based multimillionaires hovering in the air, there is soaring demand for fancy homes.

    As per Compass’s new report, single-family home prices in San Francisco have risen by roughly 17% year over year. Meanwhile, inventory has dropped a whopping 45%. In other words, there’s too much demand and not enough supply, therefore, prices are going bonkers.

    #10

    Surprise!

    Surprise!

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    6points
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    #11

    If That Thing Gets Accidentally Hoovered Up It Could Damage The Vacuum Cleaner

    If That Thing Gets Accidentally Hoovered Up It Could Damage The Vacuum Cleaner

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    6points
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    #12

    An Interesting Alternative To Coffee And Cigars

    An Interesting Alternative To Coffee And Cigars

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    6points
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    In San Francisco, the median price for a single-family home has risen from $1.7 million to $2.2 million. Meanwhile, houses stay an average of 18 days on the market, which shows just how much demand there is for properties.

    “AI and tech-driven demand has created aggressive bidding wars on the scarce inventory,” Compass’s report notes.

    “Skyrocketing rents are back in the norm.”

    #13

    $1 Mil In Texas Buys You 8 Bedrooms, 10 Bathrooms, And A Scale Replica Of Christ The Redeemer

    $1 Mil In Texas Buys You 8 Bedrooms, 10 Bathrooms, And A Scale Replica Of Christ The Redeemer

    thebestofzillow Report

    6points
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    #14

    This Jail House Rocks!

    This Jail House Rocks!

    thebestofzillow Report

    6points
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    #15

    Imagine The D&d Campaigns

    Imagine The D&d Campaigns

    thebestofzillow Report

    5points
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    Meanwhile, the recent report also points out that the housing market is “increasingly segmented by income tier and proximity to AI-driven employment centers.”

    Bizarrely enough, according to Simonsen, other tech hubs across the United States have not seen a similar trend of overbidding for property.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Think 90’s Greco-Roman Maximalism Needs To Make A Comeback

    I Think 90’s Greco-Roman Maximalism Needs To Make A Comeback

    thebestofzillow Report

    5points
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    #17

    "Abitabile"

    "Abitabile"

    Routine_Bad_7924 Report

    4points
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    #18

    Underground And Without Windows, But It Is Already Furnished

    Underground And Without Windows, But It Is Already Furnished

    Routine_Bad_7924 Report

    4points
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    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But the landlord will let you out if you wish to leave right? Right?!

    0
    0points
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    According to real estate firm Redfin, San Francisco had the highest increase in the median sales price of homes in the US from a year earlier.

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    SF reported a spike of 10% in April, compared to the year before.

    “What’s different this time is that the benefits or the prosperity of AI seems much more concentrated. It’s not that everybody is going out and buying homes,” noted Daryl Fairweather, the chief economist at Redfin.

    #19

    You Go Ahead, I’ll Wait Til I’ve Moved Out

    You Go Ahead, I’ll Wait Til I’ve Moved Out

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    4points
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    salttypepper avatar
    Salttypepper
    Salttypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s what need me and hubs some h look

    0
    0points
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    #20

    Oh The Fear Of Coming In Here At Night, In The Dark

    Oh The Fear Of Coming In Here At Night, In The Dark

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    4points
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    #21

    After The Great Plague Of 1665, Came The Less Famous Bubonic Bedroom Blight Of 1704

    After The Great Plague Of 1665, Came The Less Famous Bubonic Bedroom Blight Of 1704

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    4points
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    Meanwhile, CNN emphasizes that the housing affordability crisis in the US is a complex problem.

    “It is the result of years of underbuilding, restrictive local zoning, rising demand and policy decisions and, in many cases, policy inaction.”

    The issue has its roots in the years following the 2008 financial crisis, when “homebuilding has lagged, creating a housing shortage that has pushed prices higher.”

