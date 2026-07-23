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“Do You Have A 1% Club Brain?”: Take These 20 Logic Challenges To Find Out
A TV game show set with a large audience, a stage labeled The 1% Club, and a red banner reading TRIVIA for logic challenges.
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“Do You Have A 1% Club Brain?”: Take These 20 Logic Challenges To Find Out

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Think you’ve got what it takes to join the 1% Club? It’s time to put your brain to the test.🧠

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This quiz features 20 logic puzzles from the hit TV show The 1% Club. The questions begin with simple challenges that almost everyone can solve, but don’t get too comfortable. With each round, the puzzles become more deceptive, more creative, and far more rewarding to crack. Success isn’t about what you know – it’s about how you think.

You’ll need to spot hidden patterns, think outside the box, avoid common traps, and question your first instinct.

Most players won’t make it all the way to the end without getting caught out. Will you rise through every level and prove you’ve got the kind of logical thinking that sets the top 1% apart?

Take your time, trust your instincts, and see just how far your brain can take you.

Good luck! 🍀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
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    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I failed the first question because I thought it was a pizza/bread oven which normally is not in a living room and the last one could be a gas fire and also plenty of those electrical ones do give heat.

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    3points
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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep. 19/20. I've seen plenty of working fireplaces in living rooms that look like D. B looks more like an outdoor fireplace, or, as Francois said, a pizza/bread oven. (& what's with the barbed wire?)

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    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I failed the first question because I thought it was a pizza/bread oven which normally is not in a living room and the last one could be a gas fire and also plenty of those electrical ones do give heat.

    3
    3points
    reply
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep. 19/20. I've seen plenty of working fireplaces in living rooms that look like D. B looks more like an outdoor fireplace, or, as Francois said, a pizza/bread oven. (& what's with the barbed wire?)

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