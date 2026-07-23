“Do You Have A 1% Club Brain?”: Take These 20 Logic Challenges To Find Out
Think you’ve got what it takes to join the 1% Club? It’s time to put your brain to the test.🧠
This quiz features 20 logic puzzles from the hit TV show The 1% Club. The questions begin with simple challenges that almost everyone can solve, but don’t get too comfortable. With each round, the puzzles become more deceptive, more creative, and far more rewarding to crack. Success isn’t about what you know – it’s about how you think.
You’ll need to spot hidden patterns, think outside the box, avoid common traps, and question your first instinct.
Most players won’t make it all the way to the end without getting caught out. Will you rise through every level and prove you’ve got the kind of logical thinking that sets the top 1% apart?
Take your time, trust your instincts, and see just how far your brain can take you.
Good luck! 🍀
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Ann H
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 20
|
|
|
/ 20
|
I failed the first question because I thought it was a pizza/bread oven which normally is not in a living room and the last one could be a gas fire and also plenty of those electrical ones do give heat.
Yep. 19/20. I've seen plenty of working fireplaces in living rooms that look like D. B looks more like an outdoor fireplace, or, as Francois said, a pizza/bread oven. (& what's with the barbed wire?)
I got it right but went through a similar thought process, I thought the bottom-right was a wood burner behind a glass screen. I have seen brick domed fireplaces in living rooms as well though, I think they're supposed to mimic the bread oven shape. And indeed I've been in more than one remodelled French or Swiss house where there is an actual bread oven opening into a living/dining room.
I failed the first question because I thought it was a pizza/bread oven which normally is not in a living room and the last one could be a gas fire and also plenty of those electrical ones do give heat.
Yep. 19/20. I've seen plenty of working fireplaces in living rooms that look like D. B looks more like an outdoor fireplace, or, as Francois said, a pizza/bread oven. (& what's with the barbed wire?)
I got it right but went through a similar thought process, I thought the bottom-right was a wood burner behind a glass screen. I have seen brick domed fireplaces in living rooms as well though, I think they're supposed to mimic the bread oven shape. And indeed I've been in more than one remodelled French or Swiss house where there is an actual bread oven opening into a living/dining room.
26
3