    #22

    Bovine Scarecrow Dressed As Middle Aged Woman Looking For Bovine Scarecrow Dressed As Middle Aged Man For Fun Times And Maybe More

    Bovine Scarecrow Dressed As Middle Aged Woman Looking For Bovine Scarecrow Dressed As Middle Aged Man For Fun Times And Maybe More

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Dinner Will Be Served In The Garage, After Which You’re Welcome To Join Us In The Shed For Drinks

    Dinner Will Be Served In The Garage, After Which You’re Welcome To Join Us In The Shed For Drinks

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    4points
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    #24

    "Have You Come To Save Us, Or To Join Us?"

    "Have You Come To Save Us, Or To Join Us?"

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    4points
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    What didn’t help the supply situation was that more and more people and companies saw homes as investments, not places to live.

    “Following the 2008 housing meltdown, private equity firms such as Blackstone bought thousands of single-family homes at bargain prices and turned them into rentals. In the years after the pandemic, when interest rates fell to historic lows, the housing market erupted. Bidding wars broke out among everyday buyers and home prices surged. Institutional investors picked up the pace of buying in those years, as well,” CNN writes.

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    #25

    I Wish This Was An April Fool’s Joke

    I Wish This Was An April Fool’s Joke

    thebestofzillow Report

    4points
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    #26

    Are Coins In A Toilet Seat Considered Dirty Money?

    Are Coins In A Toilet Seat Considered Dirty Money?

    thebestofzillow Report

    4points
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    #27

    Y’know, Personally, I Don’t Think They Have Enough Hats

    Y’know, Personally, I Don’t Think They Have Enough Hats

    thebestofzillow Report

    4points
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    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hogwarths hunting cabin.

    2
    2points
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    Now, US lawmakers have passed the bipartisan 21st Century Road to Housing Act, which aims to tackle housing affordability.

    “The law primarily aims to tackle America’s housing affordability problem by increasing supply. It includes provisions that promote manufactured housing (homes built in factories) and office-to-apartment conversions. It also would authorize a pilot program to offer grants and forgivable loans to fix older homes that have fallen into disrepair,” CNN explains.

    #28

    I Wonder What D-Tier Magician Lived In This One

    I Wonder What D-Tier Magician Lived In This One

    thebestofzillow Report

    4points
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    #29

    Mirror Mirror On The Wall… And Everywhere Else

    Mirror Mirror On The Wall… And Everywhere Else

    thebestofzillow Report

    4points
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    #30

    This House Reeks Of Hairspray And Trickle-Down Economics

    This House Reeks Of Hairspray And Trickle-Down Economics

    thebestofzillow Report

    4points
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    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure anything is being trickled down ... it looks like it is sucking up.

    1
    1point
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    Once you’ve looked through these photos and upvoted the ones that you enjoyed hating the most and hated to love, you can join the discussion with all the other readers in the comments.

    Which of these listings do you think were genuinely the worst of the worst? On the flip side, were there any homes that you thought didn’t deserve the hate?

    What are the most bizarre listings you’ve personally ever come across when looking to buy or rent a home?

    Do you have any real estate nightmare stories? Let us know.
    #31

    Never Have I Been So Threatened By A Group Of Bonsai Trees

    Never Have I Been So Threatened By A Group Of Bonsai Trees

    thebestofzillow Report

    4points
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    #32

    “We Have Bridgerton At Home.” The Bridgerton At Home

    “We Have Bridgerton At Home.” The Bridgerton At Home

    thebestofzillow Report

    4points
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    #33

    Hold Your Horses

    Hold Your Horses

    realtor Report

    4points
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    #34

    Elephant In The Room

    Elephant In The Room

    zillow Report

    4points
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    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where is the elephant? Behind the RHINO?

    2
    2points
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    #35

    This Christmas, Turn Your House Into An Actual Advent Calendar

    This Christmas, Turn Your House Into An Actual Advent Calendar

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    4points
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    #36

    If M C Escher Had Tried Interior Design

    If M C Escher Had Tried Interior Design

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    4points
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    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually like this. I grew up in standard issue soviet flat block houses, I always wanted a house with quirky corners and multiple levels.

    0
    0points
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    #37

    If The Weather Clears Up Later I Might Mow The Pool

    If The Weather Clears Up Later I Might Mow The Pool

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    4points
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    ubik-rex avatar
    Ubik
    Ubik
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought she was in Washington?

    2
    2points
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    #38

    1940 Goth House

    1940 Goth House

    jve909 Report

    3points
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    #39

    A Space-Saving Solution That, I'm Sure, We Would All Have Liked To Think Of!

    A Space-Saving Solution That, I'm Sure, We Would All Have Liked To Think Of!

    cinnamon_troll77 Report

    3points
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    #40

    The Open Bathroom Is Stunning

    The Open Bathroom Is Stunning

    CremeYey_CremeYey Report

    3points
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    #41

    For Very Little People

    For Very Little People

    Capitan_Fagiolo Report

    3points
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    #42

    A Greenhouse With A House Growing Inside!

    A Greenhouse With A House Growing Inside!

    Southern-Smoke1835 Report

    3points
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    #43

    You Have Been Warned!

    You Have Been Warned!

    realestate Report

    3points
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    #44

    “Swole Zeus Isn’t Real, He Can’t Hurt You” Swole Zeus

    “Swole Zeus Isn’t Real, He Can’t Hurt You” Swole Zeus

    thebestofzillow Report

    3points
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    #45

    Oh Do I Have A Treat For You Guys Today

    Oh Do I Have A Treat For You Guys Today

    thebestofzillow Report

    3points
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    #46

    They Rolled Out The Red Carpet For Us… Everywhere

    They Rolled Out The Red Carpet For Us… Everywhere

    thebestofzillow Report

    3points
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    #47

    Multitask Like Nobody’s Busines

    Multitask Like Nobody’s Busines

    zillow Report

    3points
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    #48

    Where’s The Moat?

    Where’s The Moat?

    realtor Report

    3points
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    #49

    Never At A Loss For Words

    Never At A Loss For Words

    zillow Report

    3points
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    #50

    Meowowza

    Meowowza

    zillow Report

    3points
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    #51

    Elegance From Another Era

    Elegance From Another Era

    stribling Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Terraced House Looks Normal From The Outside As It Hits Market For £120k… But Hides Bizarre Feature On Its Landing

    Terraced House Looks Normal From The Outside As It Hits Market For £120k… But Hides Bizarre Feature On Its Landing

    Halls Estate Agents Report

    3points
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    #53

    Interior Design Influencers Are Already Predicting A Strong Year For Images Of Dogs Printed On A Towel Hung Over The Only Window In A Wooden Room

    Interior Design Influencers Are Already Predicting A Strong Year For Images Of Dogs Printed On A Towel Hung Over The Only Window In A Wooden Room

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    3points
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    #54

    Skilled Use Of Image Editing Software Can Help Make Unfurnished Properties Look Far Worse

    Skilled Use Of Image Editing Software Can Help Make Unfurnished Properties Look Far Worse

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    3points
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    #55

    A House That Screams, "We Have So Much Money That We Literally Have No Idea What To Do With All Of Our Money". Are Those Emmy Awards In The Bathroom?

    A House That Screams, "We Have So Much Money That We Literally Have No Idea What To Do With All Of Our Money". Are Those Emmy Awards In The Bathroom?

    Lolacsd Report

    3points
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    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks lovely to me. A headache to clean but if you can afford this you can afford service

    0
    0points
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    #56

    This Is The Funniest Use Of Digital Grass I Have Seen

    This Is The Funniest Use Of Digital Grass I Have Seen

    Economy-Manner-2258 Report

    3points
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    #57

    This House Has No Water In The Crawlspace, Guaranteed

    This House Has No Water In The Crawlspace, Guaranteed

    cigarandcreamsoda Report

    3points
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    #58

    C Is For Cat, And Also For Certifiable

    C Is For Cat, And Also For Certifiable

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    At First Glance I Thought It Was The Wardrobe

    At First Glance I Thought It Was The Wardrobe

    EsternoACaso Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    A Great Alternative To Camping!

    A Great Alternative To Camping!

    Sm4rt-Living Report

    2points
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    #61

    "Registered As A Laboratory, It's Perfect To Live In"

    "Registered As A Laboratory, It's Perfect To Live In"

    Routine_Bad_7924 Report

    2points
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    #62

    Wild Horses

    Wild Horses

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    2points
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    #63

    This Year, Why Not Take Some Time To Consider The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?

    This Year, Why Not Take Some Time To Consider The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    2points
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    #64

    This Clown House Could Be Yours

    This Clown House Could Be Yours

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    2points
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    #65

    Funny-Weird-Real-Estate-Pics

    Funny-Weird-Real-Estate-Pics

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    2points
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    #66

    In Greek Mythology, Actaeon Was Transformed Into A Stag And Condemned To Live Forever As A Tasteless Wall Covering

    In Greek Mythology, Actaeon Was Transformed Into A Stag And Condemned To Live Forever As A Tasteless Wall Covering

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    2points
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    #67

    Is It An Altar, Or A Dungeon?

    Is It An Altar, Or A Dungeon?

    realestate Report

    2points
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    #68

    I Found The Set Of The Next Knives Out Movie

    I Found The Set Of The Next Knives Out Movie

    thebestofzillow Report

    2points
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    #69

    I Love When Houses Have Some Tasteful Brass Accents

    I Love When Houses Have Some Tasteful Brass Accents

    thebestofzillow Report

    2points
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    #70

    We’re Leaving Shiplap And Whitewash In 2022. 2025 Is All About The Meat Walls, Baby!

    We’re Leaving Shiplap And Whitewash In 2022. 2025 Is All About The Meat Walls, Baby!

    thebestofzillow Report

    2points
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    #71

    Finally, I Can Realize My Dream Of Living Inside Casa Bonita

    Finally, I Can Realize My Dream Of Living Inside Casa Bonita

    thebestofzillow Report

    2points
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    #72

    Inspired By AI Generated Architecture And Design?

    Inspired By AI Generated Architecture And Design?

    thebestofzillow Report

    2points
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    #73

    Airbnb?

    Airbnb?

    redfin Report

    2points
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    #74

    Anybody Got An Iron For The Lawn?

    Anybody Got An Iron For The Lawn?

    FilmFan81 Report

    2points
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    #75

    Some Like It Horrible

    Some Like It Horrible

    terriblerealestateagentphotos Report

    1point
    POST
    #76

    A Fine Example Of What Happens When You Decide To Paint Your House While Listening To Rave Music

    A Fine Example Of What Happens When You Decide To Paint Your House While Listening To Rave Music

    realestate Report

    1point
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    #77

    I’d Like To Be Under The Sea In An Octopus’s Bathroom Beneath The Waves

    I’d Like To Be Under The Sea In An Octopus’s Bathroom Beneath The Waves

    thebestofzillow Report

    1point
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    #78

    The Bed Blends In

    The Bed Blends In

    zillow Report

    1point
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    #79

    What Happens When You Can’t Find The Remote?

    What Happens When You Can’t Find The Remote?

    zillow Report

    1point
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    #80

    George Costanza House

    George Costanza House

    realtor Report

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    #81

    Valley Of The Dolls

    Valley Of The Dolls

    redfin Report

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    #82

    It’s Like When You’re Trying To Build On Sims But Nothing Lined Up Quite Right

    It’s Like When You’re Trying To Build On Sims But Nothing Lined Up Quite Right

    zillowgonewild Report

    1point
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